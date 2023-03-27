Not in the office? The best cafes and restaurants to work from in Dubai

For those times when you need a change of scenery…

If you’re working away from the office this week, it’s always good to have a handy list of favourite cafes to head to when working from home or the office just insn’t inspiring you.

Grab yourself a coffee in one of these fab spots and let that creativity flow…

Apricot

Cosy hidden gem Apricot is worth seeking out for the vibe alone. Found in the Arabian surrounds of Souk Al Manzil, the green foliage and calm atmosphere is a welcome addition to Dubai’s cafe collection. The affordable menu features authentic Mediterranean dishes and a great selection of baked goods to pair with a freshly brewed coffee. Bliss for anyone who needs a quiet corner to get some work done.

Apricot, Souk Manzil, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. @apricotdubai

A4 Space

Located in the art-hub of Dubai, Alserkal Avenue, the cafe is an absolute winner, with delicious organic produce and brews from homegrown favourite Raw Coffee Company. There’s desks upstairs and small reading nooks you can climb into and lose yourself in a book. With great Wi-fi, a cinema screening room and a mezzanine level with a community library. This space is totally free to use, maybe just buy a coffee and a sandwich to help them keep the space running.

Warehouse 4, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, 10am to 7pm, Sat to Thur, free. Tel: (050) 5569797. alserkal.online

Bounty Beets

Instagrammable Bounty Beets is an ever-popular health cafe favoured by Dubai’s health-conscious crowd and best of all they welcome dogs. Here you can sit and work in the lush green garden, with your faithful friend by your feet as you tuck into plant-powered dishes, healthy smoothies and, of course, silky-smooth coffees to keep you fuelled.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Boston Lane

This quirky coffee shop in Al Quoz was designed with Melbourne’s coffee culture in mind (it’s owned by Australians too, naturally). It’s got an awesome Aussie-inspired menu, but we definitely recommend trying one of the innovative toasties for that warm fuzzy tummy feeling.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Baby Q

If you need a little (or a lot) of caffeine to power you through your working day, check out Baby Q, the cool bar and restaurant found on floor 43 of Media One Hotel. As well as the fantastic views, you can also enjoy a delicious business lunch that won’t break the bank.

Baby Q, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mon, Tues and Thur 10am to 1am, Wed 10am to 2am, Fri 10 am to 4am, Sat 7am to 3am. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. @babyqdubai

Ciao Bella

You’d be hard pressed to find a day during the week that this Media City eatery isn’t filled with city workers, casual meetings and open laptops. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with some great deals.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open daily 7am to 12am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Cafe Peloton

Crack open your laptop after your next social ride, where you can fuel up for the day on a diverse range of breakfast options with their breakfast burger, masala eggs and tahini honey take on French toast. This cycling hub is an ideal spot to meet more cycle-loving friends, or to get started on your work day post your morning ride.

52 Al Bailee Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Mon to Fri 7am to 11pm, Sat to Sun 6am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 338 7000, @cafepeloton.ae

Cafe Rider

You don’t need a motorcycle license to enter this cool cafe in Al Quoz, the friendly staff there welcome everyone. Brush past the slick motorcycles parked outside, and walk into a huge two-storey warehouse space, where you can choose between the leather armchairs or the regular dining area to enjoy a freshly cooked breakfast (check out the Rider’s Breakfast Wrap) and locally roasted coffee to power you through your work day.

Cafe Rider, Warehouse 7 14 C St, Al QuozAl Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 321 4411. caferider.com

Coffee Club

Coffee Club definitely has that homely working-cafe sort of vibe. There’s plenty of them dotted around the city but our favourite locations include the brand new one at the stunning Dubai Hills Mall, and the one at Bluewaters — looking back across those Marina towerscape and JBR beach. If you make it in before 11am you can get the early bird Dhs35 breakfast, served Monday to Friday.

@thecoffeeclubme

Comptoir 102

A bohemian gem located in Jumeirah 1, Comptior 102 is a unique experience that merges food, design and art. Acting as a small sanctuary, this café offers peace and serenity in the city, whilst all worker bees dive into a health-conscious menu that nurtures the body and the mind. All the usual suspects are available, such as avocado toast and the beloved acai bowl. A breakfast favorite guests cannot miss are the vegan pancakes with fresh berries and banana. Guests can buy locally sourced fresh produce in their grocery section as well as browse through eclectic clothes, home wear and jewellery. Visit Comptior 102 this week for both your well-being and your wardrobe.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Cycle Bistro

Bicycle-themed cafe Cycle Bistro in Dubai Motor City is open for 12 hours a day and lets you and your hound chill and chow outside. The staff love dogs (and humans, of course) and serve up healthy smoothies and a brilliant paleo menu for snacks between emails.



The Cycle Hub, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 425 3000. facebook.com/thecyclebistro

Daughter and Dad Coffee

This homegrown concept welcomes all to bury their head in work over freshly roasted speciality coffee and a plant-based menu, that will leave you feeling nourished. All visitors are welcome to bring their furry friends to this unique family-run business.

