The ultimate guide to ladies' nights in Dubai for every night of the week

We love a ladies’ night, from beachside bubbles, discounted dinners and free-flowing drinks…

The three-free-drinks-every-Tuesday formula of ladies’ night in Dubai is officially over. In its place are bottomless beverage offers, discounted deals on dining and a whole host of interactive opportunities.

We’ve rounded up brilliant ladies’ night deals for every night of the week. Some are brand new, others are classics for a reason.

Skip to:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Ladies, you’re welcome.

MONDAY

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Akira Back

What’s the deal: Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and sharing platters at its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace. You also will get Dhs50 off when you sit in the lounge only.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Argentina Grill

What’s the deal: With a complimentary Prosecco on arrival, Argentina Grill knows the way to our hearts. They offer free flow drinks for Dhs129 and along with this you get 25 per cent off on authentic Argentinian food.

Argentina Grill, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah or La Mer, Mon. @argentinagrill_dubai

Babiole

What’s the deal: Upscale Mediterranean restaurant Babiole in the Hilton Al Habtoor City has the perfect Monday and Friday offering for if you want to extend that weekend feeling. For Dhs165 you can enjoy a 3-course dinner and free-flowing house drinks.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Mon 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 437 0077. babioledubai.com

Ce La Vi

What’s the deal: With the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa, not only is Ce La Vi the ultimate place for your instagram feed, with its famous swing. On Mondays they are offering Dhs150 for select cocktails and wines.

Ce La Vi, Level 54, Address View Hotel, Mon 10pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 582 6111, @celavidubai

Kyo Dubai



What’s the deal: Dig your chopsticks into Kyo Dubai’s Sakura ladies’ night. The Japanese restaurant is a stylish spot, which serves sashimi, sushi and teppanyaki. The ladies’ night package costs Dhs95 and takes place every Monday from 9pm. Enjoy three drinks and a sushi platter, plus a further 30 per cent off the food menu.

Kyo Dubai, The Pointe West Marina, Ground Floor, Dubai. Mon 9pm, Dhs95. Tel: (0)52 138 8885. kyorestaurant.com

Level 43

What’s the deal: Perfect for the after-work crowd, Geisha Nights runs every Monday and Tuesday from 9pm until 12am with unlimited sparkling, white and red wine, plus a sushi platter for Dhs149.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mon 9pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 316 9888. level43lounge.com

McGettigan’s JLT

What’s the deal: This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays and Thursdays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 6pm to 10pm Mon and Thu. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

McGettigan’s DWTC

What’s the deal: This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher. The same deal runs on Wednesdays, too.

McGettigan’s DWTC, Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Centre, Mon 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 4262 0407. @mcgettigansdwtc

Miss Tess

What’s the deal: Pay a visit to fun Asian venue for Shibuya nights at Miss Tess, enjoy unlimited drinks and food platters for Dhs148.

Lucky Cat, Miss Tess, Taj Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Mon 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (050) 498 8505. misstessdubai.com

Miss Lily’s

What’s the deal: Get your girls together for Miss Lily’s Pum Pum Party every Monday, where you get to choose five bites from a set menu along with three drinks from their designated cocktail menu for Dhs150. There’ll also be some cool tunes from DJ Crown Prince to get the party going.

Miss Lily’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 356 2900. facebook.com/misslilysdxb

Puerto 99

What’s the deal: Put a pep in your step with ladies’ night at Puerto 99. On Sundays and Mondays, sip on unlimited selected drinks for Dhs175 whilst overlooking the stunning waterfront views of Bluewater’s Island. If you’re peckish, why not try some of their unbeatable meat or seafood dishes alongside your drinks.

Puerto 99, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Mon from 10pm till 12am, Sun from 9pm to 11pm, Dhs175 for unlimited selected drinks, Tel: (0)52 570 0490, puerto99.ae

Topgolf

What’s the deal: Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of game play in a booth that fits up to six. All that golfing can be thirsty work, so also included in the Dhs200 price tag is a choice of either four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 6pm onwards (last reservation at 9.45pm), Mondays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae

Toro Toro

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most popular Monday ladies’ nights, Dulce Maria serves up unlimited bubbles and one dish for Dhs125 at Toro Toro. Alternatively, opt for a set menu with three complimentary drinks for Dhs175.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

TUESDAY

1 OAK

What’s the deal: Whats On-award winners 1 Oak. Ladies’ night runs various days of the week. On Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun and Tue 11pm to 12.30am. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

Attiko

What’s the deal: Their new ladies’ night serves nothing but glamour for all queens every Tuesday, with three hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs120. With 180-degree views over Dubai’s skyline, ladies can sip the night away to the tunes of Attiko’s resident violinist and DJ.

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, Tues 7pm to 10pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 350 9983, @attikodubai

Andina

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday Andina hosts a party that will be sure to cure all ladies of their midweek blues. From 6pm to 12am ladies can enjoy two courses and three drinks for Dhs150 or three courses and four drinks for Dhs200.

Andina, Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 6pm to 12am, Tues Dhs150 for two courses and three drinks or Dhs200 for three courses and four drinks. andinalondon.com

Antika Bar

What’s the deal: Levantine lounge Antika Bar in DIFC offers unlimited drinks for ladies with unlimited house beverages and two selected food platters for Dhs150.

Antika Bar, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 735 9177. @antikabardubai

AER

What’s the deal: Head down to nightlife spot AER every Tuesday where you’ll receive three complimentary drinks and 30 per cent off the food bill. There will be entertainment and live DJs.

