During the Holy Month of Ramadan, there are plenty of markets in Dubai to visit with the whole family. Expect plenty of shopping opportunities, food, entertainment and more.

Here are all the Ramadan markets in Dubai to visit

Al Barsha Park

When: Wednesday, March 22 to May 1

When people think of Al Barsha, they usually think of a busy residential community, but it is also home to Al Barsha Park which offers an escape from the bustling neighbourhood. The park is home to cycle tracks, fitness machines and kids’ play areas, but over Ramadan, it will be home to a night market. Here you will find a number of fun activities, entertainment, contests and even international delicacies to fuel up.

Expo City Dubai

When: Until April 25

Expo City Dubai may not be high on your list of spots to visit ever since Expo 2020 Dubai closed but over Ramadan, there are plenty of reasons to visit. Not only will the ever-stunning Al Wasl Plaza be home to a Ramadan cannon, but there is also a must-see Ramadan market called Hai Ramadan. There will be a number of enticing dining experiences with a diverse selection of food trucks where you can enjoy iftar and suhoor. A few popular favourites include Jailbird, Pickl, Wingstop, Alkebulan, Shawarma Vibes, Baskin Robbins, Floozie, House of Pop, Al Fanar and much more. There will even be a Ramadan-themed projection on the stunning Al Wasl Dome. Additionally, there will be cultural performances and kids’ workshops. The best news? Access to Expo City Dubai is complimentary

Global Village

When: Until April 25

Global Village is one of those spots that no matter when you visit, it’s always bursting with life and it will be no different during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This is not only due to our reduced working hours, but the multicultural family destination will also be home to plenty of Ramadan-related activities. During the Holy Month, the venue will be decked out to reflect the occasion and will be home to a Ramadan market. There will be live oud players and harpists and more entertainment, plus a spot where you can break your fast and enjoy suhoor. Of course, while you’re there, you can shop till you drop at the pavilions. Tickets to Global Village can be purchased here.

Hatta Ramadan Market

When: Wednesday, March 22 to May 1

Hatta Wadi Hub is a great spot to get your adrenaline fix, but over Ramadan, you can visit the fun location for a cool Ramadan market. It will be home to a number of shopping vendors from a variety of affordable brands. It’s perfect if you want to gift a loved one this Ramadan or even buy a treat for yourself. The market will open from 4pm until midnight, which means you will also be able to catch the beautiful sun setting against Hatta’s picturesque mountains. It’s free to enter and you will also enjoy entertainment in the evening.

Khawaneej Market

When: Friday, March 24 to April 22

It may be a drive away, but Al Khawaneej Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej is a great spot to visit during Ramadan. Head on over to either of the Instagrammable neighbourhood with the whole family and enjoy free kids’ activities, storytelling sessions, fun Ramadan quizzes and traditional live oud music. There’s plenty for shoppers and diners to be entertained, too.

Oasis Mall

When: Wednesday, March 22 to April 21 | 10am to midnight

If you love mall visits, this Ramadan head to Oasis Mall where you can visit a Ramadan pop-up. Shop for all the treats you desire from honey, dates and more sweet treats and you can purchase decorations for your home.