Your guide to the best pool days in Dubai 2023

Scroll and let the pool dictate your next daycation spot..

Yet another thing Dubai does really well? Beautiful pool scenes with breathtaking views, delicious bites, and refreshing drinks for a day of relaxation and sun.

From rooftop pools to luxurious beach clubs, here’s a complete A-Z list of the best pool days in Dubai to take a dip.

Aura Skypool

The 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. The sun rise experience runs from 6am to 9am with prices starting from Dhs200, morning experience pass runs from 10am to 2pm, starting from Dhs250. For an afternoon slot, the timings run between 3pm and sunset, priced from Dhs275. You can also get an evening pass for Dhs225 from 8pm to 11pm, while full day passes from 10am 7pm start from Dhs525.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6am to sunset, from Dhs200. auraskypool.com

Bulgari Resort

Possibly one of Dubai’s most luxe pool days…The Bulgari Resort day pass facilities include an outdoor oval pool, La Spiaggia restaurant, The Bvlgari Little Gems Club, private beach cabanas, and an array of fun non-motorised water sport activities to create an unforgettable experience while relaxing under the sun. Prices start from Dhs600 on weekdays and Dhs800 on weekends.

Bulgari Hotel, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeira 2, Dubai. Dhs600 weekdays, Dhs800 weekends. Tel: (0)4 7775555. bulgarihotels.com

Cove Beach

Soak up the Arabian sun at the luxurious Cove Beach with a gorgeous private beach, pristine pools, and divine restaurants. The beach club is open from 10am to sunset everyday, call ahead for availability, price, and bookings.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Daily 10am to sunset. Tel:(0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Drift Beach Dubai at One & Only Royal Mirage

Luxe Dubai beach club, Drift Beach Dubai is the ultimate spot for a lavish pool day. With stunning design and top service, it’s one of the more premium pools in the city. The price from Monday to Friday for the sun lounger is Dhs150 per person (non-redeemable) while from Saturday to Sunday it’s Dhs200 (non-redeemable), both of which come with a locker and bottle of water. Want free pool access? Just join for breakfast on a Wednesday morning (9am to 11am) and you’ll get your sun lounger for the day absolutely free.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 3152200. driftbeachdubai.com

Fairmont Palm Jumeirah

A pool day pass to the beautiful Fairmont The Palm starts from Dhs200 (fully redeemable) on weekdays, Dhs100 (fully redeemable) for children between six and 12, children under six go free. On weekends, the pass is Dhs250 (fully redeemable) and Dhs125 for children.

Fairmont Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 11am to 6pm. Tel:(0)44573330. fairmont.com

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of food and drinks curated by Isola Ristorante. Entry costs Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends, which is fully redeemable on food. Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a pool day with a main and two drinks for Dhs100.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, daily 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A weekday pass to the family-friendly Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs250 for adults and Dhs75 for children, fully redeemable on food and drinks. On weekends it’s Dhs300 for adults and Dhs75 for children, fully redeemable.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 399 5555. marriott.com

Mare by Bussola at The Westin Mina Seyahi

The chic new adult-only pool and beach club is the perfect European oasis for you to unwind and relax. The pool and beach pass is available for anyone above the age of 16, from 9am to sunset daily. Grab the unlimited pool and beach passes with no entrance fee and a minimum spend of Dhs300 on weekdays and a minimum spend of Dhs500 on weekends.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai. 9am to sunset. Tel:(0)56 994 7429. bussoladubai.com

Neptune Pool at Caesars Palace

Day passes to the Neptune Pool start at Dhs280 on weekdays (Monday to Thursday), with Dhs140 redeemable on food and drinks. Visit on the weekend (Friday to Sunday) and entry will cost Dhs380, with Dhs190 back in credit.

Neptune Pool, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, daily 9am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 5566466. caesars.com

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

Nikki Beach Dubai serves up a lively atmosphere, live music and some top beats. On weekdays for a single sun lounger it’s Dhs200 with Dhs100 to spend in credit, while on weekend it’s Dhs300 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and drinks.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Tuesdays to Sunday, 11am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 376 6162. dubai.nikkibeach.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

A day pass at the One&Only Royal Mirage is priced at Dhs250 (Dhs100 redeemable) per person and Dhs150 for children (Dhs50 redeemable) for the family-friendly Palace Grand Pool. Guests can also lounge at the Al Janoub Pool for Dhs250 for a sunlounger, Dhs1,000 for a gazebo for two inclusive of Dhs250 F&B credit or a double gazebo for four people for Dhs1,500 with Dhs250 F&B credit.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com

One&Only The Palm

Find your spot at this hideaway on the Palm with a secluded beach, silky sands, and an 850-square-metre grand pool lined with palm trees. The day pass on weekdays will set you back Dhs395 per person (Dhs150 redeemable) and Dhs265 for children four to 15 years old (Dhs75 redeemable). And on weekends Dhs525 (Dhs150 redeemable) and Dhs370 (Dhs75 redeemable) for little ones.