AER, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, Tue 9pm to midnight. Tel: (0)54 994 0438. @aerdxb

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, this popular Marina ladies’ night gives all girls three drinks from 6pm to 1am, and a three-course set menu with three drinks for Dhs225. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel:(04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Saturdays. If you book your table in advance, you get an additional two free drinks.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 52 124 3113. atelierm.ae

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

B018

What’s the deal: B018.dxb is found on the 42nd floor on Media One Hotel, offering both a stylish cocktail bar and a slick nightclub under one roof. The Tropical Room, it’s stylish lounge, offers a free open bar for ladies from 10pm to 12.30am every Tuesday.

The Tropical Room, B018.dxb, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tues, 10pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Head to popular Media City spot Baby Q on Tuesdays and Thursdays where ladies can enjoy unlimited free flow from 7pm to 12am.

Baby Q, Media One Tower, Media City, Dubai, Tue and Sun 7pm to 12pm. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. babyqdubai.com

Birdcage

What’s the deal: Calling all disco divas to Birdcage’s ladies’ night. With the backdrop of the picturesque canal views, this venue will be bringing the disco fever with purple-hued neon lights, velvet furnishings, and sparkling chandeliers. From 7pm to 11pm on Tuesdays, ladies can indulge in unlimited drinks if they purchase dinner, with gents also invited to the party for Dhs159 with four drinks.

The Birdcage, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Tuesday 7pm to 11pm, unlimited drink and dinner, Gents Dhs159 for four drinks, Tel: (0)50 213 5827, birdcagedubai.com

Billionaire

What’s the deal: Known for its opulence, this venue is unlike any other in the city. With live performances and a delectable food menu, all ladies are invited every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from 11.45pm until late, for complimentary drinks at the bar. Get your dancing shoes ready, as you will be able to dance the night away at this glamorous venue.

Billionaire Club, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Tue, Fri and Sun, 11.45 till late, unlimited drinks, Tel: (0)4 510 3100, billionairesociety.com/dubai/

Bla Bla

What’s the deal: Showcasing a new menu and new entertainment, all girl gangs can make themselves at home on Bla Bla’s al fresco terrace which boasts twinkling views of the Ain Dubai. For Dhs195, you’ll get to tuck into a three-course menu and five drinks between 6pm and 11pm. If you are in it for the long hall, ladies can head to the tent between 10pm and 12am for two additional drinks.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tuesday 6pm to 12am, Dhs195 for three-course menu and five drinks, two additional drinks between 10pm and 12am. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Café Belge

What’s the deal: Paint the town red at Café Belge’s ultimate ladies’ night every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. This chic restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton DIFC is offering three selected drinks and one appetisers for Dhs100. Girl gangs can dance the night away to the latest anthems from the resident DJ.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, Tues 7pm to 11pm, Dhs100 for 3 drinks and one appetizer. Tel: (0)4 372 2323, ritzcarlton.com

Cargo

What’s the deal: Pier 7 is a no brainer when it comes to ladies’ nights as there’s drinks offers to avail in pretty much every bar there. On Tuesdays from 8pm, Cargo offers ladies three complimentary beverages.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue, 8pm. Tel: (04) 361 8129. facebook.com/CargoDubai

Casa De Tapas

What’s the deal: The ladies’ night at Casa de Tapas serves free-flowing sangria for three hours, priced at Dhs75, every Tuesday from 7pm. There’s an authentic Spanish tapas bar feel, and great views out to the creek.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Tue, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 416 1800. dubaigolf.com

Ciao Bella

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday from 7pm onwards, ladies can dive into five drinks and unlimited savoury nibbles for Dhs150. Gents are also invited to the party for Dhs175, which includes four drinks and unlimited nibbles.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Al Falak St, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, Tues from 7pm, Dhs150 five drinks and unlimited nibbles, Dhs175 four drinks and unlimited nibbles. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com

Claw BBQ

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, indulge in three hours of unlimited free drinks and 30 per cent off food when you spend Dhs150. This all-American diner has got frozen margaritas on tap, and if you’re brave enough, make sure to try your luck on their Bucking Bronco.

Claw BBQ, Hilton the Palm, Tues 7pm till 1am, three hours of free drinks and 30 per cent off food after Dhs150 spent, Tel: (0)4 230 0054, clawbbq.com

Crafty Fox

What’s the deal: Sports bar and pub Crafty Fox at Jumeirah Golf Estates invites ladies to enjoy two complimentary drinks every Tuesday night. Valid from 8pm to 11pm, you’ll need to book in advance, but on arrival you’ll be treated to a duo of either sparkling wine or pink gin-based cocktails.

Crafty Fox, The Clubhouse, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesday. Tel: (0)4 586 7767, dubaigolf.com Dialogue What’s the deal: Dialogue’s ladies’ night offering includes unlimited drinks for Dhs99. DJ Pierre will be on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes. Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, Dhs69, Tue 6pm. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai Ella’s Eatery What’s the deal: Complete with free-flowing prosecco and all-you-can-eat freshly made pizza, all ladies can spend their Tuesday catching up while enjoy views of palm fronds and the marina. Bubbles and pizza are on offer from 12pm to 11pm for Dhs179. Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues 12pm to 11pm, Dhs179 unlimited prosecco and pizza. Tel: (0)4 557 0984, @ellaseatery

Folly

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday at folly, ladies can enjoy a sharing platter of tappas and two hours of flowing sangria, cocktails and bubbles. The deal runs from 6pm until 11pm, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

