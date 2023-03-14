Get more bang for your buck…

Brunches are a bonafide Dubai pastime, but if you’ve had enough of the standard 1pm to 4pm time frame, an evening brunch might be just what you’re looking for. There are plenty on in Dubai, so round up your crew and start that party when the sun goes down.

Here are 30 brilliant evening brunches in Dubai you have to try.

Thursday

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

For an evening brunch with incredible entertainment, top DJs and a stunning setting, it’s hard to beat the famous Maskerade Evening Brunch at The Penthouse. The generous Thursday evening brunch treats guests to unlimited drinks, sumptuous food from a revamped three-course menu and brilliant entertainment from 9pm to midnight. Guests enjoy specially crafted cocktails and delectable Japanese-inspired food. It’s Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for gents.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 9pm to midnight, Thursdays, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (0)52 900 4868, thepenthouse.co

Baby Q

Popular after-work bar Baby Q in Media One Hotel has a Thursday evening brunch that’s all about bringing back the boogie. A retro soundtrack of the greatest disco hits is paired with unlimited drinks and selected food for three hours from 7pm to 10pm.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 443 5403. @babyqdubai

Villamore

If you’re expecting anything other than seafood at the “Fishlish” brunch then you’re in the wrong place. This relaxed dining experience will offer an array of fresh flavours and seafood delights served sharing style. Taking place every Thursday get ready for an ex-sea-optional evening out.

Villamore, Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs489 house, Dhs150 kids aged 6-12. Tel: (0)4 444 2000 kempinski.com

KOYO

On Thursdays, the vibrant sights and sounds of Japan are paired with a hip-hop soundtrack and “kabuki” style shows at Dubai Marina hotspot, KOYO. The Bau Bau Boujee night brunch comes with a choice of two sharing-style courses and unlimited drinks for ladies which will cost Dhs250, and for gents Dhs300 from 8pm to 10pm. If you would like sparkling it will cost an extra Dhs50

Koyo, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Thursdays, 8pm to 10pm, ladies Dhs250, gents Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 566 4088, koyodubai.com

Hutong

The Dark Brunch is a fairly new concept to this ultra-luxe Chinese bar. Nevertheless, they do it well. Experience unlimited starters and dim sum and the choice of one main. We would definitely recommend the prawn and chicken siu mai, as well as the incredible pan-seared sea bass.

Hutong, Gate Village, DIFC, Thursdays, 9pm to 12am Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs448 prosecco, Dhs588 premium champagne. Tel: (0)4 220 0868 @hutongdubai

Miss Tess

On Thursdays, the fun-filled pan-Asian restaurant inside Taj Dubai in Business Bay invites diners to enjoy its weekly evening brunch, paired with unlimited sharing dishes with free-flowing drinks. It’s Dhs288 with soft drinks and Dhs348 with house drinks.

Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs288 soft, Dhs348 house. Tel: (0)50 498 8505, misstessdubai.com

Friday

Nonya

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s showtime every Friday night at Nonya, JLT’s pan-Asian restaurant. Running from 8pm to 11pm, partygoers can expect to enjoy four courses of Asian sharing dishes, themed entertainment and DJ sets from DJ Romano and DJ Rainier.

Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs329 house, Dhs449 premium, Dh699 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai

Notte by Mare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mare by Bussola (@marebybussola)

Ease into the weekend with Italian flair. At Notte evening brunch at Mare by Bussola, the relaxing evening provides guests with authentic dishes and live entertainment. Taking place on Fridays from 7pm to 10pm the brunch prices start from Dhs395.

Mare by Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs475 house. Tel: (0)4 511 7319 @marebybussola

Laguna Beach Taverna

Kickstart your weekend with the weekly Dream Catchers evening brunch. One of Dubai’s new hot spots will be hosting guests every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. With a resident DJ on the decks and free-flowing drinks, this night brunch is a no-brainer.

