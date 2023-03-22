Overwater villas with slides into the ocean, excursions included and packages that include some 50 cocktails…

With an array of direct flights from the UAE whisking you away to the paradisiacal Maldives islands in just four-hours, it’s an understandably popular destination for a long weekend getaway from the emirates. With a long weekend upcoming for Eid next month, we’ve rounded up 9 brilliant all-inclusive resorts to suit all budgets. From the family-friendly to the ultra-romantic, here are the best all-inclusive Maldives resorts to plan your next getaway around.

Budget: Up to Dhs2,999 per night

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa

This adults-only resort in the North Male Atoll is one of the most affordable all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives. There’s both beach and overwater villas to choose from, all adorned in traditional Maldivian style, and an array of restaurants and bars that cater to all tastes. There are half and full board packages, as well as the all-inclusive rate, which comes with full-board meals at the all-day dining restaurant, or the option to switch things up with resort credit towards meals at Suan Bua, La Brezza, and Al Khaimah Arabic restaurant. There’s also all drinks included, a daily restock of the in-villa mini-bar, daily afternoon tea and canapés during happy hour from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, plus free non-motorized watersports and snorkeling equipment thrown in.

All-inclusive room rates: From Dhs1,749 per room per night

centarahotelsresorts.com

Heritance Aarah

In the majestic Raa Atoll, guests are invited to escape the world and explore the tropical wonders of the Maldives at Heritance Aarah. The 126 guest rooms including beachfront abodes perfect for family stays, as well as romantic ocean villas complete with private pools where the infinity edge appears to meld perfectly into the ocean beyond. As part of the all-inclusive package, guests are treated to an array of extras beyond all of the drinks and dining included, such as cooking and cocktail masterclasses, unlimited ice cream and candy from the resort’s roaming carts, a spa credit at the Medi Spa (minimum three night stay) plus a choice of two complimentary excursions (minimum three night stay) with options like a sunset cruise, a night fishing adventure, and a complimentary introductory dive in the lagoon.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs2,788 per room per night

heritancehotels.com/aarah/

Meeru Resort & Spa

Reachable from Male’s Velana International Airport via a scenic hour-long speedboat ride, Meeru is a resort designed for blissful stays filled with family fun. The more affordable rates are available at the fuss-free garden rooms on the main island, but for the more luxe Maldives escape, you’ll want to book one of the resort’s beach or water villas, many of which come with a bubbling jacuzzi. One thing’s for sure, you’ll never be bored here: two swimming pools, a games room, array of watersports, DJ parties, mini golf, and a breadth of excursions await guests of all ages. Their packages are either full board or all-inclusive, the latter of which comes with three meals per day, unlimited drinks and a daily mini-bar restock. To ensure days are filled with fun, you’ll also get a sunset cruise included with your stay, plus snorkeling lesson, windsurf lesson and free use of the non-motorised watersports equipment.

All-inclusive room rates: From Dhs1,612 per room per night

meeru.com

Mid range: Dhs3,000 – Dhs3,999 per night

Anantara Veli

On a private island in the South Male Atoll sits Anantara Veli, reached via a 30 minute speedboat ride from Male. The resort is the adults-only alternative to its sister resort, Anantara Dhigu, which is connected via a bridge and presents a more family-friendly offering, although guests of Anantara Veli have access to the restaurants and leisure facilities at both properties. The resort reopened in December 2022 after a nine-month refurbishment, with contemporary new beach villas that scatter the sugary sand and come complete with private pools. The resort also added a new Villa Host service for all guests, refreshed the design of the six restaurants, and added a Moroccan hammam to the wellness offering. Although this isn’t a dedicated all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, it does offer an All-Inclusive Indulgence package, which includes a daily buffet breakfast, three-course lunch and dinner plus all-inclusive beverages. There’s also discounts for stays above three nights, and complimentary transfers for those booking certain room categories.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs3,989 per room per night.

