It’s never to early to lock in your next brunch…

Now, more than ever, we’re expecting maximum bang for our brunching buck. To help stretch your discretionary dirhams, we’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s best brunches under Dhs300 – all including house drinks.

Thursday

The Penthouse

Ladies can sneak under the Dhs300 threshold for the Mask-erade Brunch, on Thursdays from 7pm and 10.30pm. There’s a Japanese three-course set menu available, as well as a selection of house drinks and cocktails served up against some top entertainment. For gents, it’s Dhs350.

Skyline Maskerade, The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

Friday

Motorino (Friday and Saturday)

Motorino’s late brunch on Friday and Saturday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get a selection of spirits, while Dhs279 gets you spirits plus cocktails, like Aperol Spritz.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

The Stage Brunch at Pizza Express

Another popular Dubai evening brunch is The Stage Brunch, which takes place in two Pizza Express locations: Jazz @ Pizza Express and Pizza Express Live Business Bay. Tuck into unlimited sharing starters, mains and a dessert and enjoy live music.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz @ Pizza Express and Pizza Express Live Business Bay, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, max 6 people per table, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks including free bubbles upgrade. Tel: (052) 798 7292. lovepartiesgroup.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Whether you’re in charge of the end-of-week office get together, or you’re kicking off the weekend with friends, you can enjoy a Friday evening brunch at Mezzanine that includes dinner, three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs265. Grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah from 7pm to 10pm, and sip on a selection of beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, plus dine on a main from a menu of authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, steak and ale pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Madinat Jumeirah, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm Dhs265 house. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Sante Ria

Last year, a lifestyle hotel called The First Collection opened its doors in JVC, bringing with it a lively new Latin American concept called Santé Ria. On Fridays, it invites you to discover the flavours of Latina America with the Azúcar Brunch from 9pm to midnight, which pairs a set menu with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from drummers.

Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Fridays, 9pm to 12am, Dhs199 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 6630, santeriadubai.ae

Saturday

Americano

In the mood for a casual brunch that evolves throughout the day? Look no further than speakeasy-style Americano, in Madinat Jumeirah. Satisfying bites include the 1.2 metre jalapeno hot dog, wagyu sliders, ‘hangover Benedict’, salads and more. The house beverages package includes cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks. Tel: (04) 584 6475. americano.ae

Anise

Taste the world with this buffet brunch at InterContinental’s all-day dining restaurant, Anise. This family-friendly feast offers cuisines from across the globe, served up at an array of live cooking stations catering to all palates, moods and flavours. The eight live cooking stations allow you to watch the chefs show off their skills while you enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Anise, Intercontinental Hotel, Festival City, Sat 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs149, Dhs245 for free flow house drinks, Dhs120 for children 6-12, 6 and below free. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. @anisedubai

Buffalo Wings & Rings

This three-hour brunch runs every Friday and Saturday and is a budget-friendly way to catch one of the early weekend matches on one of the many big screens. The menu is classic bar bites, including sharing starters of nachos, popcorn chicken, quesadillas and onion rings among others, while bottomless buckets of chicken wings and dessert follow. Brunch is offered at both locations in JLT and DIFC. The brunch is also available on Sunday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, two locations in DIFC and JLT, Sat and Sun 3pm to 6pm and 8pm till 11pm, Dhs119 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs299 with bubbly. ae.bwr-intl.com

Cleo

Located in Hyde Hotel, in the heart of Business Bay, Cleo is upping their game and introducing a Saturday brunch. From 1pm to 5pm, all brunch goers will be able to feast on Levantine-inspired cuisine whilst bopping to funky beats of the resident DJ. This can all be enjoyed for Dhs299 per person with wine and cocktails.

Cleo, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Sat from 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 871 111, @cleodubai

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Big Family Brunch at The Scene has something to keep all ages entertained. So while little ones enjoy face painting, sing-alongs, magic and more, adults can enjoy free-flowing drinks (with wine, spirits, bottled beer and a selection of cocktails included with the house package) as well as a menu of British classics. There’s sharing starters and desserts, with a choice of a la carte main.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Saturday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 premium beverages, ages seven to 12 Dhs49, six and under free. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Boardwalk

On Saturdays and Sundays Boardwalk caters to lovers of a lie-in with its Late Breakfast Affair, which runs from 11.30am to 1pm. It’s priced at Dhs98 per person, and for that, you’ll get a breakfast dish, a glass of fresh orange juice and a special dessert with a cup of coffee. For an additional Dhs98, you can throw free-flowing mimosas into the equation, bringing this sophisticated waterfront breakfast into brunch territory. With yachts gently bobbing on the water and views across the marina and golf course to the city skyline beyond, Boardwalk is undeniably one of Dubai’s best spots for breakfast with a view.