Folly, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Iris What’s the deal: Iris welcomes ladies to enjoy the sunset from 6pm to 9pm, with two hours of free-flowing beverages and nibbles for Dhs120. If you’re hoping to come slightly later, between 6pm and 1am ladies can redeem two starters of their choice and free-flowing drinks for Dhs220. Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Tues 6pm to 9am Dhs120 for two hours of drinks and nibbles, or Dhs250 from 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 334 3355, irisdubai.com Glo What’s the deal: Pick between a seat in the indoor restaurant or perch up at a table in the trendy outdoor lounge and you’ll get four drinks and four dishes for Dhs250 per person. There’s also 50 per cent off shisha, and a welcome drink on arrival included. Glo Restaurant & Lounge, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesday. Tel: (050) 682 9537, @glodxb The Grand Grill What’s the deal: On Tuesdays from 8pm ladies will get a three-course dinner, plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135, whereas guys can opt for all-you-can-eat chicken and ribs for Dhs120. Date night has never been so cheap. The Grand Grill, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays from 8pm, Dhs135 for women, Dhs120 for men. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. @thegrandgrill H Bar What’s the deal: Dig into drinks and nibbles at H Dubai. The offer includes three drinks and 30 per cent off of food. H Dubai, H Hotel Dubai, 1 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tue 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0)501 8620 hhoteldubai.com Hi Five What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Tuesdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of free unlimited drinks between 9pm and midnight. Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm, Thu 9pm to midnight. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com High Note What’s the deal: Sway your midweek blues away at this popular rooftop destination. Your girl gang can enjoy four selected complimentary drinks between 7pm and 10pm. If your down to party all night long, after 10pm ladies can enjoy unlimited house spirits for three hours for Dhs99. High Note, Aloft Mina Hotel, Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am till 3am, four free drinks between 7pm and 10pm, 10pm onwards dhs99 for three hours of unlimited house spirits, Tel: (0)58 591 8153, @highnotedexb Karma Kafe What’s the deal: Karma Kafe’s ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs175. Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, from Dhs160, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 423 8306. karma-kafe.com Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights) What’s the deal: Every Thursday Lock, Stock & Lipstick ladies’ night takes over the Lock, Stock & Barrel’s JBR, Barsha Heights and Business Bay. From 8pm to 11pm, girls can enjoy unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150, which include spirits, house wines and selected cocktails. For Dhs150, guys can get four free drinks and a dish. Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Dhs100, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com Lola Taberna Española What’s the deal: Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. Hot and cold pintxos are on offer alongside three hours of unlimited house beverages plus a backdrop of live music, from 7pm to 10pm. Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com Mama Zonia What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired Mama Zonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages. Mama Zonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 240 4747. Facebook.com/Mamazoniadxb Mura What’s the deal: Mura brings the Amalfi ambience to Dubai’s The Pointe. The restaurant has a ladies’ night package, which takes place from 7pm to 11pm every Tuesday and costs Dhs169. Try sharing platters for two that include calamari, arancini, zucchini chips, truffle fries and dips. Then enjoy three drinks, which includes house spirits, house wines and three special cocktails. Mura, West Marina, First Floor, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Tue 7pm to 11pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 458 1856. thepointe.ae Observatory Bar & Grill What’s the deal: Observatory offers three hours of free-flowing beverages and a snack for Dhs125. Best of all, it takes place on the 52nd floor, with panoramic views of Dubai Marina. Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm. marriottharbourdubaidining.com Penthouse What’s the deal: The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE on The Palm is a lively adults-only rooftop bar and lounge offering spectacular views of the stunning Dubai skyline. On ladies’ night, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages and a three-course meal for Dhs150. The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tue, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. facebook.com/ThePenthouseDubai Publique What’s the deal: Ladies can enjoy three drinks from 6pm at this Alpine-inspired spot when they spend Dhs50 on food. Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, Tue 6pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae S Bar What’s the deal: Head to the 71st floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences and visit S Bar. Enjoy great views over Dubai alongside great deals, plus a lively atmosphere, thanks to the DJ. The Dhs99 deal includes three drinks, from house beverages to cocktails and 25 per cent off of dishes. S Bar, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @sbardubai Seven Sisters What’s the deal: Seven Sisters, the urban canal-side bar gives has two sittings for ladies’ night on a Tuesday: 7pm to 10pm (Dhs100) or 10pm to 1am (Dhs120). Both sittings include selected Mediterranean dishes and an open bar for three hours. Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Tue 7pm. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. facebook.com/sevensistersdubai Soho Garden What’s the deal: Nightlife concept Soho Garden has sent the partying scene into a spin, and on Tuesday nights ladies can enjoy free-flowing beverages and sharing platters from 8pm to midnight. The package is Dhs120. Soho Garden, Meydan, Tue 8pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 388 8849. facebook.com/SohoGardenDXB Sucre View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sucre Dubai (@sucredubai) What’s the deal: For Dhs125, indulge in two cocktails, free-flowing wine and a food platter, while you vibe to Afro and Latin house tunes. Definitely one of the most stylish spots to hit DIFC, this ladies’ night will add some glamour to your Tuesday. Sucre, Podium Leve, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Dubai, Tues 8pm till 12am. Tel: (0)4 340 0829, sucredubai.com Toro Toro What’s the deal: One of the city’s most popular Tuesday ladies’ nights, serves up three complimentary beverages plus 25 per cent off the mood menu from 7pm to 11pm. Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com Shi What’s the deal: If you’re needing a fun way to start the week, every Monday ladies can enjoy a sushi platter complete with dim sum, crispy soft-shell crab and three selected drinks for Dhs299. Men can also indulge in this Tuesday special for Dhs399. SHI, Bluewater’s Island Dubai, Mondays, Dhs249 sushi platter and three selected drinks, Dhs349 for men. Tel: (0)4 393 9990, shirestaurant.com Soho Garden Palm From Monday October 19 all queens can perch on Soho Gardens’ newly open rooftop terrace as it reopens for the new season. As part of a roster of new events, every Tuesday Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah is offering four cocktails, house spirits or wines alongside nibbles for just Dhs100 from 8pm onwards. Make sure to make this rooftop terrace your new local hangout. Soho Garden, Nakheel Mall, The Palm, Tues from 8pm onwards, Dhs100 for 4 drinks and nibbles, Tel: (0)54 233 5555, sohogardenpalm.com STK JBR What’s the deal: Sleek JBR steakhouse STK has a great ladies’ night deal. There’s a three-course set menu and five drinks for ladies for Dhs250, while the guys get three courses and two drinks for Dhs325. Just Fine Cuts, STK JBR, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tue 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 323 0061. facebook.com/STKDUBAIJBR

