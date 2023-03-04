New and newly resumed developments we’re already excited for…

Looking for further proof that Dubai is one of the most innovative and fast developing cities in the world? Then take a look at these upcoming megaprojects in Dubai.

From whole island developments to master plans for a redevelopment of the city’s coastline, here’s 4 Dubai megaprojects we can’t wait to see more from.

Dubai Islands

Formerly known as Deira Islands, in August 2022 master developer Nahkeel revealed that this project off the coast of Deira will now be known as Dubai Islands.There are huge plans to transform the five island development into a space that will redefine the concept of waterfront living. Each island will offer up something unique from innovative living experiences to cultural hubs, recreational sports beaches and beach clubs. The islands will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels. According to Nakheel, this includes ‘luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels’ – all of which will help support Dubai’s tourism and hospitality drive. It will also include 20 kilometres of beaches including a Blue Flag certified beach – a recognised award given to beaches for following a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

Palm Jebel Ali

While there’s still no official confirmation from Nakheel, the master developer also behind the icon Palm Jumeirah, reports suggest that the Palm Jebel Ali – which came to a halt in 2009 – is being revisited. After Dubai’s real estate market made a strong recovery in recent years, we could get some big news on this supersized island soon. The city’s second palm-shaped island is roughly 50 per cent bigger than the first, and the original plans featured six marinas, a water theme park, and even a ‘Sea Village’, where homes would be built over the water.

The World Islands

The World Islands was another ultra-ambitious island project that was launched in 2008. After more than a decade of of being dormant, there’s now lots of movement at this offshore archipelago, with megaprojects popping up across the islands. Found a 15 minute boat ride from Dubai, you can already check-in to to Thai-born luxury hotel brand Anantara’s dreamy resort here, which opened on the most southernly of the World Islands in December 2021. The island resort features rustic-luxe villas with private pools, unique experiences like bubble dining and a floating hamacland, and a lagoon-sized swimming pool. Elsewhere, the jaw-dropping Heart of Europe archipelago of six islands is coming along nicely, with the first of some 15 hotels, Cote D’Azur Monaco, now welcoming guests. On this same island, you’ll also find the raining street, the biggest swimming pool in the Middle East, and an additional selection of soon-to-open hotels, all designed to bring European charm to Dubai. In 2025, joining their ranks will be Zuha Island, from the creators of Abu Dhabi’s amazing Zaya resort. The private island will be home to a collection of just 30, 6-bedroom residential villas, plus a boutique retreat complete with 70 villas with private pools, a beach club and a serene spa and healing centre.

The Island by Wasl

It’s been a while since we’ve heard much about The Island by Wasl, a megaproject off the shores of Dubai close to Burj Al Arab. But a little internet sleuthing reveals that this project is still under way. A development by Al Wasl, this Umm Suqeuim development was first announced in 2017, and at the time plans were announced for the 3.5 million square metre development to become an MGM-operated hotel and entertainment district. According to planning and management company Mirage Global’s website, the island will be home to three resorts all made famous in Las Vegas: Bellagio, MGM and Aria; a beach club, an entertainment venue, a lagoon, plus an array of shops and restaurants. While we don’t know when the island will open, in an August 2022 earnings call, MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle confirmed that the project has broken ground and that work continues on the development. At the time, he confirmed that it would be a non-gaming integrated resort, but that he was watching the developments around gaming in the region ‘with great interest’.