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am to 1pm. Tel: (04 205 4647). dubaicreekresort.com

Besh

Bringing to life the buzz of Istanbul’s most famous street, Taksim brunch features a brunch spread of unlimited meats from the mangal grill served to your table, paired with a selection of beverages and live entertainment.

Besh, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 377 2353. @beshdubai

Claw

If you’re looking for an all-American Brunch, then Claw is your place. An array of fresh seafood, guacamole, tasty wings and more can be washed down with refreshing bubbles of house beverages. , With an abundance of games to play on funky vintage arcade machines, brunchers can also try their luck on the Buckin’ Bronco. The party doesn’t stop at Claw, where you can dance your Saturday away by bopping to groovy tunes spun by the resident DJ.

Claw, JBR Pavillion Dubai, Sat from 12,30pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for house beverages, Dhs299 for Sparkling, @clawbbq

EKAI

This chic and modern venue is now hosting a Caribbean Saturday brunch, complete with a live DJ and carnival-like dancers. Dance the day away from 3pm to 7pm, and dive into harissa prawns, jerk chicken, miso seabass, and more for Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house and cocktails, or Dhs499 with sparkling. Don’t worry about trying to keep the party going after this brunch, with Ekai’s after-brunch vibes extending till 2am.

EKAI, Burj Daman Building, DIFC, Dubai, Sat 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs499 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 554 3392, ekaidubai.com

The Eloquent Elephant

Throwing it back to the ‘80s and ‘90s is the Saturday Crunch Brunch at The Eloquent Elephant. A laid-back gastro pub with a home-away-from-home feel, expect to tuck into a menu of quintessentially British dishes such as smoked salmon and scrambled eggs or the beloved fish and chips. On the drinks list, sip your way through an array of classic cocktails and craft beers, all while listening to your favourite retro tunes.

The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs499 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. theeloquentelephant.com

Ernst

Sausages and pretzels take charge at this Bavarian-themed brunch. There is ample indoor and outdoor seating with friendly staff and free-flowing drinks. Plus, for the experts or the uninitiated, there is an excellent menu of German staples ready to be explored — from currywurst to schwarzwälder schinken, schnitzel to strudle. On top of that, there are an array of German drinks on draught. Prost!

Ernst, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs300 with house drinks, Dhs400 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Garden on 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by garden on 8 | Restaurant | Bar (@gardenon8)

Located on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel, Garden on 8 is introducing ‘the big Saturday BBQ.’ From 1pm to 4pm, unwind and release your stresses on this gorgeous outdoor terrace to the beats of the resident DJ, alongside all your BBQ favourites, including a hog roast, beef, chicken and lamb. Packages cost Dhs299 per person.

Garden on 8, Media One, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, @gardenon8

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

The second branch of laidback Joe’s Backyard is found at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Its Saturday brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm, and for Dhs279 you can take your pick from a selection of house spirits, wine, beer and classic cocktails, as well as an array of easy-eats like sliders, nachos and wings all designed to share.

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs285 house, Dhs385 premium. Tel: (0)58 998 8590. @joesbackyardjumeirahislands

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Saturday is the new day to tumble out of bed and straight into brunch and Lock Stock’s Absolutely Barrelled knees up has you well and truly covered. Get stuck into unlimited pulled chicken tacos, dynamite shrimp, mac and cheese and chopped Thai salad, washed down with free-flowing house bevs. Dessert includes cheesecake, mud cake, sweet kebab skewers and candy floss to end the day on a sweet note. Let the good times roll.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights and Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with mixed drinks. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

La Tablita

La Tablita’s Saturday brunch is a lively Mexican affair, featuring unlimited tacos, enchiladas, churros and margaritas. Ole! It’s priced at Dhs299 for the alcoholic package, and Dhs199 with soft drinks, and it runs from 1pm to 5pm.

La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Saturday, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (04) 553 1212. @LaTablitaDubai

Lola Taberna

Lola Taberna has bounded onto the Dubai brunch scene with not one, but two brunch offerings. La Fiesta on Saturdays promises a selection of tapas served table side, plus drinks like sangria and Spanish cocktails. It’s Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks. On Sundays, ‘Domingueo’ is a relaxed brunch served to your table, including Spanish starters, paella to share, and authentic desserts.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 247 6688. @lolataberna

McCafferty’s

This Irish pub has been well-loved since opening and for good reason. At the Saturday brunch you’ll be made to feel right at home in true Irish style. Brunch that includes a roast dinner? We’re in. Brunchers can enjoy sharing starters, main courses such as beef & ale pie. The roast dinner does also come with a vegan-friendly option.

