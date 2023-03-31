Catch all the F1 action at these sports bars in Dubai

A very exciting sports season is coming up, so you may want to bookmark this page…

The 2023 Formula 1 season is finally gearing up to start again this season. With the F1 just around the corner, fans will want to know which sports bars in Dubai will be showcasing the beautiful machines rip around the track. Fear not – as there are plenty of sports bars in Dubai that will be streaming the F1.

Footie fans can also rejoice – some will be streaming both. So, whether it’s just for a round of drinks with some friends, or a place to sit back and enjoy the race, be sure to check out some of these spots.

Here are the best sports bars streaming the F1 in Dubai.

71 Sports Bar

This sports bar offers a little bit of something for everyone. A place for golfers and non-golfers to kick back and enjoy live sports, a round of pool or simply a drink with friends after a round of golf. They have also just announced a new menu.

71 Sports Bar, Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills Dubai, open daily from midday to 1am. Tel: (0)4 245 3988, @71sportsbar

Bedrock

Bedrock Dubai at Pier 7 is the big kid playground. Live games take place on their 20 screens, and if you want it on the action, have a go at their state-of-the-art darts and their well-known indoor golfing area – ‘The Bunker’. Best of all, this is one of the sports bars in Dubai that will be streaming both the F1 and the footie across their many screens.

Bedrock Pier 7, Marina, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

BFF

BFF in Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate has plenty to offer. Foosball, pool tables plus golf and football simulators are available for some half-time fun and flat-screen TVs are dotted around the venue for all your sports-watching needs. They also have a pulldown projector for the premier league games. As for food, their burgers are great for a post-pool meal.

BFF, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate, 1pm to 3am on Sat and 3pm to 1am on weekdays and Sun. Tel: (0)52 177 7541 @bffdxb

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Buffalo Wings & Rings is dedicated to bringing you the best deals in town across its branches in JLT and DIFC. Not only are the meals and drinks delicious, but they’re also pocket-friendly, so while you’re watching the Bahrain F1, happy hour drinks deals and more.

DIFC – Level C, Liberty House, Tel: (0)50 247 1226/(0)4 359 6900, JLT- Lake Level, Cluster U, Tel: (0)50 961 8122/(0)4 321 6112. @buffalodubai

Garden on 8

Located on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel, garden on 8 is a fantastic terrace bar that serves up craft beers, and good food, and is the perfect place to catch any of your necessary sporting events. Don’t forget to head there for their daily happy hour that runs from 4pm to 8pm. They also have a garden roast on Sundays from midday.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, open daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 427 1000 @gardenon8

Goose Island Tap House

This award-winning tap house invites you and your mates to the ultimate craft beer experience. This hangout is the perfect place for sports lovers to gather and enjoy a few drinks while you catch the beautiful game. There are several screens scattered across the venue to make sure you don’t miss any of the action. And they will be offering breakfast deal for only Dhs99

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, open Mon and Tue 4pm to 2am, Wed and Thu 12pm to 2am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989 @gooseislanddxb

Icon

Icon Bar and Lounge in Dubai Media City has reopened its doors with a new look – just in time for the new season. The two-level venue is packed with 26 TV screens which means you’ll be able to get every angle of the F1. There’s even a family-friendly space with a garden area downstairs. Upstairs, the after-work crowd can chill with a drink or two after a busy day. The menu has also been revamped, and if you’re heading here on the weekend you can indulge in a breakfast menu from 8am to 12pm.

Icon Bar and Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tel: (0)4 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

Irish Village

It’s a classic for a reason and if you love sports, Irish Village is not to be missed. As the weather becomes tamer and more manageable; the outdoor area is the perfect spot for all your sport-watching needs. There are giant projectors which means the F1 will be streaming at one of the most iconic sports bars in Dubai. Some amazing sharing starters, beer deals and more at both their Al Garhoud and Studio City branches when the game is on. What more do you need? Well, for the Australia Grand Prix, buy a beer for Dhs40 during the race and enter the draw to win a trip for two to the Dutch Grand Prix with paid flights & accommodation.

theirishvillage.com / @theirishvillage

Kickers

Kickers located in Dubai Sports City is a well-known watering hole for any and all avid sports fans and pool players. With happy hour beverages daily from 12pm to 6pm, house spirits as low as Dhs19.50 and a view that overlooks the floodlit football academy that often hosts local club games, you are surrounded by sports and different games at all times.

