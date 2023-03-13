A fun musical night out for the whole family…

Disney fans, this one’s for you. Princess Jasmine, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana and other Disney princesses are heading to the Coca-Cola Arena stage in May.

Disney Princess – The Concert will be performed live by Broadway and West End Stars on Friday, May 5 to 7 guaranteeing a fun musical night out for the whole family. There are five incredible performances taking place and tickets are already on sale with prices starting from Dhs150. Tickets can be purchased here.

Expect Disney classics such as Let It Go, Reflections, A Whole New World, How Far I’ll Go and much more.

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Disney, and this concert in particular is to celebrate the leading ladies in each magical story. And they aren’t just the ones on two legs either, as we can expect Nala from The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and other female heroes.

Besides music, the performers who will be celebrating these iconic characters will also share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

Now, while we are all for celebrating the female stars in this performance, it wouldn’t be complete without the princes. So, yes each princess will also be joined on stage with their significant other so the entire tale comes magically together.

Joining them in the magical performances will be the popular orchestra, Firdaus Orchestra. The all-women ensemble was put together by celebrated Bollywood and Hollywood composer, AR Rahman.

If the orchestra sounds familiar, you most likely heard them perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on the Jubilee Stage where they put together a number of classical music performances. The orchestra comprises 50 musicians from more than 23 nationalities across the region spanning the Arab world. During the Disney Princess performance, the orchestra will be led by female composer, Monica Woodman.

To add some more magic to the night, audience members are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire and join in on the fun.

See you there!

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, May 5 to 7, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Disney Concerts social