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm).

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Tue 7pm. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Torno Subito

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu with traditional Italian dishes and three hours of unlimited selected beverages. Dishes include burrata, pizza marinara, cacao e pepe, risotto paella and more. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

The List Bar

What’s the deal: From 4pm to 1am, you and your squad can sip on two complimentary drinks every Monday and Tuesday in this cosy and relaxed bar.

The List Bar, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Al Jaddaf, rotana.com

Treehouse





What’s the deal: There’s a brilliant ladies’ night at Treehouse on Tuesdays. Sip on unlimited drinks including bubbles, cocktails and grapes for Dhs149, from 8pm to midnight, and enjoy some epic views of the downtown Dubai skyscrapers glittering against the night sky. If you want to add one nibble, this costs Dhs169.



Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tue 8pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 777 6953. facebook.com/Treehousedxb

Vault

What’s the deal: Walk through the golden entrance of JW Marriott Marquis’ nightclub Vault, and enjoy three selected beverages and one bar bite for Dhs99.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue 5pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 414 3000. facebook.com/TheVaultDubai

Warehouse

What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Tue and Thu 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

Zenzi Beach

What’s the deal: From 10am, newly opened Zenzi Beach is offering two glasses of rosé alongside a platter or refreshing fruit whilst all lovely ladies bask in the winter sun.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues 10am onwards, two drinks and fruit platter. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

WEDNESDAY

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: New boho-chic venue, Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters for Dhs220. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Wed from 8pm. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Brass Monkey

What’s the deal: As a hump-day treat, all señoritas can go bananas at this adult-only playground. Bring your girls to check out Brass Monkey’s new ladies’ night deal, which includes any two food items and four beverages for only Dhs120. Dive into fresh guac, Korean corn dogs, pizzas or cheesecakes whilst listening to the tunes of their live band.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 7pm 60 1am, Dhs120 for two dishes and four drinks, Tel: (0)4 582 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

Distillery

What’s the deal: Distillery is a great addition to Downtown Dubai’s bar scene, with a cool speakeasy-style vibe. You’ll find it in Souk Manzil,Downtown and on Wednesdays from 8pm, girls can enjoy five drinks for Dhs99. The drinks include Gordons Pink, Magners Rose, Pink as Flamingos Pinot Grigio Rose and Valdo Floral Rose.

Souk Manzil, Manzil Downtown, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 329 8899. distillerydubai.com

Dialogue

What’s the deal: Dialogue’s ladies’ night offering includes unlimited drinks for Dhs99. DJ Pierre will be on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes.

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai Wed, 10.30pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai

El Chapo’s Tacos

What’s the deal: El Chapo’s Tacos can be found in Studio One Hotel in Studio City where it delivers some top notch Mexican bites. Wednesdays are for the ‘mamasitas’, who can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks and tapas for Dhs179.

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Wed 6pm. Tel: (04) 514 5411. elchapostacos.xyz

Esco-bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esco-Bar Cóctel Y Cocina – Dubai (@escobardubai)

What’s the deal: If you haven’t already wandered down to Palm’s West Beach, then this is your cue. Esco-bar hosts a new night for the señoritas from 8pm to 12am, which includes unlimited house wines and spirits for Dhs145. You and your girls can perch on their indoor-outdoor dining terrace, with the backdrop of the glittering JBR skyline, while catching up over your favourite drinks.

Esco-Bar, Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs145 for unlimited house beverages, escobar-ae.com

Flair 5

What’s the deal: Pretty botanical bar Flair 5 is back outside, and its ladies’ night takes place every Wednesday. For Dhs100, you’ll get an appetizer and two house drinks between 8pm and midnight.

Flair 5, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, 8pm to midnight, Wednesday, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing wine for Dhs199, or upgrade to the premium package for Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

Garden of Dreams

What’s the deal: Garden of Dreams is a green luscious hidden gem, sitting on the JBR shoreline with gorgeous views of Ain Dubai and Bluewaters Island. Treat yourself on your next humpday with a choice of five fruity cocktails and a starter from 9pm onwards for Dhs150. This deal is redeemable until 1am, so it’s perfect for a pre-night out party

Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Wed 9pm to 1am, five cocktails and one starter Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 220 0224, @gardenofdreams

Ginger Moon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginger Moon Dubai (@gingermoondxb)What’s the deal:What’s the deal:

What’s the deal: One of the coolest hotels to open in Dubai in the last twelve months is now offering a gorgeous ladies’ night deal. While you and your squad revel in the views of the Arabian Gulf and Bluewaters, you can drink free-flowing selected beverages and claim 50 per cent off the food menu. It doesn’t get better than this.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm, free-flowing selected beverages and 50 per cent off food. Tel: (0)4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Hudson Tavern

