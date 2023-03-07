The best outdoor cinemas in Dubai

Make the most of whatever is left of alfresco season…

Love the cinema? Take a break from the usual and opt for a different experience at one of these outdoor cinemas in Dubai. If you haven’t been to one yet, do it soon because the outdoor cinemas will close once the cool season goes away.

Here are outdoor cinemas in Dubai to try this winter season.

Al Khawaneej Walk

During March, you can watch a movie under the stars at Al Khawaneej Walk. The movie screenings will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from March 10 to 19. After this, the movie screenings will take place every Sunday from March 26 to April 16 and over Eid Al Fitr, on April 20 and 21. Bring the little ones as not only will they be able to enjoy the animation flicks, but there will be art and craft stations, music, family-friendly entertainment and much more. Grab a snack, plop on a cosy colourful beanbag and enjoy!

@alkhawaneejwalk

Roxy Outdoor, Galleria Mall Al Barsha

Roxy Outdoor Cinemas on the rooftop of the Al Barsha Galleria Mall offers cinema guests a VIP experience, featuring plush and comfy couches, delicious food and drink and a perfect setting for watching the latest blockbusters. The Roxy Outdoor screen will only be open throughout the winter season and features a range of shows for all cinephiles. Tickets cost Dhs40 per person for a bean bag and Dhs60 for a couch for one.

Roxy Cinemas, Outdoor Cinema, Al Barsha Galleria Mall. roxycinemas.com @theroxycinemas

Vox Outdoor at The Galleria Mall

On the rooftop of The Galleria Mall you’ll find a single-screen, open-air Vox Cinema. Guests can choose from an oversized bean bag, single seats or upgrade to the VIP experience and stretch out on a cabana. Prices per spot start from Dhs137 (Sunday to Wednesday) and Dhs158 (Thursday to Saturday). The price includes the movie ticket and your choice of either nachos or a hot dog, salt or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, a bottle of water and a box of Monkey cookies. Cabanas start from Dhs316 on weekdays and Dhs368 on weekends. There are also lounges and couches available. For kids, it’s Dhs90.

Vox Outdoor, The Galleria Mall, Jumeirah, screening times vary, from Dhs137. uae.voxcinemas.com