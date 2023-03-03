Sponsored: Including the ‘restaurant with no name’…

Dubai’s Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel — is a name synonymous with elegance, style, glamour and *checks hair* just being cool.

A reputation partly built by its London counterpart, which has been the toast of top-tier travel for just shy of a century now. The Dubai outpost has only served to strengthen and solidify that brand prestige. With interiors carved in uncontrived luxury, outstanding hospitality throughout the property and a truly awe-inspiring collection of bars and restaurants across its palatial twin towers.

Enclaves of class, bonhomie and gastronomy such as City Social. Here are just three reasons, why it should be on your rave-up radar.

Elevated dining with a view

City Social features a menu curated by the Michelin Star awarded chef Jason Atherton — with culinary highlights such as dry-aged steaks; fresh premium fillets of passionately prepared poisson (fish); braised smoked short-rib; and aged-boeuf tartare. The venue’s VIP chef’s table experience also includes the opportunity for you to demonstrate your own kitchen skill set, cooking with the culinary team — with your own personalised apron. All of these five-star plates come with a side of panoramic, 43rd floor Dubai Marina skyline views and turquoise horizon Arabian Gulf hues.

A restaurant so cool they named it, nothing

It’s absolutely true — the hidden restaurant on the level above City Social, floor 44 of Grosvenor House is nameless. Just to be clear, its name isn’t ‘nameless’, it’s a restaurant that literally has no name. Making it an exclusive venue even within the microcosm of hidden pop-ups and speakeasies. Expect a New York-style grill with live melodic jazz; theatrical tableside service; dessert, drink and Dover sole trollies; and an extremely limited table count. Booking is restricted to a need-to-know basis and in case you need-to-know is only accessible by *shhhh* WhatsApp bookings via wa.me/+971564172882.

Best of the brunch

And then there is the new Social Brunch. Taking place every Saturday between 12.30pm and 4pm, Social Brunch joins the upper echelons of the Dubai weekend banqueting circuit. The dazzling set menu is supplemented by live entertainment and roving trollies featuring seafood, cheese and desserts. The total price is Dhs550 and naturally includes sparkling grape.

City Social, Floor 43 Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel (restaurant with no name floor 44), Dubai Marina, Mon to Sat from 6pm. citysocialdubai.com, wa.me/+971564172882.

Images: Provided