Surf House

@surfhousedubai

Surf House opened in 1992 and has been a hub for the water-loving community ever since. They offer all things surf related, such as lessons, equipment, surf school and also SUP hires. This surfers paradise also has a cafe, serving healthy eats and piping hot coffee. Surf House invites people to come and use their space to work and you can even bring your four-legged friends.

Surf House, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 504 3020 @surfhousedubai

Charliholic

This homegrown brand is here to glam up your furry friends. If you need something for a special occasion, or just want to shake up your pooches look, this enterprise has got you sorted. Your fur babies’ custom-made bandana or bow tie is only an Instagram DM away, with a percentage of the proceeds donated to local animal shelters, making this a guilt-free purchase.

@_charlieholic

Crank

@crank.uae

If you’re looking for a way to get your body moving, head down to Crank. This homegrown workout zone has an inspiring and diverse team that is ready to push your body to new limits. Guests can choose between their Ride or Shape HIIT classes but no matter what you choose, your workout is guaranteed to be spicy and will get your heart pumping.

Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Sun to Fri 6.30am to 10pm, Sat 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 321 2095, crank-fit.com

Planet Terra

Foodies, travellers, and creative types can all congregate at Planet Terra. Soothe your soul as well as your body in this serene environment that is 100 per cent organic and vegan. Everyone can enjoy a veganized version of a British classic with their ‘tofish and chips’, where crispy tofu is topped with toasted nori seaweed, lemon, miso mayo alongside some sweet potato fries – it’s simply unmissable. Terra’s objective is to bring together a fusion of the world’s tastes, traditions and energies as well as using local and ethical suppliers.

Planet Terra, 6th floor, Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 578 2000. planetterra.life

My Sip

@my_sip

An idea that sprung on a hot day at the beach has quickly become a growing company that does away with the need for single use plastic containers. The My Sip drinkware is well insulated to ensure that your drink will stay at its optimum temperature all day long. Make the gift extra special by adding a personalised touch thanks to My Sip.

My sip, available online. mysip.ae

The Kakao Guy

@thekakaoguy

Boasting an array of delicious treats, the Kakao Guy knows how to do baked goods well, in particular with matcha. Those who have a hankering for its greeny goodness can find it in the form of a creamy burnt cheesecake, delicate nama and nutty barks that are perfect for a snack. Tried, tested and adored by the What’s On Team, we can honestly say you won’t be disappointed.

The Kakao Guy, Union Square, Deira, Al Rigga, Dubai, 9am to 7pm, Tel: (0)55 299 8823, thekakaoguy.com

Pirates Surf

United in a mission to empower children, this company believes in fostering a like minded community that encompasses good, moral and hardworking athletes. The popular water sports and lifestyle program for individuals of all fitness levels, abilities, genders and ages. Created by Candice Fanucci in 2011, this program started with five children on Kite beach, and has since taken the city by storm.

Kite Beach, Dubai. Tues to Sat 10am to 7pm, Sun and Mon 7am to 7pm, @pirates.surf

Kaleidoscope by Mimi

@kaleidoscopebymimi

This vibrant brand encompasses the vast travels of founder Mimi Shakhashir, a girl boss who truly embraces her love for worldwide cultures through fashion. Kaleidoscope by Mimi keeps sustainable practices at the heart of this brand, utilising eco-friendly practices, as well directly sourcing materials from the communities that hand craft her garms. By adding a few gems to your wardrobe, fashionistas will also be making a difference to the communities which have crafted their goods, with founder Mimi being dedicated to enriching these communities through education and entrepreneurship.

Ladies can feast their eyes on dresses, kimonos, kaftans and more, that boast vibrant colours and hypnotic patterns.

kaleidoscopebymimi.com

Wear The House – Gem Rugs

This family-owned company makes rugs that are works of art for your floor. Since each of their rugs is custom-made, they are tailored to perfectly fit your home. These items are entirely hand-tufted and made of 100 per cent New Zealand wool. Once you place a purchase through their website, your rug will arrive within four to six weeks.

Order online at wearethehouse.com

Sprout

@sprout.ae

Armed with knowledge and maternal power, Sprout has created a healthy meal delivery service which is designed to maximise nutrients. With this quick and easy online delivery guide, you can have nutritious foods ready for your little ones or the whole family.

sprout.ae

Sported.ae

Sported started as a passion project and has now become integral to the sporting community. Their website is every fitness fanatics’ dream, acting as a multi-sport resource for athletes in the UAE. If you need information about sports clinics, nutrition or just want to access their master race calendar, hop on to their website. If you have time, pop into their showroom which offers an extensive variety of high-quality brands that focus on triathlon and sports nutrition.