Kickers, Sports Village Dubai Sports City, open 1pm to 2am on weekdays and 12pm to 2am on weekends and on Fri. Tel: (0)4 448 1001, @kickersportsbar

McGettigan’s

With the Australian Grand Prix right around the corner, McGettigan’s offering guests the chance to race down and enjoy an early breakfast package. The pub opens at 8am and it comes with a Dhs79 breakfast package with a drink. So don’t worry about missing out on the action. They have your back.

McGettigan’s various locations around Dubai. Open fron 8am for Australia F1 Grand Prix. @mcgettiganspubs

McCafferty’s Jumeirah Village Circle

McCafferty’s in Jumeirah Village Circle is a home away from home for the Irish. Their ‘Thirsty Thursday’ unlimited drinks special for Dhs199 should be reason enough to visit if the football that’s playing doesn’t entice you enough.

McCafferty’s, JVC Jumeirah Village, Sun to Thur 12pm to 2am and Fri and Sat 11am to 2am, Tel:(0)55 784 9220, @mccaffertysjvc

Offside

Offside the iconic sports bar in the JA Ocean View Hotel has reopened with a revamped look. They have increased their capacity, added six private booths and serve unbeatable pub grub and drinks. Flat screen TVs adorn the walls so rest assured your favourite racers and teams will be on and chasing some sort of ball. What’s better is they have a special roast deal for the F1, sports fans can kick back and watch the race while enjoying a roast platter and a drink for only Dhs99.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel The Walk JBR, Mon to Thur 4pm to 3am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am, Dhs99 roast platter and drink. Tel: 056 522 0219 @offsidedxb

Phileas Fogg

Located at Address Montgomerie, this fuss-free, family-friendly gastropub serves up casual plates and a welcoming vibe. The Dubai Marina skyline sits pretty in the background, while views over the greens make you feel like you’ve escaped the city. Sports fans are catered to in the indoor restaurant, on the alfresco terrace and in the arena, which opens up for special sporting events.

Phileas Fogg, Montgomery Golf Club Academy, Sun to Thur 8am to 1.30am and Fri and Sat 8am to 2.30am Tel: (0)4 572 4477 @phileasfoggsdxb

Spike

Looking for a new local that is perfect for catching all the matches? Well, look no further than Spike. With 16 screens scattered across the clubhouse, they have all the bases covered. With international cuisine, enjoy a wide range of items such as burgers, pizza, and curries. If sports aren’t exactly your thing then feel free to enjoy their terrace which has lovely golf course views.

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills, open Sun to Thu midday to midnight, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 417 9842 dubaigolf.com

The Rose and Crown

The quintessential British pub in Dubai, this is the perfect place for a pint while you watch the footie. Buy one get one wings and beer nights, curry nights and great deals on roast dinners make it a great spot to visit. The roast dinner runs from Friday to Sunday and is Dhs90 for roast of your choice, of bring a mate and enjoy a bucket of beers, a bottle of wine and two roasts for Dhs250.

The Rose and Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, open daily from midday to 2am. Tel: (0)4 437 0022, roseandcrowndubai.com, @theroseandcrowndubai

The 44

The mancave-esque sports bar has loads of activities for you to get involved in. There are competitive games like darts, bowling and pool. They also have a great terrace and a Live BBQ night on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm to 12am, which includes your choice of BBQ, two sides and house drinks for only Dhs85. Naturally, the sports bar has many screens that are guaranteed to be streaming the F1.

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Sun to Thur, 4pm to 3am Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am, Tel:(0)54 581 1758 @the44dubai

The Underground

A quirky London Underground-themed bar delights guests with British-style pub grub and more at Habtoor Grand Resort. They have a whole host of specials to take advantage of, such as the BNW Tuesdays, which means chicken wings and beer for two hours for only Dhs185. Of course, don’t worry they do have screens across the venue to ensure you can catch your favourite sports match.

The Underground, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Al Falea Street, Jumeirah Beach, open daily midday to 3am. Tel: (0)4 399 5000 habtoorgranddining.com

Wavebreaker Beach and Grill

This is the perfect sports bar for anybody who loves a beach bar too… Here you can enjoy pool and beach access for only Dhs129 which is also fully redeemable on food and drinks. They also have huge LED screens outdoor so it’s really a two-birds-with-one-stone situation.

Waverbreaker Beach and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeriah, The Walk, Jumeriah Beach Residence, open daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, @wavebreaker_jbr

Images: Social and supplied