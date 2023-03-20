From beautiful natural beaches to one of the world’s highest resorts…

If you’re dreaming of taking a break, a short-haul getaway could be just what you need. The central location of the UAE means you’re spoiled for choice with where to go, with an array of box-ticking destinations all within easy reach. But among the closest – and most visually appealing – destinations is neighbouring Oman, which can be reached on a short flight or drive, depending on where you’re headed. And with complimentary upgrades, discounted activities and attractive room rates for UAE residents, now is the perfect time to plan a staycation in Oman.

Here are 9 of the best staycation deals across the Sultanate right now.

Alila Jabal Akhdar

Trade sea views for panoramic mountain vistas at Alila Jabal Akhdar. Perched 2,000 metres above sea level, this resort is designed around the mountains it occupies, with spa cabanas gazing out over the peaks, private dining pavilions, and a collection of villas that all maximise the views. The resort design reflects the ancient forts that once stood tall on these mountains, with fort-like doors, wooden rafters and nods to Omani design around every turn. This April, the resort celebrates rose season, when the mountains of Jabal Akhdar are transformed with the sweet scent and sight of pink roses. To make the most of this special time of your, the rose package includes a guided hike through the Jabal Akhdar rose terraces, a couples rose petal bath setup, and a 30 minute couples massage with rose oil.

Alila Jabal Akhdar, Al Roose, Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman, rates from Dhs1,888. Tel: (968) 2534 4200, hyatt.com

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel

A palace title is befitting of this regal address, nestled between the Omani sea and Hajar mountains on the Muscat coastline. Guest rooms have been given a more contemporary upgrade to stand up against the local competition, and all come with views of the mountain, sea or glorious gardens. Elsewhere, the hotel is home to a lavish spa, a ladies-only beach, and five dining restaurants that offer an array of cuisines, including upscale Chinese, seafood on the beachfront and an intimate jazz lounge for light bites and master mixology. When you’re not basking in the sunshine on the private beach, there’s five swimming pools to make a splash at, including one for children. With the stay longer package, when you book a stay between four and six nights, you’ll get 25 per cent off the best available rate and breakfast included.

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Muscat, Oman, rates from Dhs1,315, min four night stay. Tel: (968) 247 99666, ritzcarlton.com

Jumeirah Muscat Bay

Dubai-born hospitality brand Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts opened its hotly anticipated Jumeirah Muscat Bay resort last year. Complete with sea-facing rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars including a rooftop dining option and a Talise Spa, this is one of the most exciting new openings in recent years in the Sultanate. If you’re a GCC resident, there’s a special staycation rate that allows you to take 20 per cent off the best available rate. They’ll also include breakfast at Peridot, 20 per cent off food and beverage at Tarini Lobby Lounge and all-day diner, Peridot; and 15 per cent off spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay, Saraya Bandar Jissah, rates from Dhs1,375. Tel: (968) 249 31000, jumeirah.com

Alila Hinu Bay

Salalah’s stunning Alila Hinu Bay resort invites GCC residents to enjoy brilliant savings when checking-in for a getaway, with 25 per cent off room rates – including their swish villas. On top of that, you’ll get a delectable daily breakfast included, plus 25 per cent off food and soft drinks at all the restaurants, and a whole roster of resort activities to enjoy as part of the extensive resort offering. Perched just by the coast with a pristine private beach and mountain vistas, Alila Hinu Bay promises a relaxing escape for all.

Alila Hinu Bay, Mirbat Salalah, Oman, rates from Dhs1,000. Tel: (968) 2337 3350, alilahinubay.com

The Chedi Muscat

The Chedi set the gold standard for five-star hotels in the region when it opened in 2003, and it’s been welcoming guests to enjoy its Arabian hospitality ever since. Set over a sprawling twenty-one-acre garden oasis, there’s 158 Omani-influenced guestrooms and villas to choose from at the beach resort, plus six restaurants, three swimming pools and a balinese spa complete with 13 treatment rooms. Book and stay by August 20, 2023, and take advantage of 20 per cent off the best available rate, a welcome drink upon arrival, a daily breakfast served at The Restaurant, and a daily replenishment of the minibar.

The Chedi Muscat, Oman, rates from Dhs908, until August 20. Tel: (968) 2452 4400, ghmhotels.com

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat

Just twenty minutes outside of Muscat, feel worlds away from the city at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah. Home to a duo of hotels: Al Waha and Al Bandar, this beautiful property is packed with activities to suit travellers of all ages. With the resort’s Refuel package, when you stay for two nights, you’ll get a buffet dinner at either Al Tanoor or Samba restaurant, plus an OMR30 credit to redeem against food and drink. There’s also 50 per cent off dining for those aged six to 12. Plus, families can bask in the sun on the 500 metre sandy beach, dive into six swimming pools, laze around on Muscat’s only lazy river and drop little ones at the kids’ club, packed with activities to keep them entertained.

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat, Oman, min, two-night stay, rates from Dhs1,717.07 for two nights. Tel: (968) 2477 6666, shangri-la.com

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Set within the stunning natural surroundings of Salalah, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara comes complete with endless ocean views, powder white soft sands and a beautifully landscaped garden, serving as the perfect spot for a laid back. Oman staycation. You’ll want to take a flight to get to this spot on the south coast (rather than face the grueling 12-hour drive), but once you flop down on one of the infinity poolside loungers, it’s all about blissful beachfront relaxation. GCC residents can explore Salalah’s coastal beauty with up to a 25 per cent saving on luxury rooms and villas, plus take advantage of complimentary breakfast for two at all-day dining restaurant, Sakalan. Then there’s a further 25 per cent off all food and drink at the resort’s collection of restaurants. Book and stay by May 31, 2023.

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, Salalah, rates from Dhs1,288. Tel: (02) 322 8222. anantara.com

Six Senses Zighy Bay

Take a two-hour drive from Dubai to Six Senses Zighy Bay, one of the most luxe stays money can buy in the region. With its rugged mountain backdrop and scenic seafront location, the all-villa resort boasts an array of activities to pack your days with, from off roading and paragliding to fishing and sunset cruises. Book by March 31 and stay between April 30 and October 13, and all guests booking bed and breakfast will be treated to a complimentary upgrade to half board. As well as a lavish breakfast, for dinner guests can choose a three-course menu from either relaxed poolside dining at Summer House, Arabic fusion flavours at Spice Market or casual bites at Zighy Bar. For those who opt for destination dining – such as private in-villa or beach BBQ, a wine cellar private dinner or Sense on the Edge – a credit will be applied.

Six Senses Zighy Bay, Musandam Peninsula, Oman, valid until October 13, rates from Dhs3,636. Tel: 02 673 5555, sixsenses.com

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar

If you’re happy to forgo a beach break for killer views, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar is the spot for your next Oman staycation. Found two hours inland from the capital of Muscat, it’s earned itself the accolade as one of the world’s highest resorts. It’s home to a collection of 82 canyon view rooms, plus for those looking for more seclusion and their own private pool, there’s 33 private villas. Spend days hiking or zip-lining or try your hand at archery, then make it back to the resort in time for a sunset dip in the infinity pool to make the most of the insta-worthy sunsets. A special staycation rate for GCC residents offers one-night stays from Dhs1,765, which includes a daily breakfast for two at Al Maisan, 20 per cent savings on restaurant dining and selected spa treatments, plus a credit of OMR10 (Dhs95) for rooms and OMR25 (Dhs240) for suites that are booked directly on anantara.com

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Nizwan, rates from Dhs1,765. Tel: (02) 521 8000, anantara.com