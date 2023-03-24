Have an egg-cellent time…

Easter Sunday falls on Sunday April 9 this year, and as always, if you’re spending Easter in Dubai there’s plenty of things to do. Whether it’s an Easter egg hunt, family lunch or a fun-filled Saturday afternoon, here are the best things to do in Dubai over Easter weekend.

Check out 11 egg-cellent places to celebrate Easter in Dubai.

Address Beach Resort

With two gorgeous offers, this Easter will be one to remember. On Saturday April 8, from 1pm to 5pm the little ones can get involved with easter egg painting, where guests will be able to unleash their creativity. For Dhs150 children can purchase an Easter egg painting set, designing their own masterpiece, whilst parents relax on The Restaurant terrace, with items starting at Dhs29. On Sunday April 9, families can tuck into an Easter lunch from 1pm to 4pm, with delicious dishes and refreshing drinks. Children will be kept entertained with a visit from the Easter bunny, face painting sessions and an Easter egg hunt on the lawn at 2pm. Packages are priced from Dhs488.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Sat April 8 1pm to 5pm, Dhs150 easter egg painting. Sun April 9 Easter brunch 1pm to 4pm, packages from Dhs488, 50 per cent off kids 6-12 age, under 6 go free. Tel: (0)4 879 8888, addresshotels.com

The Cavendish

Enjoy a traditional Easter Sunday lunch package at The Cavendish from 1pm to 4pm, where a set menu comes with a drinks package. Alongside this, the little ones will be able to play to their hearts content, getting involved with a range of exciting Easter activities, such as egg hunts and bouncy castles. Packages start from Dhs149.

The Cavendish, Voco, Bonnington, JLT, Cluster J, Dubai, UAE, Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 356 0536, @thecavendishrestaurant

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Would it be Easter without an Easter egg hunt? We think not. At Dubai Parks and Resorts guests can embark on a major Easter egg hunt with over 100,000 colourful eggs, which hold incredible prizes. You may be able to win movie tickets to Roxy Cinemas, meal and ice cream vouchers, tickets to Dubai Parks and resorts, an overnight stay at LEGOLAND or Lapita Hotel, and much more. Make sure to register online for the event, which will automatically put you in the draw for a grand prize. The fun starts from 8.30am on Saturday March 8, with all participants given a cute egg collection bag.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Sat April 8, 8.30am, free to register Easter egg hunt, Tel: 800 262 9464, dubaiparksandresorts.com

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Satisfy all your Easter cravings at this quintessential West London-inspired venue. Here you can feast on a three-course menu on Easter Sunday from 12pm to 11pm, with any salad or soup, a main, dessert and a drink for Dhs149. The little ones can choose from a child-friendly menu for Dhs109, with a starter, main, dessert and drink. Expect signature roasts with all the trimmings, seared salmon, fish & chips, shepherd’s pie and a delicious carrot cake to finish your meal.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Fountain Views, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Sun April 9, 12pm to 11pm, three-course menu Dhs149, children three-course menu Dhs109. Tel: (0)50 583 0155, hampsteadbakery.com

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Satisfy all of your hot-cross bun needs at this local neighbourhood hang out, complete with traditional spices, and an array of currants and raisins. The nostalgic hot cross buns will be available from Saturday April 1 to Friday April 14 only.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, multiple venues in Dubai, @ldckitchen

Palmito Garden at JA The Resort

Bask in the springtime weather with a delicious Easter lunch on Sunday April 9, whilst perched by the beach or the pool from 12.30pm to 4pm. Tuck into dishes from live cooking stations and the beats of a live band, whilst the little ones get involved with an exciting egg hunt and other games. Packages, which include pool access, start from Dhs399 for adults and Dhs275 for children. Those under six go free.

Palmito Garden, JA The Resort, Jabel Ali, Sun April 9, 12.30pm to 4pm, packages from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 814 5604, jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-the-resort

Palm Tree Garden at JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Make a day trip this Easter Sunday and unwind in the picturesque Palm Tree gardens of JA Hatta Fort Hotel from 12.30pm to 4pm. Dive into a Sunday lunch with traditional dishes like roast lamb, honey-baked ham, hotel cross buns and BBQ Stations. The little ones will have a blast with activities like Easter egg decorating, crafting their own bunny-themed treats, playing with bunnies, go easter egg hunting, ride ponies and more. This fun day out will only cost Dhs149 per person, with children below the age of 12 costing Dhs75.

Palm Tree Garden at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Sun April 9, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs149, children under 12 Dhs75. Tel: (0)4 809 9333, jaresortshotels.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Souk Madinat is an eternal family favourite, and Easter Sunday is no exception. At Mezzanine, guests can dine on a two-course menu for Dhs165 or a three-course menu for Dhs195, whilst jamming to live music. The menu features a prawn cocktail or wild mushroom soup to start, with a choice of beef, chicken or lamb roast with all the trimmings. polish off your meal with sweet treats such as Eaton mess or banoffee pie to name a few.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs165 two-course, Dhs195 three-course, Tel: (0)58 599 4659, mazzaninedubai.com

Mina’s Kitchen

On Sunday April 9, Bubbalicious’s Sunday Roast is about to get extra special for Easter. Complete with egg hunts, a special carvery, and egg-citing prizes, such as a staycation, a day pass to jungle bay waterpark, a brunch for four and more. Packages start from Dhs340. The whole family will be able to indulge in special dishes and a fun-filled afternoon.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai, Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, packages from Dhs340. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, minaskitchendubai.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

La Brise Lawn is welcoming guests to their marvellous outdoor Easter lunch, where guests can eat, drink and frolic on the lawns. Family and friends can tuck into delicious classics, live cooking stations and a range of desserts to polish off their meal. Children will be able to meet the Easter bunny, jazz up their style with face painting, watch magical shows, jump on bouncy castles and much more. Packages for adults start from Dhs595, while children from five to 12 will cost Dhs245 and children under five going for free.

Ritz-Carlton, JBR, Dubai, Easter Sunday Brunch, Sun April 9, packages from Dhs595. Tel: (0)4 399 4000, ritzcarlton.com

Vero

Unwind at this gorgeous Easter lunch, where guests can bask in the sunshine on the grassy terrace. On Sunday April 9, all those who celebrate are invited to tuck into an a la carte menu, with the little ones being able to get involved in face painting, an easter egg hunt and jump to their heart’s content on a bouncy castle.

Vero, Hilton, Dubai Marina, Sun April 9, 1pm to 4pm, a la carte menu, Tel: (0)4 318 2319, hilton.com