Daughter and Dad, Meliá Desert Palm, Warsan 2, Dubai, Fri and Sat 8am to 7pm, Sun to Thur 8am to 6pm, closed on Tues, Tel: (0)54 383 4709, @daughterdadcoffee

Doggy be Collective

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Doggy Be Collective (@thedoggybecollective)

Take your pups to the paw-ffice with you at this new indoor dog-friendly community space. This unique outlet is a multifunctional space, with co-working stations, sitting areas and of course…coffee. You and your doggo can use this space to meet up with friends, have a cup of coffee or catch up on some emails. All guests must pre-book a day in advance either through Instagram DM or via telephone.

Doggy Be Collective, Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, pre-booking is required. doggybe.com

Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts whilst you start your working day, with the option to tuck into an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Graze on six breakfast dishes, starting from Dhs85, enjoy an array of dishes as well as a hot and cold beverage. Breakfast favourites on the extensive menu include beetroot avocado toast, eggs Benedict, shakshouka, and waffles.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, available daily from 8am to 12pm from Dhs85. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

Friends Avenue

Located in JLT, Friends Avenue will have you feeling like you’re working from a little cafe in London somewhere. There’s a great healthy breakfast menu with avocado and eggs in abundance, so it’s a good place to start off your working day.

Friends Avenue, Ground Floor, Fortune Executive Tower, Cluster T, JLT , Dubai, daily 7am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 554 5813. friendsavenue.ae

Jones The Grocer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones the Grocer (@jonesthegrocer)

For blissful beach views, take your laptop and notepad down to Jones The Grocer on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. You’ll always find people working from here, and it’s got plenty of charging sockets and cute booths to accommodate. There are plenty of coffees, breakfast and lunch options on the menu so you won’t go hungry. You’ll also find plenty of other branches of Jones The Grocer around the city, from Emirates Golf Club to Dubai Mall.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 7.30am to 12am, Thurs & Fri 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. @jonesthegrocer

Kulture House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kᴜʟᴛᴜʀᴇ Hᴏᴜsᴇ (@kulturehousedubai)

Kulture House Dubai is a multi-space cafe and store housed inside a Jumeirah villa (right next to concept store stalwart Comptoir 102). It’s got a retail shop, florist, coffee shop and art gallery so there’s something for everyone. The cafe space has a large mix match of rattan chairs, colourful poofs and stools, with a few comfy booths and a long communal table with majlis-style cushions – ideal for those who need to get lost in work for a couple of hours. It’s bright and inviting with a Marrakech rooftop dining feel.

Kulture House Dubai, 106, beach road (opposite Beach Centre), 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 399 1790, @kulturehousedubai

La Nena

One of the coolest coffee shops to hit Al Quoz is La Nena, homing interiors that are truly like no other. Its warm and cosy clay interior is met with low lighting and double heighted ceilings, with round minimalist tables and chairs made of stone. This funky coffee shop is also open to all pet parents, the perfect place to catch up on some email with your poochy by your side.

La Nena, 23 Street 14B, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tues to Sun 8am to 8pm, Mon closed, @lanenacoffee

Lulu and The Beanstalk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The name may sound like a place for your little ones, but Lulu and The Beanstalk is in fact a super hip and art-deco coffee shop that also doubles as a library and a bar. If you’re looking for somewhere to head to that will have a productive afternoon, Lulu’s is definitely the place to be. Their drinks menu has all the quintessential coffee options, plus a few cheeky cocktails for when you’ve finished the working day.

Lulu & The Beanstalk, ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, open Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri 9am to 1am, Sat 11sm to 12am, closed on Sun, @lulus.bean

Little Neighborhood Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Neighborhood Restaurant (@little_neighborhood)

This local hangout is the perfect place to perch for a coffee, brunch or lunch over a meeting or a morning of work. Serving an array of classics with a twist, you will be able to secure your next acai bowl, falafel wrap or burger whilst admiring the Golden Mile park. Your pups are welcome to join you if you opt to sit outside on their terrace.

Little Neighborhood Restaurant, Golden Mile, The Palm Jumeirah, 7am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)52 823 3295, littleneighborhooddxb.com

Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen

You may be familiar with this establishment purely due to its iconic carrot cake, a treat that is locally renowned. With multiple locations scattered across the city, you will never be far from this iconic spot, which has got everything you need for a brilliant working day, with delicious treats to keep you going throughout the day. From cooked breakfast to pastries and sandwiches or salads from their deli section to of course their delicious carrot cake which can be eaten any time of the day, this is an ideal spot that will leave you truly satisfied.

Lime Tree Cafe, multiple locations, thelimetreecafe.com

Maison Mathis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Mathis voco Dubai The Palm (@maisonmathisvocopalm)

The shores of Palm’s West Beach recently welcomed Maison Mathis, from its original location in Arabian Ranches. This relaxing family restaurant is on the ground floor of the recently opened Voco Hotel, with a terrace and french doors that can open up the restaurant completely. Worker bees can also indulge in breakfast favourites such as pastries, waffles, delicious homemade breads, cooked breakfast, avocado on toast and much more. With the view of the glittering ocean on west beach, we can’t think of many other spots that are more dreamy than this one.

Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, open daily Mon to Thur 6.30am to 11pm, Fri 6.30am to midnight, Sat 7am to midnight, Sun 7am to 11pm. @maisonmathisvocopalm

More Café

One of the most staple cafes in the city, More Cafe has multiple venues across the city, where everyone can perch for the day to get some work done. With their signature reading table, worker bees can perch for an afternoon alongside others, or opt for a singular table. Their varied menu offers a multitude of options to keep you hydrated and energised throughout your work day.

More Cafe, multiple locations, @morecafearabia

Myocum

Bringing a taste of Australia to Dubai, this cafe is a small haven. Decorated with indigenous art, this is an ideal place to spend an afternoon working for anyone located close by. Amongst their varied menu, which boasts interesting vegetarian and plant-based international dishes, those who have a hankering for matcha can enjoy this decadent beverage with their choice of milk, matcha powder and a whole lot of love.

Dar Wasl Mall, Wasl Rd, Dubai, open Mon to Sun, 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)54 530 5905, myocum_dubai

Nightjar at Alserkal Avenue

This buzzing spot in the popular cultural neighbourhood of Dubai nabbed the Highly Commended All-Day Dining award in our What’s On Dubai Awards 2021. It’s the highly-caffeinated, quick-beating heart of the coffee scene with brews on tap. It also serves up some seriously cool dishes for that well-deserved lunch break between emails.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, 9am to 9pm daily, Tel: 050 365 1120, @nightjar.coffee

One Life Kitchen and Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Life Kitchen & Cafe (@onelifedxb)

There’s an ultra-cool vibe at One Life Kitchen and Cafe. Based in Dubai’s Design District, the spaces bright and airy with a sort of industrial-meets-nature aesthetic. As well as an all-day breakfast, it serves up a huge selection of salads and hearty sandwiches such as a classic tuna melt.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe, Building 5, Dubai Design District, open 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 513 4727. @onelifedxb

La Parisienne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La parisienne restaurant 🇫🇷 (@laparisienne_dxb)

This delightful little cafe is a real hidden gem. Located in Al Wasl, the space is quiet and relaxed – perfect for getting those creative juices flowing. The food is excellent, from Instagrammable and oh-so-tasty French pastries to freshly baked bread, fresh salads and some seriously delicious burgers.

La Parisienne Bakery Restaurant, Shop 8, Lamar Mall, 57 Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, open 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 380 7137. la-parisienne.ae

1762 Stripped

For those in the know, this is one of the coolest cafes in JLT. The interior features contrasting wood and steel, which creates a modern but cosy vibe – and there’s an upstairs too for when it gets busy. It’s a great place to go if you’ve got a work-lunch meeting and there’s free parking too.

JLT One, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 255 1762. 1762.ae

Revo Cafe

If you’re looking for pretty views and loads of light to get you in the creative working mood then head to Revo at Anantara The Palm for its floor to ceiling windows that look out across the sea. Make sure to have one of their delicious ‘blondies’ with your coffee – you won’t regret it.

Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 8am to 10.30am. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Seven Seeds

Jumeirah is full of hidden cafés waiting to be found and this is one of them. The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. Perch on one of their tables whilst making your way through emails, with healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee on offer to keep you going.

Seven Seeds, Villa 15 51st St, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily, 8am to 11pm. 7seeds.ae

Splendour Fields

An Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel, this cool dining destination is idyllic for those who need to catch up on a few emails over a delicious cup of coffee. On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. There’s a speciality coffee bar for picking up your favourite caffeine hit, a counter of freshly baked goods and even a gourmet grocer, where you can also grab your produce to take away.

Splendour Fields at The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 6pm. eatx.com

Surf House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by surfhousedubai (@surfhousedubai)Surf House invites people to come and use their space to work and you can even bring your four-legged friends.

Surf House invites people to come and use their space to work and you can even bring your four-legged friends. Surf House opened in 1992 and has been a hub for the water-loving community ever since, offering all things surf related, such as lessons, equipment, surf school and also SUP hires. This surfers paradise also has a cafe, serving healthy eats and piping hot coffee, which will keep you caffeinated through your work day. Why not hop onto a paddle board after you finish your morning meetings?

Surf House, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 504 3020 @surfhousedubai

The Lighthouse (Design District)

If you live and work around Dubai’s Design District then you might be familiar with the The Lighthouse, the concept store featuring food, design and cool shops. Its self-named cafe is as bright and airy as you can probably imagine and provides a great environment for those who need to get their creative juices flowing. There are also now secondary outposts at Nakheel Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

The Lighthouse, Building No.6, Dubai Design District, Dubai, open 8am to 4pm daily. Tel: (04) 422 6024. thelighthouse.ae/kitchen

Images: Socials