One&Only The Palm, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

Playa Dubai

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets. Beach entry prices are priced at Dhs250 Monday to Thursday and Dhs350 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which you’ll get back in full to spend on food and drink.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily, Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 Fri to Sun. @playadubai

Raffles Dubai Wafi

A pool pass at Raffles costs Dhs175 per person, with Dhs100 back to spend on food and drinks on weekdays. On weekends it’s Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, Dubai, weekdays Dhs175, weekends Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 314 9870. raffles.com/dubai

Ritz Carlton Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai in JBR offers adult pool passes for Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs150 back to spend on food and drinks and Dhs350 on weekends with Dhs200 back in credit. Child access is priced at Dhs75 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends and public holidays (subject to availability).

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Tel: (04) 3994000. ritzcarlton.com

Riva Beach

Riva Beach Club is one of Dubai’s most consistently popular beach clubs for its chilled vibes and fuss-free fun. On weekdays, access is Dhs75 per person or Dhs130 per couple with 25 per cent off food and beverages (kids are Dhs35). On weekends it’s Dhs115 per person or Dhs210 per couple (kids are Dhs45).

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Sal

When it comes to experiencing poolside life in the most luxurious fashion, the Burj Al Arab Terrace has to be one of the best in the world. A huge infinity pool juts out into the ocean surrounded on one side by plush day beds, and over the bridge you’ll find another pool. The Sal beach club and restaurant brings chic Riviera vibes, with French-Mediterranean dining and all-day access to the pool and beach.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Summersalt by Kayto

This stunning beach club recently unveiled a gorgeous new restaurant. But as well as seaside dining, you can now visit Summersalt for a pool day and soak up the sun while taking in the incredible Burj Al Arab views. On weekdays, a plush bed by the poolside or on the beachfront costs Dhs800, with Dhs400 redeemable against the Mediterranean menu. On weekends, it’s Dhs1,000 per person and you’ll get Dhs500 back.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, open daily 9am to midnight. Dhs800, Dhs400 redeemable on F&B Mon to Thu, Dhs1,000, Dhs500 redeemable on F&B Fri to Sun. Tel: (800) 323 232 @summersaltbeachclub

Terra Solis

The concept by the coveted Tomorrowland has finally opened it’s doors. Terra Solis are now welcoming overnight guests as well as day visitors to the super-sized swimming pool. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant but relaxing setting with some of the finest resident DJ’s of Tomorrowland. The pool features cabanas and sun loungers, and an eye catching bar with a range of drinks and cocktails. Beds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, of which you’ll get half back to spend on food and drink.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision Exit, Jebel Ali, from Dhs200 weekdays and Dhs300 weekends, both 50 per cent redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt’s waterfront garden estate, Twiggy by La Cantine brings a refreshing Provencal breeze to the locale. The adult-only , sand-hemmed infinity lagoon, with its skyline views, luxurious loungers and attendant cabanas represents big Côte d’Azur energy.

Park Hyatt, Duabi Creek, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from midday to 1am, sunbeds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, cabanas Bardot, Grace & Coco from Dhs1,000 (for groups of six to 12 people). Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae

Venus Beach Club

If you’re looking for incredible laidback vibes with a stunning view of Ain Dubai and delicious Italian cuisine, then look no further than Venus Beach Club. The pool passes are Dhs350 Monday to Thursday and Dhs450 Friday to Sunday, of which you get 50 per cent back to spend on refreshing sips and Italian bites. There are also private cabanas that you can book.

Venus Beach Club, Caesar’s Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, open daily from 10am to 7pm. Dhs350 Mon to Thu and Dhs450 Fri to Sun, both 50 per cent redeemable on F&B. Cabanas start from Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 556 6466 @venusbeachdxb

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

A pool pass to The Westin costs Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends for adults (with Dhs100 back in food and drink credit). For children, it’s Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 7am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 3994141. marriott.com

White Beach

The beach club at Atlantis, The Palm recently had a makeover and now features a new diamond-shaped pool and six luxury cabanas, each boasting its own private plunge pools and secluded lounge space. With over 300-metres of ocean views enticing you to stay longer, extra daybeds have been added to the beach and flying beds in both pools for those sunbathers wanting to make a splash. There’s also a dancefloor, stylish DJ booth, and two large cabanas designed to accommodate up to 20 guests for big groups.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. 21 years and above only. Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs100 redeemable and Dhs300 weekends with Dhs100 redeemable. Tel:(0)4 4260700. @whitebeach / atlantis.com

Zenzi Beach at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool. Sun loungers are available from Sunday to Friday, 9am to sunset and will cost Dhs350 for adults and Dhs175 for kids ages 4 to 12. The sun loungers are inclusive of complimentary amenities, beach refreshments and unlimited water. Daybeds are available from Sunday to Saturday and include one day bed and two sun loungers. This will cost Dhs1,000 per day for two adults and two kids under 12 years old. Dhs700 is redeemable on food and drink.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Sun loungers, Sun to Fri 9am to sunset, Dhs350 adults, Dhs175 kids aged 4-12, inclusive of beach refreshments and unlimited water. Daybeds Sun to Sat 9am to sunset, Dhs1,000 two adults and two kids under 12, Dhs700 redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)4 453 0444, @zenzibeachdxb

Images: Supplied/Social