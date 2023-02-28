Live performances, evening brunches, pub quizzes, St Paddy’s bingo, and more…

Fun fact: according to folklore you get pinched by leprechauns on St. Patrick’s Day for not wearing green. To avoid any unnecessary contact with strange bearded creatures this March 17, don your best green outfits and get ready for these epic celebrations around the city…

And wherever you go, whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you!

Here’s 11 lively ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Dubai:

Bongo’s Bingo with Nadine Coyle

For the ultimate party this Paddy’s Day, get ready for a special Irish-themed edition of Bongo’s Bingo on Saturday 18th March. Alongside all the usual bingo games and prizes, guests can sing and dance along to Irish tunes and witness former Girl’s Aloud star, Nadine Coyle return to the stage for a special performance, so brush up on your lyrics, don your green, and get ready to party.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina. Saturday, March 18. Doors open 7pm. Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Factory by McGettigan’s

The upscale Factory by McGettigan’s at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is ringing in their first St. Patrick’s Day in style. Start the weekend with the ultimate Saturday brunch on March 18 from 12pm to 4pm, with packages starting from Dhs299 (house), Dhs349 (premium), or pay Dhs699 for the brunch and a ticket to see Irish rockstars The Script at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre (shuttle from brunch included).

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Saturday, March 18. 12pm to 4pm. Dhs299 house, Dhs349 premium, Dhs699 brunch and tickets for The Script. Tel:(0)4 230 0073. factorythepalm.com

Fibber Magees

The traditional Irish pub, aka. Dubai’s best-kept secret, is celebrating with a whole week of exciting performances and drink deals with pints from just Dhs33. On Friday, March 17, guests can watch Irish music performer Paddyman at 2pm followed by lively band Sandstorm at 8pm. For the full list of shows, see the post above.

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Friday, March 17. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

Garden on 8

From bingo to live performances, Media One Hotel’s garden on 8 is taking this year’s celebrations to another level. On Monday, March 13 guests can enjoy a steak and pint of plain for Dhs119, get ready for St Paddy’s bingo on Tuesday hosted by Jono and Rich, entry to bingo is free and guests can enjoy unlimited wings and three pints for Dhs159. Put your Irish knowledge to the test with the pub quiz on Wednesday and on Thursday and Friday catch your favourite Irish talent on the stage: Greg Pearson (Thursday) and Paddyman (Friday).

garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. March 13 to 17. Tel:(0)58 884 3094. mediaonehotel.com

Qwerty

For the dog-owners and pup lovers, Qwerty is including our four-legged friends in their Paddy Day celebrations. On Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, head down to the Media One Hotel’s gastrobar for the puppy party, priced at Dhs199 per person and includes unlimited Irish-themed cocktails, Irish-style grazers, dog ice cream and puppachinos. Plus there will be a special catwalk for the best-dressed doggos to win prizes and play with their friends on the spacious terrace.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Dhs199 per person. mediaonehotel.com

Irish Village

The Irish Village in Al Garhoud is gearing up for a three-day weekend of pure craic with traditional Irish dancers and Celtic band MAMO flown in from Ireland to perform. On Sunday, there will be a family day with all of the above, a petting zoo, and a bouncy castle for little ones.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai. Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19. Free entry. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Celebrate with a special evening brunch on Friday, March 17 from 5pm to 8pm at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Taking place at the Earth Terrace, the St. Patrick’s Day brunch is set to showcase the best of Irish cuisine with a live Irish band and a lineup of fun and entertaining activities for the little ones. Packages start from Dhs315 for soft, Dhs440 for house, and Dhs135 for children aged between five and 12.

Earth Terrace at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. Friday, March 17. 5pm to 8pm. Dhs315 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs135 children aged five to 12. Tel:(0)4 587 7777. @jumeirahgolfest

McCafferty’s

JVC’s Irish pub McCafferty’s already has plenty of Irish charm and this St Patrick’s Day from 3pm to 6pm guests can get a taste of Ireland with a special brunch with chip shop favourites, unlimited drinks, live music from The Reel Shindig, and the epic @oconnorbartonirish dancers.

McCafferty’s, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Friday, March 17. 3pm to 6pm. Dhs299. mccaffertysjvc.com

McGettigan’s St Patrick’s Day Festival with The Script

They’re one of Ireland’s most successful rock exports, and for St Patrick’s Day, The Script will be belting out their biggest hits with a huge gig in Dubai. The Irish band will headline the returning McGettigan’s Paddy’s Day party at Media City Amphitheatre on Saturday March 18. Tickets are on sale now from Dhs349. There are also tickets available that include a pre-gig brunch at Factory by McGettigan’s before the concert for Dhs699, or for those that ‘can’t be moved,’ a brunch of food and five drinks will be available on a raised deck at Media City Amphitheatre for the same price.

The Script, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Saturday March 18. Tickets via platinumlist.net, mcgettigans.com/shop

Mezzanine

Mezzanine located in Souk Madinat is hosting a special evening brunch on St Patrick’s Day. As the perfect setting to celebrate with friends and family, the brunch will be held from 7pm to 10pm with live music, unlimited drinks, and a menu of Irish favourites including steak and ale pie and beef and Guinness stew. Packages start from Dhs295.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Friday, March 17, 7pm to 10pm. Dhs295. Tel:(0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Roaring Rabbit

Get into the spirit with the evening ‘drunch’ at Roaring Rabbit. From March 15 to March 17, guests can enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks with packages from Dhs149 including unlimited Irish cocktails and beers, a live DJ on St Patrick’s Day, and challenge friends with some snooker, dart board, and beer pong games. For those who just want one or two, the à la carte drinks start from Dhs35.

Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai. Wednesday March 15 to Friday March 17. 5pm to 8pm. Dhs149 unlimited cocktails, Dhs149 unlimited Irish beer. Tel:(0)4 275 4444. tajhotels.com

Images: Provided/Social