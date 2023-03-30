Add these to your Ramadan plans…

There are more than enough Iftars in Dubai to keep you going for the whole of Ramadan. But for a luxurious treat and a hike of likes on your Instagram, you must visit these gorgeous Ramadan tents in Dubai.

Here are the most gorgeous Ramadan tents in Dubai

Atlantis, The Palm

If you had to pick just one of these Ramadan tents in Dubai to visit this Holy Month, make it the renowned Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm. This year, the quintessential iftar is offering up beautiful terrace seating options. Diners will be able to enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. There is a variety of seating arrangements, including a Royal Majlis, six VIP Majlis areas, as well as booth seating and 110 dining tables.

Atlantis, The Palm, from sunset, Dhs260 per person (Mon to Thur), Dhs280 per person (Fri to Sun). Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Armani/Pavilion

Armani/Pavilion is once again the setting for a contemporary Ramadan experience under the stars. Break fast alfresco with a cross-cultural culinary celebration – an iftar buffet as well as signature flavours from several award-winning restaurants within Armani Hotel Dubai, all set to the gentle sounds of the resident oud and tabla musicians.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dhs365 per person, Dhs185 for children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 888 3601. @armanihoteldxb

Dubai Opera

Okay, so this one isn’t really a majlis or a tent, but it deserves a mention because it is oh-so-gorgeous. If you didn’t know, Dubai Opera hides a number of secrets including the fact that it can turn its 2000-seater theatre into an enchanting setting complete with lights and Arabian elements. The Iftar buffet is packed with international and Arabic treats, carving stations, and a dessert spread which you can enjoy as you listen to performances of classical and Arabic melodies. Read more here.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, from March 23 to April 19 sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs290 per adult, Dhs145 per child ages 5 to 12, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai is home to two iftars this year, one of which takes place at the Mobility District’s lively communal iftar table. The other takes place by the magical Surreal water feature and it’s one Expo fans will just love. The iftar buffet features delicious starters, soups, salads, mains, and a delicious dessert spread. As you dine, you will be entertained with a colourful and dazzling waterfall show with music.

Expo City Dubai, from sunset, Dhs250 per person (at either iftar). Tel: (0)54 246 7188. ramadan.reservations@expocitydubai.ae

Fairmont Dubai The Palm

Fairmont The Palm is bringing back its famously beautiful majlis. The large tent located in Fairuz Garden is adorned with sparkling chandeliers, a marriage of colors that bring the Arabian heritage to life serving a variety of seating arrangements for guests. For your meal, there is a delicious global cuisine on offer with over 150 dishes available, including traditional Arabic, Asian, Indian and international cuisines. For music, there’s live Arabian entertainers, including oud players and other instrumentalists.

Fairmont The Palm, West Beach, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295 per person, Dhs150 for children six to 12. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com

Grand Hyatt Dubai

At Laylati, Grand Hyatt Dubai has set up the quintessential Ramadan majlis. Daily live food stations include favourites such as ouzi, koshari, shawarma, falafel, and kunafa. Private cabanas are also available for those looking for a more intimate gathering.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220, Dhs110 for children from five to 12. Under-fives free with one paying adult. Tel: (0)4 317 2222. @grandhyattdubai

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Located right in front of the stunning Burj Al Arab, this Ramadan Garden at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is truly one of a kind. The bohemian garden offers pristine views of Dubai’s most iconic hotel and enjoy the cool sea breeze and the sunset over the Arabian Sea. Have a group of people you want to spend iftar or shoot with it? You can book this beautiful Boho-chic Majlis for up to 10 people with a minimum spend of Dhs4,500 for iftar, and Dhs3,500 minimum spend per Majlis for suhoor.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, iftar from sunset to 8.30pm and suhoor from 9.30pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 348 0000. jumeirah.com/JBHRamadan

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Emirates Towers (@jumeirahemiratestowers)

Last year’s surprise hit iftar returns to the ‘Terrace Between the Towers’ with chef Reiner Lupfer and his team serving up an exciting selection of dishes which are sourced from locally grown produce in support of the country’s sustainability initiative. Your iftar will be paired with gorgeous views of the Museum of the Future and unhindered view of the stars.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, from sunset, Dhs295 per person (group packages available). Tel: (0)4 330 0000. @jumeirahemiratestowers

Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis

Embark on a culinary journey with traditional flavours at the opulent iftar within Madinat Jumeirah’s stunning majlis. The menu features a classic selection of cold and hot mezze, fresh breads, mains and international dishes.

Madinat Jumeirah, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs275, Dhs135 for children five to 11. Under-fours free. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

This Ramadan, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has unveiled its first Majlis by Mandarin Oriental, where you can enjoy iftar or suhoor while paying homage to the incredibly rich heritage of the UAE. Designed with luxury in mind, you will dine by the beach enjoying Middle Eastern cuisine with signature creations from Netsu by Ross Shonhan and Tasca by José Avillez. The hotel has collaborated with Emirati artist Yasmin Al Mulla to create a stunning gallery you can check out at the entrance of the Majlis.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @mo_jumeira

Images: Supplied and social