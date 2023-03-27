Splits happen- roll with it…

In Dubai, you’ll find three distinct bowling alley types: bars with bowling, traditional alleys, and mall bowling, all fun in their own ways.

This guide breaks down where to go to clock your first 300. Here are 8 bowling spots in Dubai you need to check out…

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey is set over a gigantic two-story space complete with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, plus a restaurant serving up tasty tacos, sliders, pizzas, quesadillas and old school desserts. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games. Upstairs there’s three pool and snooker tables, basketball machines, a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Bowling is priced from Dhs75 per person, per game. A play card for the arcade games is priced from Dhs100.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai0, open 4pm to 1am Mon and Tues, 4pm to 2am Wed, Thurs and Fri, 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am, Sun 12pm to 1am, bowling priced from Dhs75 per person, per game, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

Wavehouse

Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm is a fine place for a game of tenpins. There’s so much for everyone of any age to do: there’s an enormous bar, a ping-pong area, multi-level arcade games, and soft play area for children – and that’s just inside. Outside there’s more seating, and a massive wave machine. It’s become one of the most popular spots in Dubai for bowling, and for good reason.

Atlantis, The Palm, from Dhs70 per person or Dhs420 per lane, per hour, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 1am for advance bookings, walk in on weekends. Tel: (04) 4261166. atlantisthepalm.com

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City

Fancy a game at the world’s highest bowling alley? You’re in the right spot. Located within an American-style sports bar, you’ll find a double-lane alley complete with pool and pinball tables. During the week bowling is Dhs35 per person, per game. On weekends bowling is Dhs80 per person, per game.

The 44, Hilton, Al Habtoor City, daily noon to 2am. From Dhs35. Tel: (054) 5811758. facebook/The44Dubai

Dubai International Bowling Centre

The Daddy of Dubai’s bowling centres, DIBC opened way back in 2001 and attracts both the seasoned bowlers and weekend enthusiasts with its leagues, parties and long opening hours. It’s got a whopping 36 lanes. You’ll also find a bowling pro shop inside in case you fancy your own kit.

Shabab Club, Al Mamzar, Deira, daily 9am to 1am, from Dhs15 per game, Dhs105 per hour. Tel: (04) 2969222. dubaibowlingcentre.com

Yalla! Bowling

Focused on family fun, Mall Of The Emirates’ Yalla! Bowling is a pretty standard affair. The venue has several bowling lanes, arcade machines, and cosmic bowling for all UV-loving neon-ravers. There are 12 lanes that have cutting-edge video simulations so you can really get stuck into the game and see what you’re doing right and where you need to improve. If you’re feeling peckish, well you’re in a mall, so options abound. Be warned: It’s very loud, and crowded with you young children and teens.

Mall Of The Emirates, weekdays 10am to 10pm, weekends 10am to 12am, from Dhs40 per player. Tel: (04) 3414000. magicplanetmena.com

Switch Bowling

State-of-the-art technology, 12 lanes, large screens, lights and music: this is the perfect place for a few hours of fun. The venue also includes six billiards tables and a karaoke stage if getting up on stage is your thing. It’s a popular place for children’s parties.

Ibn Battuta Mall, Sat to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thur and Fri 10am to 12am, from Dhs35 per person, Dhs160 per hour for maximum 5 people. Tel: (04) 4405961. switchbowling.ae

Dubai Bowling Centre

One of Dubai’s bigger bowling centres, here there are 16 professional lanes. There are also huge projector screens showing movies above the lanes to give you something to look at when it’s not your turn. The in-house food menu can be ordered and delivered directly to your lane so there’s no need to waste time queuing up when you could be working on your technique.

Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Quoz 1, Meydan Road, open 10am until midnight, Dhs25 per game from 10am to 6pm, Dhs30 from 6pm, Dhs114 per hour from 10am to 6pm, Dhs162 per hour 6pm onwards. Tel: (04) 3391010. bowlingdubai.com

Al Nasr LeisureLand

Just behind American Hospital in Oud Metha is a barebones traditional alley that’s great for families and neighbourhood folks alike. It’s one of just a couple of alleys serving alcohol and truly worth a visit if you want to see retro Dubai, not gussied up with neon signs and interactive screens. Naturally, the place has seen better days and could use some freshening up, but for nostalgia factor it’s still one of the city’s favourites.

Oud Metha, daily 9am to 10.30pm, Dhs25 per person per game. Tel: (04) 3371234. alnasrll.com