What’s the deal: Speakeasy bar Hudson Tavern’s Coyote Ugly-themed ladies night invites the gents too. It includes a three-course sharing-style menu with dishes such as baby gem bites with quinoa avocado salad and the Hudson sliders. Ladies can enjoy three courses and four drinks for Dhs139, and gents can tuck into two courses and two drinks for Dhs149.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)487 1111. @hudsontaverndubai

KOYO

What’s the deal: Capturing the sights and sounds of the Japanese highlife, Tokyo Vogue is the sultry ladies’ night at KOYO. For Dhs250, ladies can enjoy a two-course set menu and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 10pm, while taking in the incredible show. Guys can get in on the action with the same package for Dhs300.

KOYO, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 8pm to 10pm, Weds, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 566 4088, koyodubai.com

La Mezcaleria Downtown

What’s the deal: This party spot is one of our favourite rooftops for lively vibes and epic tunes. On Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy sharing platters and unlimited drinks from 9pm to 1am. It’s Dhs95 for soft drinks, Dhs125 with house drinks and Dhs145 with prosecco and cocktails.

La Mezcaleria Downtown, Anantara Downtown Hotel, 9pm to 1am, Weds, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)50 423 4044, lamezcaleriadxb.com

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge (@lagunabeachdubai)What’s the deal:

What’s the deal: If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm unlimited drinks for Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

St. Regis Bar

What’s the deal: Calling all sparkling wine lovers, the Business Bay St.Regis Bar is offering three glasses of sparkling alongside a bar bite for Dhs150. Between 8pm and 11pm every Wednesday and Thursday, you and your bestie can shake off your midweek blues with a crisp after-work drink.

St.Regis Bar, St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed & Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 one bar bite and three glasses of sparkling, Tel: (0)4 512 5522, thestregisbardubai.com

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine for Dhs160. Bag a seat out on the terrace for lovely alfresco dining.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Le Petit Belge

What’s the deal: Modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers a great deal for ladies on Wednesdays. Girls can opt for unlimited drinks for Dhs100 and enjoy special prices on selected dishes. Plus, you can receive three complimentary drinks when you spend Dhs100 on food.

Pullman JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 4pm. Tel: (04) 569 3329. lepetitbelge.com

Leonardo

What’s the deal: If you fancy some Italian cuisine, Leonardo has a Wednesday ladies night that ticks the boxes. From 5pm to 11pm its Dhs99 for a main course and five drinks.

Leonardo, Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla’ee Street, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 563 5555. leonardodubai.com

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Girls receive five complimentary selected drinks, 50 per cent off dining between 5pm to 10pm, and a complimentary karaoke session. This bar is the home of all things karaoke so do your thing.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Luna Sky Bar

What’s the deal: Step out onto the rooftop lounge, Luna Sky Bar, every Wednesday and enjoy free sparkling drinks and sushi.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4506 0300. lunadubai.com

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks when you purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 9pm, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to Mezzanine on a Wednesday between 6pm and 12am to enjoy three drinks with a main course for Dhs99. There’s also live music and a DJ spinning 80s and 90s tunes to get you in the mood.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to midnight, Dhs99. @mezzaninedubai

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has reopened and has a ladies’ night happening on Wednesdays from 5pm. It’s Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks and dim sum for ladies in the restaurant. Guys can get in on the action with the same deal.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Dubai, Wed 5pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Myrra

What’s the deal: Agora by Myrra is the venue’s new ladies’ night that aims to bring like-minded women together, and encourage insightful discussion, to share ideas and inspire each other. Ladies can enjoy a discounted rate on the Agora food menu, as well as a welcome drink on arrival. Additional beverages are available on a special deal, priced at Dhs99 for three.

Agora by Myrra, Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Oeno

What’s the deal: For Dhs90, ladies will receive unlimited wines and sparkling from 8pm to 11pm, plus a cheese and charcuterie platter. Oeno is based at The Westin in Dubai Marina which is a great meet-in-the-middle spot for all the girls to get to.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. westinminaseyahi.com

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs150. Ladies also get 20 per cent off of food.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Publique

What’s the deal: Every Wednesday all queen’s can enjoy five complementary drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs100. With their diverse sharing platters, your crew can enjoy a delicious charcuterie board alongside their drinks.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed spend Dhs50 and receive 3 free drinks, Tel: (0)4 430 8550, publique.ae/

Pure Sky Lounge

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most stylish rooftop bars offers a great deal for ladies every Wednesday. Ladies will enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and 35 per cent off food for Dhs99 per gal.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, Wed 7pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 374 7888. hilton.com

Sayf

What’s the deal: For Dhs150 all ladies can enjoy an open bar and two appetizers in this scenic and vibrant outdoor paradise from 10pm to 4am. To add a shisha, the package will cost you Dhs200.

Sayf, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, 10pm to 4am, Dhs150 for open bar and two appetizers. Tel: (0)54 744 7007, @sayfdxb

Qwerty

What’s the deal: Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays where all ladies can enjoy two hours of free-flowing drinks with the purchase of one main course. From 7pm onwards, ladies can feast on a fillet of seabass, smokey duck or short ribs alongside their beverages of choice.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Wed 7pm, two hours of free drinks with the purchase of a main dish, Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

Sho Cho

What’s the deal: Dhs155 for unlimited drinks including sparkling and cocktails, and a set menu.

Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 346 1111. sho-cho.com

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers four selected beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360 degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight . Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soul Street

What’s the deal: Chica Chica Ladies Night is the mid-week ladies’ night taking Jumeirah Village Circle by storm. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers five drinks and three tapas dishes for Dhs150.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and appetisers for Dhs100 between 7pm and 11pm.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (054) 5811 758. the44dubai.com

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has ladies’ night on Wednesdays or ‘hump day’ as The Cheeky Camel refers to it. From 7pm to 10pm ladies will get two tasty dishes and a choice of three cocktails, wine or spirits for just Dhs100.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

What’s the deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis. The ladies’ night is exclusively at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 457 6719. themaine.ae

Thia Skylounge

Take yourselves to the pretty Thia Skylounge every Wednesday from 7pm to midnight, where ladies can sip on four cocktails and graze on a food platter for Dhs199. For guys, it’s Dhs249 for a food platter and two cocktails.

Thia Skylounge, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 12am, Wednesdays, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel: (04) 602 3388,@thiaskyloungedubai

Wet Deck

What’s the deal: One of the most iconic poolside destinations is back with a midweek pick-me-up. Kicking off at 12pm to 4pm every Wednesday, all beach babes are invited to soak up the sun whilst hydrating on unlimited beverages and refuelling on a main dish of choice. Wet Deck is locally renowned for its pool parties – so this ladies’ day is not one to miss.

Wet Deck, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 12pm to 4pm, Dhs199 unlimited drinks and a main course, Tel: (0)4 245 5800, wetdeckdubai.com

Weslodge Saloon

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack to get you in the weekend mood, ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday at Weslodge. Ladies receive two drinks when you purchase food with 50 per cent off, plus another two drinks after ordering mains.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed, 5.30pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 350 9288. weslodge.ae

VIBE Café

What’s the deal: Jazz up your Wednesday at this pink paradise, which is hosting a Mean Girls-inspired ladies’ night, that is ensured to make you feel so fetch! Ladies will receive free-flowing drinks, nachos and dessert as well as 30 per cent off the entire menu for Dhs120. Ladies can join anytime between 8pm to 11pm. Because the cardinal rule is to always wear pink on Wednesdays, all that do will be rewarded with one free Queen Bee shot. Gents can also redeem this for Dh150 each.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm for unlimited drinks, nachos, dessert and 30 per cent off the menu. Dhs159 for gents, free shot if wearing an item of pink clothing. Tel: (8)00 8423, vibeuae.com

Virgin Izakaya

What’s the deal: The party is always popping at this unmissable and wallet-friendly ladies’ night. For Dhs150 you and your bestie will receive five tokens to redeem on food and drinks of your choice, including classic Japanese specialities from the Robata grill. This chic outlet will have you bopping all night long to the vibey music of their resident DJ.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs150 redeemable for drinks or food, Tel: (0)4 589 8689, virginizakaya.com.ua/dubai

Yingsu

What’s the deal: Powered by renowned party people, Candypants, there’s two ladies’ night sittings at Chi-Town ladies’ night: 8pm to 10pm and 10pm to midnight, where there’s a food platter and two hours of unlimited drinks on offer. For ladies it’s priced at Dhs175, while guys pay Dhs250 for the same deal (there’s also a special rate for teachers and crew of Dhs150). The beverage offering includes, wine, prosecco, spirits and selected cocktails for ladies, while guys get all of that plus beer, all paired with an R&B and hip hop soundtrack.

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, 6pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs175 ladies, Dhs250 guys. Tel: (058) 177 9831, @yingsudxb

THURSDAY

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday and Thursday, ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for free. That’s right, we repeat – unlimited drinks for the girls from 7pm to midnight at Baby Q’s Lady Q.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 423 8308, @babyqdubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has only been open for a few months, yet has already made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can choose three drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant now has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday. When you purchase a main course for Dhs119, you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night. There’s also bottles of bubbles for Dhs109.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae/offers

Garth

Tucked away in Kempinski Mall of Emirates, this stylish modern bistro serves up a lovely ladies’ night every Thursday. From 5pm until midnight, ladies are invited to sip on free-flowing prosecco, graze over two a la carte dishes and will receive a complimentary shisha. Guests can sit on Garth’s terrace, whilst they enjoy these delights all for Dhs120.

Garth Restaurant and Cafe, Mall of Emirates, Ground floor Kempinski Hotel, Dubai, Thurs 5pm to 12am, Dhs120 for free-flowing prosecco, shisha and two courses of a la carte. Tel: (0)58 530 7499, garth.ae

Hayal Dubai

What’s the deal: Every Thursday all queens can get a taste of Turkey at this unique and eclectic venue. From 6pm till 9pm sip on unlimited bubbly and selected cocktails for Dhs150 whilst grazing on a sharing platter for two. Hayal is adorned with vibrant artistic decor, bringing a true Turkish flare to the streets of Dubai.

Hayal, Mezzanine floor, St.Regis Downtown, Dubai, Thurs 6pm to 9pm, unlimited bubbly and selected cocktails for Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 512 5686, hayaldubai.com

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and two appetizers between 9pm and midnight for Dhs99.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Thu 9pm to midnight, from Dhs99. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com

La Carnita

Whats the deal: This Mexican-inspired restaurant in Dubai Marina invites ladies to enjoy four margaritas, daiquiris or house wines along with four bites for Dhs150. Gents are invited too – for Dhs160 they can enjoy four drinks. This is all on offer every Thursday from 6pm until late.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Marina, Thur 6pm onwards, Dhs150 ladies, Dhs160 gents. Tel: (0) 424 540 30. lacarnita.ae

Luchador

What’s the deal: Mamacita ladies’ night lets senoritas go loco with unlimited house cocktails and mocktails for Dhs99. There’s also a 25 per cent discount on food.

Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 247 5555. luchadordubai.com

Nonya

What’s the deal: Head down to this Pan-Asian restaurant and enjoy free flowing drinks for only Dhs158, also enjoy 50 per cent off on food. Gents pay Dhs249 for unlimited beverages. Nonya, Taj, Jumeriah Lake Towers, Thurs from 8pm to midnight, Tel (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai Nova Restaurant and Lounge What’s the deal: Dinner-and-a-show spot Nova gives ladies sushi, oysters and unlimited drinks for Dhs120. There’s also live music and DJs. Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 8pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 578 4444. @novadxb Taikun What’s the deal: You’ll get three courses of food and wine, and spirits and two choices of blended cocktails at Taikun on Thursdays. Prices start from Dhs250, depending where you are sitting. Make sure to stick around for their legendary shows which start from 9.30pm. Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Thu 8pm. Tel: (0)5 0307 0941. taikundubai.com Nova Restaurant and Lounge What’s the deal: Dinner-and-a-show spot Nova gives ladies sushi, oysters and unlimited drinks for Dhs149 for the regular package and Dhs200 for the premium package. There’s also live music and DJs. Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 578 4444. @novadxb Raia Rooftop What’s the deal: The Analusian-meets-Moroccan themed Raia Rooftop Lounge at Taj Exotica invites everyone for a pocket-friendly dinner deal on Thursdays, where ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for three hours for Dhs145 plus a 30 per cent discount on food. Guys can enjoy unlimited house drinks for Dhs245. Raia Rooftop Bar and Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs145 ladies, Dhs245 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com Republic Adda Bar and Lounge Celebrate life Downtown this Thursday with free-flowing beverages and a main course for just Dhs150. If you’re looking to have a feast, you can also enjoy a 30 per cent discount on all extra dishes ordered. After your meal, you can groove the night away to the beats of the DJ whilst you overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline. Republic Adda Bar and Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton, Business Bay, Tel: (0)52 924 7596, @republic.dxb Taikun What’s the deal: For Dhs275, you’ll be treated to a set menu of Taikun’s signature sharing dishes plus five drinks from a selection of wine, house spirits, and two blended cocktails. It’s all served up to Taikun’s expertly choreographed dance and acrobatics show. Taikun, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, 8pm to late, Thursdays, Dhs270. Tel:(050) 307 0941, taikundubai.com The Mansion What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits. The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai The Tropical Room, B018 What’s the deal: B018.dxb is found on the 42nd floor on Media One Hotel, offering both a stylish cocktail bar and a slick nightclub under one roof. The Tropical Room is open daily while B018 club is reserved for the weekends. Every Thursday at the Media City bar, girls can drink for free between 10pm and 1am. The Tropical Room, B018.dxb, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Thurs 10pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb St. Regis Bar Calling all sparkling wine lovers, the Business Bay St.Regis Bar is offering three glasses of sparkling alongside a bar bite for Dhs150. Between 8pm and 11pm every Wednesday and Thursday, you and your bestie can shake off your midweek blues with a crisp after-work drink. St.Regis Bar, St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed & Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 one bar bite and three glasses of sparkling, Tel: (0)4 512 5522, thestregisbardubai.com Warehouse What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Dubai, Tue and Thu. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

FRIDAY

Andreea’s

What’s the deal: Andreeas Beach Club offers a three course menu and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 11pm on Fridays all for Dhs135. The DJ will be spinning tunes and the good vibes will be rolling.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Babiole

What’s the deal: Upscale Mediterranean restaurant Babiole in the Hilton Al Habtoor City has the perfect Friday offering for if you want to kick off that weekend feeling. For Dhs225 you can enjoy a 3-course dinner and free-flowing house drinks.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Mon 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 437 0077. babioledubai.com

Bai Bar & Terrace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAI Bar & Terrace (@bai_bar_dubai)What’s the deal:

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, all ladies are invited for three bar snacks and two hours of unlimited house beverages for Dhs179. Upgrade your package for unlimited prosecco for Dhs75.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Raddison Blu Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs179 for three bar snacks and two hours unlimited house beverages. Tel: (0)4 875 3300, radissonhotels.com

Bounty Beets

What’s the deal: Cute restaurant Bounty Beers offers unlimited bites and five drinks for Dhs129, or a main course and dessert with five drinks for Dhs149 on Fridays.

Up-Beet, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7333. facebook.com/bountybeets

BUUR

What’s the deal: BUUR hosts a party every Friday where all ladies can get unlimited selected drinks for Dhs99 and 25 per cent off food and shisha. Gather your squad and head down to BUUR from 7pm to 10pm for an array of sparkling wines, cocktails, and more. If you’re looking to take a few gents, then the same deal is up for grabs from Dhs175 for the guys.

BUUR Brunch & Dinner, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99 for unlimited selected drinks, 25 per cent off food and shisha, Tel: (0)4 456 0477, buur.ae

Cu-ba

What’s the deal: Indulge in unlimited sparkling, red or white wine for only Dhs50 every Friday. From 8pm to 12am, you and your girl gang can kick off your weekend right at Cu-ba.

