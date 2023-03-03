Hotels, TV shows, local brands and more, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Dining at What’s On Abu Dhabi’s restaurant of the year… Talea by Antonio Guida

This week we returned to the wonderful surrounds of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island for the annual What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards. Across 36 public vote categories and four editor’s choice awards, we crowned the best of the best in the capital’s entertainment, leisure and dining scene. There are many award-winners from the night I can’t wait to return to, but I’m particularly looking forward to revisiting What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Restaurant of the Year for 2023, Talea. The man behind the menu day-to-day is chef Luigi Stinga, who not only presents a menu of upscale Italian classics, but has perfected the more refined and experimental dishes on his menu too. See the full list of winners here. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Taking a trip to Paris without leaving Dubai thanks to… Josette

A new restaurant in Dubai is not necessarily novel to team What’s On, but one of the city’s newest openings has got me seriously excited. Josette, a glamourous new DIFC eatery inspired by 1920s Paris is possibly my new favourite restaurant in Dubai. For those familiar with the London restaurant scene, it’s got a Sketch-meets-Bob Bob Ricard feel, with endless shades of bubblegum pink, press for Champagne buttons and a stage that fills regularly with energetic cabaret shows. The food is fantastic too, with the escargot, Entrecôte CDP, crepe Josette my three must-try dishes. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@josettedubai

Hopping onboard the QE2 for… Candlelight: Vilvaldi’s Four Seasons

I love classical music. Whenever I need to tone out the world and get some work done or calm my anxiety down, I head on to YouTube and listen to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on repeat. So when I heard there was a live candlelight concert on the QE2, I immediately knew I had to go. Listening to the beautiful music while in the glow of candlelight is just what I need after a couple of stressful weeks. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@qe2dubai

Tearing up at… Louvre Abu Dhabi

Theres no denying it, I love art. And with art season in Dubai just kicking off, you would think I would be spending time at Art Dubai, or Sikka Art Fest, but no, I am currently in the capital after a brilliant night at the What’s On Abu Dhabi awards. So of course, I headed to Louvre Abu Dhabi at long last to see Leonardo da Vinci’s Saint John the Baptist. Standing in the presence of such a masterpiece was enough to make me (or anyone a fan of Renaissance art) tear up. If you are planning on visiting, make sure you also check out Bollywood Superstars: A Short Story of Indian Cinema. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@louvreabudhabi

Discovering new foodie gems at…Lila Taqueria

Here at What’s On, we love supporting homegrown businesses. There’s nothing more inspiring than hearing people’s stories about how they started and how the UAE country helped them fulfill their life-long dreams. Last week I met Chef Shaw, an American expat, at her new authentic Mexican restaurant in Jumeirah, Lila Taqueria. It’s the region’s first wood-fired taqueria. What to try? We won’t give too much away (our full review will be up soon) but we recommend the citrus marinated chicken tacos made with homemade corn tortillas and the spit-roasted lamb tacos gringa. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@lilataqueria

Reading all about it at… a colourful Louis Vuitton pop-up

Louis Vuitton recently launched the Dubai City Guide, the first city in the Middle East to be featured in the luxury travel collection. To celebrate, the brand has landed in Gate Avenue DIFC with a colourful pink pop-up, inspired by the colour of Dubai sunsets. The kiosk looks just like an old-fashioned newspaper stand and you can get your hands on the Dubai city guide for Dhs170, as well as other cities including London, Tokyo, Milan, and Paris. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@louisvuitton

Getting my fill of Italian cuisine thanks to… Vapiano

While they are no white cloth, fine dining establishment, Vapiano’s food is truly delicious. When I had a hankering for creamy alfredo this week, I headed over to Vapiano and it did not disappoint. From choosing your pasta shape to deciding the sauce and ordering at the counter yourself, it was a very immersive experience. My order? The crema di funghi with the addition of chicken and opt for a shape of pasta I hadn’t tried before, campanelle. Thanks to the fresh little basil pots at the table, safe to say, I was extremely satisfied. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@vapiano_dubaimall

Looking forward to exploring more of the UAE

This week I was tasked with researching exciting things to do in both Sharjah and Hatta, and while I have visited both places in the past, I was honestly enamored by all of the incredible developments that are happening in Hatta and all the new and exciting adventures that I can’t wait to plan. The country that we live in is so vastly different between each emirate and I think it’s so important that we try and explore as much as possible of the rich history and culture while also trying out some really cool activities like ziplining and kayaking in Hatta or walking through the butterfly house in Sharjah. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@visit.hatta, @shj.tourism

Learning to make kimchi with…Tabchili

One of my favourite things in the world is kimchi – its acidic crunches light up a fire inside me, and I always find a way to add it to most of my meals. Last Sunday I had the pleasure of attending a workshop at Tabchilli, run by its owner Maher who is greatly passionate about all things spicy and fermented. He walked us through the fermentation process, and then we got down to business, making our own kimchi and chili paste to take home. If you’re an avid spice lover or just have a hankering for fermented foods, then you need to make your way down to Tabchili. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter

@tabchilli

Wining and dining at… Isola

My childhood best friend was on a layover last week here in Dubai, and we decided to have a special girly evening out to celebrate. The spot of choice was Isola, which was hosting a four hands dinner with talented chef Giuseppe D’Aquino, guiding us through the southern and northern flavours of Italy. From a delicate yellow fin tuna amous bouche, to wholesome pasta mista and a deconstructed cannolo to polish off the meal, our dinner was truly superb. Isola was the perfect cozy, yet elegant spot to catch up with my bestie over a glass of wine. – Romy Hunt, Junior Reporter

@isolarestaurantdubai