Sported, Surf House, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 409 0994, sported.ae

Shoeq

While they might say diamonds are a girls best friend, some might argue that shoes in fact are a girls best friend. This shoe company has grown leaps and bounds since opening in Al Quoz and makes shoes inspired by the Spanish Avarca, created over a century ago using leather and recycled tyres to keep farmers’ feet dry and protected. There are a whole host of designs and styles to choose from and they are comfortable and long lasting.

Shoeq, various locations around the UAE. shoeq.ae, @_shoeq_

The Lime Tree

Lime Tree has remained constant in Dubai’s rapid growth and in many aspects embodies Dubai’s expat community. You may be familiar with this establishment purely due to their iconic carrot cake, an item which is locally renowned. With many delicious cakes and breakfast goodies, as well as their beautiful salad and sandwich bar, you will not leave this establishment hungry.

Multiple locations, thelimetreecafe.com

Below Farm

Below Farm

Born in the wake of the pandemic, this vertical farm grows up to 120 tonnes of mushrooms a year, without taking up as much as a square meter of arable land. With sustainability and self sufficiency at it’s core, this new age movement is reimagining mushrooms, to deliver nutritious produce, contribute to a circular economy and promote sustainable innovation across sectors. Mushroom fanatics can purchase fresh mushrooms, mushroom powder, as well as grow it yourself mushroom kits.

Below Farm, Ajban Farms, Abu Dhabi, UAE, belowfarm.ae

Helya Jewelry

A female-run home-grown brand in Dubai, this jewellery outlet is the answer to all your accessories worries. Helya is founded by two Emirati sisters who combined their passion for Emirati culture, architecture and design. Their simple and beautiful designs encapsulate the native flora and heritage of the Middle Eastern. The item would make a perfect gift for a friend or to yourself.

Order online at helya.store.com, @helya.a

Bespoke Balconies

@bespokebalconiesdxb

A locally grown design and styling business is here to give your balcony a glow up! In the midst of the global pandemic Georgina Griffin, a British designer founded this company. The whole process of styling your balcony is entirely based upon each clients individual taste, budget and balcony. This is your cue to glam up your our door space…

bespokebalconiesdxb.com

Beachbelle Dubai

Challenging the idea of what it means to have a ‘beach body’, this new swimwear brand caters to all shapes and sizes. Beachbelle Dubai wants everyone to feel comfortable in their skin (and their swimwear), carrying sizes S to 4XL. In a bid to challenge the idea that we need to get fit for the summer, founder Veronique Gregorec created a collection of size-inclusive pieces with fun, modern styles to flatter everyone. After struggling to find ‘plus size’ swimwear that didn’t look like something her grandmother would wear, Veronique took on the challenge to fill the gap in Dubai for women in of all sizes to find something they love in their size.

beachbelledubai.com

Boston Lane

In the heart of Dubai’s underground art scene, Boston Lane is a humble project serving coffee and delicious food. Diners can enjoy, breakfast, lunch and a variety of toasties. They have an extensive drinks menu, complete with milkshakes.

Boston Lane, Courtyard, Al Quoz, Mon to Sun 7.30am to 7pm, Tel: (0)58 517 2132, bostonlane.com

LOCH

@loch.life

LOCH is a family-owned, homegrown UAE brand focused on stylish and sustainable hydration. Once you try one of their insulated stainless steel water bottles, you will never go back. The water bottles keep liquids cold for 24-hours, hot for 12-hours, and have an easy-sip straw lid. It’s an easy way to stay hydrated, be more environmentally friendly, and look good while you’re doing it.

@loch.life / loch.life/shop

Boxica

Looking for a new way to amp up your workout routine? Then look no further. Recently crowned as What’s On Dubai’s 2023 Favourite Fitness and Wellness Club in 2023, Boxica is the ultimate place to head to for your fitness journey. They offer a whole host of classes that will have you sweating and pumped. The team are friendly, and hilarious and will always keep you motivated.

Boxica, Dubai Studio City, UAE, Mon to Thur 6am to 8.30pm, Fri 6am to 7pm, Sat 7.30am to 2pm, Sun 8am to 6.30pm. Tel: (0)55 483 8361, boxica.ae

Nightjar Coffee Roasters

Born in 2017 by a group of coffee lovers, this establishment loves the art of coffee and the communities that grow it. This chic outlet is based in Alserkal Avenue, offering artisanal coffee, cold brew and positive vibes. Nightjar is aware of the exploitation of farmers and is dedicated to ethical sourcing.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Mon to Sun 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0)50 365 1120, nightjar.coffee

Thrift for Good

@thriftforgood

This enterprise is putting Dubai’s old clothes to good use: re-homing preloved items to reduce waste. Thrift for Good welcomes all clothes as they are committed to repairing or recycling old items or materials. Go to any of their outlets to find your perfect thrift find, or to donate all of those clothes you have been hiding at the back of your cupboard. All profits go to helping children around the world, in partnership with Gulf for Good.

