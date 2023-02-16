This sounds dog-tastic…

There are a number of dog-friendly restaurants and cafes in Dubai you can visit with your pup, but this upcoming pet festival is one you both don’t want to miss.

On Saturday, March 4, a huge festival called Woofstock is taking place at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. Dog-friendly would be the wrong terminology, as this festival is dedicated to dogs (and dogs alone, so don’t try to sneak in your cats, bunnies, or iguanas).

What to expect at this dog-friendly festival in Dubai?

The event runs the entire day from 10am to 10pm. Ticket prices are Dhs50 and can be purchased here. For some tail-wagging news, you don’t have to pay any entry fee for your pup or for your little ones if they are under the age of 12. Read until the end for the safety rules.

The event will be packed with live music, workshops, activities, market stalls, food trucks dishing out food for both humans and pets, puppy pilates and more. There will even be a supervised off-leash area where your pet can do its zoomies, chase its own tail and run across the greens.

For your young two-legged children, there will be plenty of spots to play while you sit back and relax.

The best news? All of the workshops and entertainment are included in the ticket costs. However, we do recommend you bring cash as the small local vendors and selected children’s activities may not have credit card facilities. Additionally, you will stand a chance to win a six-month supply of pet food from the festival’s partner, Purina Pro Plus. If you don’t win, no sad puppy eyes here as each visitor will walk home with a goody bag.

Now for the safety bit…

Since this festival will attract a lot of pups, all dogs will need to be assessed for sociability by dog behaviourists prior to entry. Based on their assessment, they will receive a colour-coded leash ribbon. Green means your pup is highly social, yellow is a sign of an introvert and red signifies safe, but nervous.

The venue reserves the right to prevent entry for pups who are deemed unsafe (and the same goes for the humans, too).

The festival urges dog owners to book in their assessment in advance to beat the queue on the day. The assessment is done by Petsville Me’aisem Mall and takes about 15 to 20 minutes. Contact the team at (0)58 268 7700 with your dog’s vaccination records and say that the assessment is for Woofstock. If pre-assessment can’t be done ahead of the event, you can do it at the event itself, but you may have to wait.

All dogs must be fully vaccinated (including the Kennel Cough jab) in advance. If not yet fully vaccinated, please ensure dogs are vaccinated at least 7 days before the event.

Stay tuned to the Woofstock social media account for all updates and announcements.