anantara.com/veli-maldives

LUX * South Ari Atoll

Catering in equal measure to little guests seeking thrilling adventure as it does to couples looking for a romantic tête-à-tête is LUX* South Ari Atoll. There’s 193 rooms across eight categories, which includes beach bungalows that open up direct to the impossibly white beach and overwater pool villas where guests can enjoy floating breakfasts, stretching vistas of the ocean, and the sounds of the gently lapping sea as they drift off to sleep. Activities wise, there’s an action-packed roster far beyond the basics, with guests able to arrange diving amongst the colourful reefs, kitesurfing, wakeboarding and stand up paddle boarding, plus dozens more oceanic activities that make the most of the surrounding seas. Many of these are included with the all-inclusive package, which also means all your meals catered to at six restaurants and five bars, some 80 wines and 50 cocktails included, unlimited ice-cream at afternoon tea, and access to the facilities at the LUX * Me Spa.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs3,049 per room per night

luxresorts.com

OZEN LIFE Maadhoo

A popular choice for UAE travellers looking for all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives is OZEN LIFE Maadhoo. Located in the South Malé Atoll, it’s only 30km away from Male International Airport, which means you don’t have to take an expensive seaplane and instead transfer to the resort via a 45-minute speedboat ride. OZEN Resorts are known for their excellent ‘Indulgence’ plan, and whether you check in to one of the 46 idyllic beachfront villas or 49 shimmering overwater villas, you’ll get to enjoy all the benefits of this ultra all-inclusive offering. This includes all meals at an array of restaurants from all-day diner The Palms to Hudhu Bay Beach Club, Chinese restaurant Traditions Peking and Indoceylon, which serves authentic South Asian dishes. Then there’s a myriad of beverages including Champagne and a fine whiskey selection, one excursion, unlimited snorkeling, spa access and use of the kids’ club. For longer stays, you’ll also get a 60-minute spa treatment (minimum four night stay) and a meal at the underwater restaurant (minimum four night stay).

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs3,582 per room per night

theozencollection.com

Blowout: Dhs4,000 and above per night

Constance Halaveli

A magical five star escape in the North Ari Atoll, you’ll soar over the Maldives archipelago for 25 minutes in a seaplane to reach Constance Halaveli. This family-friendly resort has been designed with memory making in mind, whether you drop-and-flop in your private villa, all of which come with private plunge pools, or you spend every moment racing around the resort between the colourful kids’ club, tranquil spa and myriad water-based activities. Pick between beach or overwater villas, four restaurants offering à la carte and buffet options, two bars and two scheduled excursions per person per stay from a choice that includes fishing, a sunset cruise on a traditional Dhoni boat, snorkeling and a sea exploration tour.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs4,242 per room per night

constancehotels.com

Hurawalhi Island Resort

Barefoot luxury bliss is the enticing offering for adults at all inclusive Hurawalhi Island Resort. This 90-villa natural beauty in the Lhaviyani Atoll is the kind of resort that looks like it’s been plucked straight from a honeymooner’s vision board, with a choice of beachfront bungalows and villas that jut out over the water on stilts. The resort requires a 40-minute seaplane flight from Male’s Vale International Airport, but once your feet touch the sand, you’re rewarded with whiter-than-white coral sand beaches, a generous all-inclusive plan and attentive service. As well as extensive drinks (more than 50 cocktails are available) and dining, the all-inclusive plan at Hurawalhi includes a demi bottle of Champagne, one sunset dolphin cruise, use of the games room and fitness centre, use of the kayaks, and a half-hour lesson of both snorkeling and windsurfing. One thing that’s not included – but well worth booking – is a multi-course meal at the 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, where you can live like a mermaid while dining 5.8 metres underwater.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs5,108 per room per night

hurawalhi.com

Ozen Reserve Bolifushi

The Ozen Collection are one of the premier brands for offering all-inclusive stays in the Maldives, and at the end of 2020 they added a new tier to their Maldivian offering with Ozen Reserve Bolifushi. The Ozen Collection’s first Reserve property adds a new level of luxury to the dreamy Maldivian getaway, with a hyper bespoke all-inclusive offering rarely offered in the Indian Ocean archipelago. This includes your own personal butler, Hiyani, on hand to arrange the very best of fine dining, premium beverages, and exclusive experiences such as cooking classes, fishing, watersports and more. The resort is fringed by natural reefs that team with colourful corals and fish, perfect for those looking to explore the underwater landscape. Above the sea, the first ice skating rink in the Maldives, a luxurious spa and one of the largest kids’ clubs in the destination cater to everyone.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs5,235 per room per night

theozencollection.com