Multiple locations, Mon to Fri, 10am to 10pm, thriftforgood.org

Daughter and Dad Coffee

All visitors are welcomed to bring their furry friends to this unique family-run business. With freshly roasted specialty coffee and a plant-based menu, you will be feeling nourished when you leave this wholesome outlet.

Daughter and Dad, Meliá Desert Palm, Warsan 2, Dubai, Fri and Sat 8am to 7pm, Sun to Thur 8am to 6pm, closed on Tues, Tel: (0)54 383 4709, @daughterdadcoffee

Jetlagged Chef

@jetlagged_chef

This enterprise is the passion project of a former aviation employee. During lockdown, Eliza’s love for cooking took to new heights, creating a meal delivery service which offers healthy recipes with an Australian flare. The Jetlagged Chef believes in nourishing and fueling one’s body rather than adhering to a restrictive diet.

Jetlagged Chef, No-contact delivery, Tel: (0)58 507 7524, jetlagged-chef.com

Wolfi’s Bike Shop

Wolfi’s has paved the way for the cycling community in the Middle East. From humble beginnings in 2002, Wolfi’s has had exponential success in bringing cycling to the Middle East. They are the Middle East‘ Cycling Candy store’ with an extensive range of cycling brands and offering repair services.

Wolfi’s Bike Shop, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Fri to Sun, 8.30am to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 339 4453, wolfis.ae

Baesic by DB

Women of the UAE are always on the go, so it’s no surprise that the fundamentals of Baesic are there to take you from the office to after-work drinks without the need for an outfit change. Offering luxe locally-made fashion staples, the 30-piece inaugural collection follows a neutral colour palette including dusty pinks, crisp whites and inky blacks. Fabrics such as lightweight linen and cotton-rich jersey make this collection ideal for the summer months. Designed to go with what you already have in your wardrobe, Baesic offers oversized blazers, palazzo pants, silky shirts and flowing dresses to elevate your existing outfits.

baesicbydb.com

Natrl

If your a camping fanatic then this may be for you. It might sound obvious but you can never take enough water on a camping trip. Homegrown brand Natrl box water sells a 10 litre bag-in-a-box of New Zealand mineral water, that use 90% less plastic. It comes with a 7.5pH level that is completely in sync with our bodies to aid digestion and hydration. Plus the boxes are 100% recyclable and an eco-friendly choice to staying hydrated while you’re on the road.

@natrlwater

Ganache Chocolatier

Chocolate aficionados, get excited…There’s a real-life chocolate factory now open in Dubai’s bustling arts district, Alserkal Avenue. Ganache Chocolatier’s flagship factory, café, and boutique features over 100 flavours to choose from and a unique gift wrapping station that allows you to customise your own boxes. Open to all, chocolate lovers can experience first-hand the craft of artisan chocolate-making and sample the nostalgic flavours like baklava crunch and zaatar praline, as well as delectable bonbons and floral flavoured treats. (Almost) too good to eat.

Ganache Chocolatier, Warehouse 82 Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 10pm. Tel:(0)56 420 3732. @byganachechocolatier

The Giving Movement athleisurewear

Stay stylish and comfortable with eco-friendly fashion and fabulous fits from The Giving Movement. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE. Think t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets available in every colour. Not only that, The Giving Movement donate Dhs15 to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold.

@thegivingmovement

Island People.Co

@islandpeople.co

In a world that is striving to be more sustainable, why nots pruce up her kitchen with sustainable artisanal crockery and handwoven linens designed for pillow covers and serviettes. Island People.Co is a socially conscious artisanal brand that collaborates with Sri Lankan Artists, offering unique products that will bring calm and tranquillity into anyone’s home. Check out their Instagram or head to Depachika in Nakheel Mall to view their products.

Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, @islandpeople.co

Posture

This homegrown brand promises a mind-body-soul experience offering reformer, cadillac, and mat pilates for all levels. Located on the Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah the Balearic-style studio honors the original style of Joseph Pilates and has a strong focus on form and core, rather than simply burning calories, and an emphasis on strength and mobility in all their signature classes. The packages start from Dhs150 per class, Dhs1,300 for ten classes, or first-timers can get two classes for Dhs150.

Posture, Golden Mile, Building 4, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)58 580 7256. thisisposture.com / @thisisposture

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Quintessential West London-inspired eatery, Hampstead Bakery and Cafe showcases an array of gorgeous dishes, all with the stunning view of the Burj Khalifa view. Freshly made breads, sandwiches, indulgent breakfast dishes and of course…coffee can be enjoyed here. Famous for their golden royal brioche french toast, that is soaked in saffron infused tres leches, served with fresh berries and almond praline, and completely coated with 24 karat edible gold, this item is a must try.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Downtown Dubai, 9am to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (050) 583 0155. @hampsteadbakeryandcafe

