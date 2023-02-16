Save those dirhams…

Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday and Thursday, ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for free. That’s right, we repeat – unlimited drinks for the girls from 7pm to midnight at Baby Q’s Lady Q.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 423 8308, @babyqdubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has only been open for a few months, yet has already made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can choose three drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant now has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday. When you purchase a main course for Dhs119, you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night. There’s also bottles of bubbles for Dhs109.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae/offers

Hayal Dubai

What’s the deal: Every Thursday all queens can get a taste of Turkey at this unique and eclectic venue. From 6pm till 9pm sip on unlimited bubbly and selected cocktails for Dhs150 whilst grazing on a sharing platter for two. Hayal is adorned with vibrant artistic decor, bringing a true Turkish flare to the streets of Dubai.

Hayal, Mezzanine floor, St.Regis Downtown, Dubai, Thurs 6pm to 9pm, unlimited bubbly and selected cocktails for Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 512 5686, hayaldubai.com

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and two appetizers between 9pm and midnight for Dhs99.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Thu 9pm to midnight, from Dhs99. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com

La Carnita

What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Thursdays. You can eat four bites bursting with its street-style Mexican cuisine and enjoy four drinks including house wines, margarita or daiquiri for Dhs150. Gents get four drinks for Dhs150.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 7pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Luchador

What’s the deal: Mamacita ladies’ night lets senoritas go loco with unlimited house cocktails and mocktails for Dhs99. There’s also a 25 per cent discount on food.

Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 247 5555. luchadordubai.com