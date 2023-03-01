Children will be off for at least two weeks for spring break at the end of the month coinciding with Ramadan…

Looking to book a last-minute trip? Here’s the full list of school holidays for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year…

It is worth noting that schools are allowed some flexibility with the calendar providing they complete the minimum number of school days (188 days for Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum and 182 days for international curriculum).

For the exact dates, see the individual school profiles on the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) site: web.khda.gov.ae.

Dubai private schools starting academic year in September 2022

March 27 to April 14: Spring Break for MoE curriculum (Note: International curriculum schools will be off March 27 to April 7 with the option to extend by one more week)

April 20 to April 23: Eid al-Fitr (tentative dates)

June 27 to July 1: Eid al-Adha (tentative dates)

June 28: End of academic year not before this date. Summer break must not be more than eight weeks irrespective of the curriculum

Dubai private schools starting academic year in April 2022

March 13 to March 31: Schools can close any day between these dates for the end of academic year

April 3: Commencement of new academic year

Ramadan school hours

The Holy Month is expected to begin on or around Thursday, March 23, and finish Sunday, April 23. During this time, schools will be off for at least two weeks for spring break.

Reduced working hours and school hours have yet to be announced but stay tuned for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announcement expected soon.

In 2022, those in the public sector worked from 9am to 2pm from Monday to Thursday, and for three hours from 9am to 12pm on Fridays. School timings were also reduced with authorities urged to reduce the homework and assignments.