Cu-ba, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Garhoud, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 12am, Dhs50 for unlimited drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 8582, jumeirah.com

HYP Dubai

What’s the deal? Take in the views of the city from Courtyard by Marriott’s rooftop while sipping unlimited drinks for Dhs99. All ladies can also choose between two appetizers or a shisha. Señoritas can enjoy sparkling, cocktails, red and white wine, and spirits, with each seating lasting two hours between 6 and 10 pm.

HYP Rooftop Lounge, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Dubai, Dhs99 unlimited selected drinks with either two starters or shisha, Tel: (0)54 400 3949, hypdubai.ae

Kimpo

What’s the deal: Take a peek into this Korean bar and streetfood eatery every Friday, where ladies can sip on three drinks an a snack for Dhs99 from 8pm to 12am.

Kimpo, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 444 7373, hilton.com

Qube Sports Bar What’s the deal: This sports bar is welcoming ladies on a Friday night. The package includes three house beverages drinks and three snacks for Dhs89. Qube Sports Bar, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. themeydanhotel.com Wane by Somiya What’s the deal: While it’s not exactly a ladies’ night, this unlimited drinks deal at Address Dubai Marina’s poolside lounge Wane by Somiya deserves a mention. For Dhs199 ladies enjoy free-flowing drinks and a sharing platter from 8pm to 11pm, served up to top R&B tunes. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs249. Wane by Somiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (052) 884 4879, wanebysomiya.com SPACES by Catalyst at Social Distrikt View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social Distrikt (@social.distrikt)l: What’s the deal: One of the coolest social events to hit The Palm is hosted in an art space that doubles up as a cocktail bar. SPACE by Catalyst, invites all ladies to join them every Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm, for free-flowing wine, sparking wine, cocktails and spirits. If you’re male friends want to tag along, they can indulge in the same offer for Dhs250. Social Distrikt, SPACES by Catalyst, The Pointe, The Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 11pm, complimentary house wines and spirits for ladies, Tel: (0)52 515 8995, socialdistrikt.com ZETA Seventy Seven What’s the deal: Grab your gals and drift above the Dubai Skyline at this dreamy venue, where you can enjoy three selected drinks for Dhs177, from 6pm to 9pm. ZETA 77 is an ideal location to celebrate your favourite day of the week and start the weekend right with the backdrop of the glistening Palm Jumeirah. Of course, gents are also invited, being able to redeem the same package for Dhs277. ZETA Seventy Seven, Al Mamsha St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs177 for three selected drinks, Dhs277 for gents, Tel: (0)4 879 8866, addresshotels.com

SATURDAY

Make the most of the weekend…

While Saturdays are now synonymous with brunch, there are still great ladies’ nights deals in Dubai. So whether you get excited by the words unlimited or free-flowing, here are the best Saturday ladies night deals in Dubai.

HYP Dubai

What’s the deal? Take in the views of the city from Courtyard by Marriott’s rooftop while sipping unlimited drinks for Dhs99. All ladies can also choose between two appetizers or a shisha. All señoritas can enjoy sparkling, cocktails, red and white wine, and spirits, with each seating lasting two hours between 12pm and 10 pm.

HYP Rooftop Lounge, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Dubai, Dhs99 unlimited selected drinks with either two starters or shisha, Tel: (0)54 400 3949, hypdubai.ae

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Need to unleash your inner popstar? This karaoke hotspot runs a second ladies’ night on a Saturday, giving all the girls four complimentary beverages from a selection of sparkling, spirit mixers, house grape and cocktails, plus 25 per cent off food.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Sat 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Studio Al Khaleej

What’s the deal: This Arabic nightclub offers free free drinks from 8pm to 1am every night of the week to all ladies. So you can sip through your drinks while watching Arabic entertainment, from belly dancing to live music. Studio Al Khaleej, Capitol Hotel, Al Mina Road, Dubai, daily 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)56 416 8977. capitol-hotel.com

V Lounge What’s the deal: Every Saturday, ladies can enjoy a three-course meal and unlimited drinks for Dhs155. The bar is located 30 floors above Sheikh Zayed Road and has views of Dubai’s canal. V Lounge, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sat 9pm to 1am. alhabtoorcity.com

SUNDAY

1 OAK

What’s the deal: Whats On-award winners 1 Oak. Ladies’ night runs various days of the week. On Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun and Tue 11pm to 12.30am. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

Belgian Beer Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Beer Cafe Jumeirah (@belgianbeercafejumeirah)

Whats the deal: Make your way down to this local neighbourhood hangout where all ladies can tuck into three complimentary drinks, and avail a discount on the food menu.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 447 0227,

Coco Lounge

What’s the deal: Dip in the pool with your besties every Sunday from 10am to 7pm, with unlimited strawberry daiquiris or rose for only Dhs149.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Sun 10am to 7pm, unlimited selected drinks for Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, @cocoloungedubai

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Need to unleash your inner popstar? This karaoke hotspot runs a second ladies’ night on a Sunday, giving all the girls three complimentary beverages from a selection of sparkling, spirit mixers, house grape and cocktails, plus 25 per cent off food. Guys can pay Dhs200 for two hours of unlimited house beverages.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Sun 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Salties Bar

Whats the deal: From Sunday to Friday all ladies are invited to sip on three complimentary drinks from 9pm to 12am. Located on the fourth floor of the Aloft Dubai Creek, Salties is here to fulfill all your craving almost every night of the week.

Salties Bar, fourth floor Aloft Creek Hotel, Sun to Fri

The City Grill

What’s the deal: Head to cool steakhouse The City Grill to enjoy five selected drinks and a seafood or meat platter for Dhs120. Guys can avail a discount of 25 per cent off drinks.

The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Sun 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 437 0088. @thecitygrilldubai

Images: Instagram/Provided