Dream Catchers, Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Fridays from 7pm to 10pm, Dhs299 for ladies, Dhs349 for gents. Tel: (0)52 925 0736 @lagunabeachdubai

Aura Skypool

One of Dubai’s top venues, not only for its awe-inspiring views but also for its weekly offerings. On Fridays, you can head to the venue and indulge in the night brunch at the lounge For Dhs480 and enjoy a range of Pan-Asian-inspired dishes and free-flow drinks.

Aura Skypool Lounge, St. Regis, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs480 house, Dhs720 champagne. Tel: (0)4 566 2121 @auraskypool.dubai

STK

If you’re looking to kick off the weekend with a lively evening brunch, STK’s ‘Rare’ party brunch is one to book. Expect to tuck into a three-course sharing menu of quinoa salad, salmon and seabass ceviche and sliders to start, followed by an array of mains including cauliflower risotto, roasted salmon and their signature steak all brought to the table. It’s finished off with a choice of New York cheesecake or cookie dough and creme brûlée. It’s served up to a playlist of lively hip-hop hits spun by the venue’s resident DJs. The three-hour package runs from 8pm to 11pm every Friday.

STK, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs375 house, Dhs425 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 394 1832, stksteakhouse.com

The Croft

A taste of the commonwealth, The Croft offers guests an evening brunch experience to dine across the world with a variety of dishes that blend culture and tastes. Views overlook the Marina, so grab a seat and get ready for a lively evening brunch.

The Croft, Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Marina, Fridays 7pm to 10pm, Dhs274 house. Tel: (0)4 319 4000 @croftdubai

Jazz@PizzaExpress

If there’s one restaurant that has stood the test of Dubai time, it’s got to be Jazz@PizzaExpress. Among their roster of brilliant live music nights, the What’s On Award-winning Stage Brunch is one of the most popular. Taking place every Friday night from 8pm to 11pm, expect unlimited starters (hello endless dough balls), an a la carte choice of main plus free-flowing drinks, all going down against the backdrop of multi-talented musician, Adam Baluch.

Jazz@PizzaExpress, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae

Nova

Nova brought the dinner and a show concept to Dubai Marina when it opened in the latter half of 2021, and on Fridays, you can enjoy a slice of its incredible theatrics and impressive menu with a set menu paired with free-flowing beverages from 8pm to 11pm prices start at Dhs249.

Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 1pm, from Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 578 4444, novarestaurant.me

The Hide

A decadent foodie affair, The Hide’s Friday night brunch is a two-and-a-half-hour rolling package, featuring prime cuts and premium grapes. There is a plethora of different cuisines to choose from that offer an array of different flavour profiles such as Asian cuisine which features gyoza, while European cuisine features gratin dauphinoise. For dessert, pick from tiramisu, baklava, chocolate tart and many more. You can dine for 2.5 hours between 6pm to 12am, last orders are at 9.30pm.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Fridays, 2.5 hour package between 6pm to 12am, Dhs490 house, Dhs690 premium. Tel: (0)4 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Motorino

Motorino’s late brunch on Friday and Saturday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get a selection of spirits, while Dhs279 gets you spirits plus cocktails, like Aperol Spritz.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

Paros

The Nisi Night Brunch takes place at the award-winning rooftop bar, Paros, every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy unlimited pan-Asian starters, a choice of a la carte main, plus a platter of desserts, all served up against the backdrop of live performances by Walter Scalzone and Sabrina Terence.

Paros, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs245 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs375 sparkling, Dhs650 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 574 1111, parosdubai.com

BA Boldly Asian

Those looking to kickstart the weekend in style can discover a melting pot of Asian cuisine at BA Boldly Asian at Fairmont The Palm. Diners can tuck into a diverse selection of dishes that start with a special selection of sushi, sashimi, and signature rolls, before tucking into mains like sea bass with ponzu and crispy wontons with pickled plum.

BA Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 457 3457, fairmont.com

Blue Jade

Start the weekend right with a colourful Friday evening brunch whipped up by Blue Jade’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Ta Van Huong. Saigon Social features an a la carte sharing-style menu, with signature Vietnamese dishes, including the famous Pho Bo (Vietnamese national noodle soup), moreish street food and a modern take on classics. The carefully selected dishes coupled with innovative crafted drinks, alongside friendly service, promise to be a culinary extravaganza. Complete with live entertainment, including the lively hand pan, guests should expect a vibrant and unforgettable night out.



Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs265 soft drinks, Dhs398 Asian cocktails and house drinks. Over 12s only. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @bluejadedubai

Accents Restaurant & Terrace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Accents Restaurant & Terrace (@accentsrestaurant)

Prepare for a trip back to the 90s with Accent’s evening ‘drunch’, which takes place every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Sip on free-flowing beverages, snap a few photos and sing along to tunes from the past and present, courtesy of DJ Dadou. With glittering views of the breathtaking Dubai Marina, it’s a lively spot to party into the weekend.

Accents Restaurant & Terrace, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs200 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs335 sparkling. Tel: (055) 992 9102, intercontinentaldubaimarina.com

Sante Ria

Jumeirah Village Circle is not known as a culinary hotspot, but with so many residents in the vicinity and surrounding areas, competition amongst its restaurants is increasing. The lifestyle hotel called The First Collection brags a lively Latin American concept called Santé Ria and on Friday, it invites you to discover the flavours of Latina America with the Azúcar Brunch from 9pm to midnight, which pairs a set menu with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from drummers.

Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Fridays, 9pm to 12am, Dhs199 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 6630, santeriadubai.ae

Saturday

Hudson’s Tavern

Start the weekend off with a bang at Hudson’s Tavern’s evening brunch. It’s inspired by Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, and has all of the trappings of New York. Dishes include a sharing-style menu including shrimp cocktail, fresh Caesar salad, Nashville hot chicken sliders with a side of crispy fries and a variety of tasty tacos. Sip on signature New York-inspired cocktails.

Hudson’s Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Sat 7pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs349 cocktails and bubbles. Tel: (0)4 871 1016. sbe.com

Latest Recipe

Enjoy flavourful dishes from all over the Middle East, North Africa and beyond. Scheherazade is an Arabian-inspired evening brunch that takes place weekly at Latest Recipe. Every Friday, you will be delighted by melodies from an Arabic singer while you enjoy stunning dishes accompanied by even more beautiful sea views.

Scheherazade, Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10.30pm, Saturdays, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs499 Dhs69 children. Tel: (0)4 511 7373

Sola

Jazz fans are in for a treat at Sola’s Saturday evening brunch. Running between 8pm and midnight, jazz fans will be treated to live music by popular band Lady J Trio, as well as free-flowing cocktails, house grapes and spirits, plus Asian and Mediterranean snacks and bites from the set menu. Brunch is priced at Dhs449 per person including house beverages.

Sola, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday 8pm to midnight, Dhs449. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Lucky Voice

A quintessential nightlife outlet in Dubai, whether you’re there to belt out your favourite Adele track, or watch the crowd try their best to stay in key, Lucky Voice offers guests a Saturday Drunch that you won’t want to miss.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millenium Dubai Barsha, Al Barsha, Saturday, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs350 sparkling. @luckyvoicedubai

Distillery

Fancy a late start for your Saturday brunch? The Peaky Blinders Brunch at Distillery will transport you to old Birmingham, with traditional grub, that includes sharing platters, mains and desserts all served directly to your table.

Peaky Blinders Brunch at Distillery, Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sat 8pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: 054 998 2003. @distillerydubai

Sunday

Sui Mui

For those who don’t like to say goodbye to the weekend, there’s a great Sunday evening Asian brunch named ‘Pho Real’ which takes place at the pretty Asian restaurant Sui Mui every Sunday evening from 6pm to 10pm. Food is served buffet-style so make sure to go with an appetite, before feasting on sushi, Asian tacos, dim sum, BBQ short ribs, curries and so much more. With house beverages, it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs225.

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Sunday, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 food only, Dhs225 house. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

Lo+Cale

Get ready to party, as Sunday nights are for drunching at Lo+Cale’s ultimate nineties party. Running from 8pm to 11pm, you can kick back to the glorious nineties with a whole host of music tracks from that decade (and beyond) spun by a live DJ. Live food stations will be serving up an array of nostalgia-inducing goodies and there are drinks stations, too.