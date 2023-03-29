Easter eggs, roasts and much more…

Easter is just around the corner which means chocolate galore, fun-filled activities and countless roasts as well as magnificent brunches. Abu Dhabi will be celebrating Easter with some capital deals for you to take advantage of.

Here are 8 egg-ceptional venues to celebrate Easter in Abu Dhabi…

Antonia

Get ready for an Italian feast at Antonia this Easter. With a special three-hour brunch that offers up all the traditional dishes, it is ideal for a grand get-together with family and friends. An authentic Easter feast awaits with the Italian Easter cake that is known as colomba pasquale with sabayon sauce, along with lamb shanks and many other delights.

Antonia, Saadiyat Island, Sun April 9 from 3pm to 6pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel:(0)2 667 2554 antoniaresraurant.com

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

The Easter-themed set menu brunch will feature signature dishes to your table, with antipasti and cheese stations. No Easter brunch is complete without the huge dessert buffet. Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies will also be available for guests looking to pick up a cheeky gift or two.

Dino’s Italian, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khallej Al Arabi street, Sun April 9 and 16, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs270 house and Prosecco. @dinosbistroitaliano

Latest Recipe

An idyllic Easter celebration awaits with friends and family at Latest Recipe. Take a refreshing plunge into the pool after the appropriate time of two hours after a delicious meal. A delectable poolside buffet will have you and your family digging into fresh salads, savoury meats and seafood, rounded out by decadent desserts.

Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Dhs199 soft, Dhs50 additional for pool and beach access, Sun April 9 and 16 from 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)56 688 5361 morecravings.com

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

Journey through France with Chef Nicolas Isnard at Bord Eau, this Easter. The innovative five-course tasting menu will be masterfully plated by the globally acclaimed chef and promises an infusion of Mediterranean flavours with modern culinary techniques. There is also a wine or vintage champagne pairing to go with the delightful dishes.

Bord Eau, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, available from April 6 to 9 from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs649 wine pairing, Dhs999 vintage Champagne (Only valid April 7.) Tel: (0)2 509 8555 shangri-la.com

Big Brunch at Garage

This special edition of the Big Brunch means that you and your loved ones will be able to win cool prizes and try some special Easter-themed treats. Let your little ones on the loose as they explore for hidden eggs with entertainment and surprises around every corner.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat April 8 from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs589 Prosecco. Tel: (0)2 656 0000 wabudhabidining.com

Graphos Social Kitchen

Boasting a lavish buffet spread accompanied by live performances and fun activities for the kids, Graphos is pulling out all the stops this Easter. Expect an exotic selection of dishes that included various grilled and carved meats, seafood and so much more. No Easter celebration would be complete without an Easter bunny wandering around handing over gifts to the little ones.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sun April 9, from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs95 kids aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)52 547 6318 yasisland.com

LPM

Easter lunch is customary around the globe and LPM Abu Dhabi is honouring that tradition with curated lunch specials for the celebration. The venue will be decorated with baskets of chocolate Easter eggs to mark the occasion. For the younger guests, a workshop on the terrace means chocolates and egg painting.

LPM, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, April 8 and 9. Tel: (0)2 692 9600 lpmrestaurants.com @lpmabudhabi

Roots Bar and Kitchen

A decadent brunch featuring sumptuous spreads is set to make this celebration an unforgettable one. Expect a fun-filled day for the whole family, with egg hunts, arts and crafts as well as face painting and a special visit from the Easter bunny. The expansive vistas of Yas Acres promise an idyllic weekend activity for everybody to enjoy.

Roots Bar and Kitchen, Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, Sun April 9, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs90 kids aged 6-12. Tel: (0)2 208 7222 viyagolf.com

Images: Supplied