McCafferty’s, Jumeriah Village Circle, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs165 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs345 with premium drinks, children under 10 free. Tel: (055) 784 9220. @mccaffertysjvc

McGettigan’s JLT

The Live and Loud Brunch rocks into McGettigan’s JLT every Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm. Expect plenty of live music action, plus unlimited food and drinks for Dhs199 or Dhs249 with bubbles. Top up with a ‘drunch’ pass for Dhs199 to keep the drinks flowing until 8pm.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs249 house, Dhs299 premium. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/brunch/

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

If you’re looking for a taste of England’s pastures Green, then look no further. The Mezzanine is hosting a new Saturday brunch that celebrates all that is Britain. From 12.30pm to 4pm, guests can perch on the outdoor terrace with views of the Burj Al Arab and the shimmering water canals whilst tucking into a three-course meal and unlimited drinks for three and a half hours. Priced at Dhs245 per person, guests can expect fish and chips, sausage and mash as well as veggie options. Bliss.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 for three-course menu and three and a half hours of unlimited drinks. Tel: (0)58 599 4659, mezzaninedubai.com

Pullman JLT

Opulently decorated with red furniture and classic chandelier lighting, the Bollywood Brunch at the Seasons Restaurant is set to be a fantastic dining experience with live entertainment from a DJ and incredible food. All you can eat buffet style means that there are options galore for you to choose from.

Seasons Restaurant, Pullman Jumeriah Lake Towers, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 for soft drinks, Dhs299 for house drinks. Tel: (056) 125 2431. pullman-dubai-jlt

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

If you’re a bit of a raver then Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah should be top of your hit list this winter. The rooftop spot at Nakheel Mall boasts a cool outdoor terrace, live DJs and banging house music every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. There’s sustenance in the form of a buffet of grilled meats, sushi, pasta, salads and more. Glow sticks at the ready.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with house drinks (ladies), Dhs299 (gents) Dhs399 prosecco. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

Tandoor Tina

Drawing on India’s diverse culture, Tandoor Tina’s brunch will be curating a gastronomical journey for all brunch goers. Every Saturday from 1pm to 6pm, guests can tuck into an array of salads, sides, and veg and non-veg specialities, whilst live music fills the air. This will cost Dhs100 for soft, Dhs150 for house, and Dhs250 for premium.

Tandoor Tina, 25 hours hotel, One Central, Trade Center St, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 6pm, Dhs100 soft, Dhs150 house, Dhs250 premium. Tel: (0)4 210 2500, tandoortina.com

Wanderlust Brunch

Take a culinary journey across the globe, delving into seven live stations with plenty of tempting dishes and brilliant beverage stations. From the Italian corner to the grilled meats straight from the barbecue, you can even take a bite straight from New York with Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. Running every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm, ladies can join for Dhs299 per person including a huge selection of house beverages and cocktails, and men can join for Dhs349.

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 men, Tel: (0)50 873 6703, @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Sunday

The Dubliner’s

Sunday roasts at The Dubliner’s are just like Nana used to make them. The Irish pub offers old-school, welcoming charm with traditional and hearty dishes. The beef is pink and juicy, the Yorkies are lofty and the gravy is good enough to bathe in. Portion sizes are asgenerous as the craic.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 with soft drinks, Dhs190 with house drinks, Dhs275 with premium. Tel: (0)4 702 2508.

El Sur

Ideal for those looking to lie-in on a Sunday morning, the Sunday siesta brunch at El Sur starts at the leisurely time of 12.30pm. Across a three-hour package, diners are treated to a selection of tapas, rice dishes and paella, all designed to be shared.

El Sur, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs295 cava, Dhs275 house, Dhs225 soft, Dhs70 children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, elsurdubai.com

Lo+Cale

This Sunday brunch is a solid choice for those looking to watch the pennies, without being confined to the sofa and Netflix. The three-hour event starts from Dhs149 and includes breakfast classics and Sunday roast bites, such as duck and beef brisket and desserts including profiteroles and chocolate pudding. Pull up a chair on the breezy terrace and tuck in.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 with bubbly. Tel: (0)54 997 8599.

Images: social