It’s baaack…

Foodies, Dubai Food Festival is just around the corner which means there is an amazing lineup of diverse dining concepts heading your way. And one you don’t want to miss is Etisalat Beach Canteen.

If you haven’t visited before, there’s one thing you need to know – it is one of the food pop-ups that Dubai foodies just love, which means you need to try it out. It takes place next month from Friday, April 21 and lasts for 17 days until Sunday, May 7. It will be open daily from 4pm to midnight and you can find it at Jumeirah Beach just behind Sunset Mall. Watch out for the retro-beach pops of colour, or you can just follow the amazing food smell that will fill the air.

It’s worth a visit every year when it pop up, but this year is particularly special as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Dubai Food Festival. Expect live entertainment, activities arranged by the local community and of course, an endless option of food choices to satisfy your palate.

And since it is the anniversary edition, visitors to Etisalat Beach Canteen can celebrate a walk down Memory Lane which will display just how much the city’s food scene has evolved over the years.

For now, the food and drink vendors who are participating have not been revealed but we will update this article as soon as we get all the details.

Besides food truck-hopping at the venue, there will be a number of gigs you can enjoy while you have your toes in the sand. Have little ones? Make sure you bring them along as there are plenty of activities they can enjoy in the kids’ zone.

You can stay up to date with Etisalat Beach Canteen on @beachcanteenofficial or on beachcanteen.ae

36 Al Nessnass Street, Jumeirah 3, Tel: (800) 900. beachcanteen.ae

Images: Beach Canteen Instagram