Brunch outside while we still can…

Nothing says Dubai brunch quite like being sat on a terrace enjoying the ultimate al fresco vibes. The weather has been quite forgiving which means we can still enjoy a few opportunities for incredible outdoor brunches in Dubai.

Here’s a guide to Dubai’s best outdoor brunches…

Traiteur Brunch at Park Hyatt Dubai

Traiteur remains an iconic brunch in the Dubai scene. Escape to the waterfront of Brasserie Du Park and experience incredible French and Mediterranean cuisine. With super fresh seafood and live cooking stations, the laidback vibe is perfectly accompanied by the al fresco dining experience.

Traiteur Brunch,The Promenade, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 Prosecco, Dhs825 Champagne, Dhs925 premium. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyattrestaurants.com

The Spice Route Brunch at Asia Asia

Yet another classic in the Dubai brunch scene. Asia Asia has a long-standing reputation for incredible food and drink accompanied by nothing less than incredible views. Located in Pier 7, the four-course tasting menu-style brunch is sure to be the perfect location for visitors or a lovely date.

The Spice Route Brunch, Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 Prosecco. Tel: (04) 276 5900. @asiaasiauae

Bar Du Port

Bar Du Port is bringing in a strong brunch crowd. This outdoor brunch takes place from 1pm to 5pm on Saturdays, and at Dhs360 for the house drinks package, it’s reasonably priced compared to some other Dubai brunches. Menu highlights include chicken pops with truffle sauce, marinated shrimp skewers, basil pesto risotto and Australian beef tenderloin. Listen to the DJ’s tunes as you gaze out across impressive yachts docked at the harbour.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 soft, Dhs360 house, Dhs490 premium, Dhs720 premium and inclusive of champagne. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Ce La Vi

No outdoor brunch guide can be complete without the mention of one of Dubai’s top dining destinations. Known for its stellar view of the city, Ce La Vi offers guests the opportunity to indulge in the best that the venue has to offer on Saturdays for their Brunch on 54. Sit on the balcony and revel in the views while you enjoy a drink or two.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Saturday, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs690 champagne. Tel: (0)4 582 6111 celavi.com

Brasserie 2.0

Brasserie 2.0 is now hosting its brunch 2.0 (avec amour edition). With a stunning outdoor setting overlooking the lush greens and palm trees of Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa’s grounds, you’ll enjoy Mediterranean-inspired rose spritzers and aperitifs with some delicious dishes from 10 live cooking stations.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. brasserie2point0.com

Trader Vics Palm Jumeirah

Dig out your Leis and grass skirts, Trader Vic’s at Hilton The Palm has a new outdoor brunch, which is delightfully colourful and vibrant, with a live band, hula dancers and even a hula hoop contest. Sip on their famous Tika Puka Puka cocktails and graze on delicious sharing platters from the Polynesian restaurant, with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and The Palm.

Puka Puka Brunch, Trader Vic’s, Hilton The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm Dhs350 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 premium. Tel: (0)4230 0050. @tradervicespalmjumeirah

Zero Gravity

The pool brunches at Zero Gravity are legendary, with their Tropical brunch pulling in a massive crowd every single Saturday. The Salut! Friday offering generates nearly the same these days so whichever you choose, you’re in for some awesome poolside partying with unlimited food and drink. The demand is so intense, there is even a Sunday brunch, Supernatural Brunch dives into five hours of unlimited drinks every Sunday. It’s a definite Dubai must-do.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai Marina, Salut! Brunch, 1pm to 5pm Fridays, Dhs249 girls, Dhs299 guys, Tropical Brunch, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs349, Dhs399 guys, Supernatural Brunch, 12pm to 5pm, Sundays Dhs249 girls, Dhs299 guys. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Garden of Dreams

Garden of Dreams is the alfresco sister to the popular dinner and a show concept, Dream. Found in Address Beach Resort, it presents its Daydreamer Brunch, running between 12pm and 4pm each Saturday. The brunch menu includes a spread of everyone’s favourite sharing dishes, from beef carpaccio and prawns tempura, burrata to pizza rucola. Mains include the likes of homemade mushroom pasta, grilled chicken sliders or the seafood risotto, while to finish you’ll enjoy a Gianduja coffee chocolate bar and strawberry meringue cheesecake.

Daydreamer Brunch, Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs360 premium, Dhs500 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @gardenofdreamsdubai

Bubbalicious

One of the city’s most popular brunches, Bubbalicious is consistently filled with Dubai dwellers looking for a fun afternoon of feasting and partying in the sun. Families can get their kicks too, with a children’s corner inside plus an outdoor area, as well as a kids’ menu. There’s something for everyone, with five-star dishes, live music and plenty to keep little ones busy. It’s hosted at Mina’s Kitchen which is the perfect relaxed environment to brunch with the family.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 prosecco, Dhs695 champagne. Tel: (04) 511 7373. westinminaseyahi.com

La Piscina

La Piscina’s Sunday Brunch is served up poolside with free-flowing nibbles and drinks, accompanied by lively music from DJREDOXX and of course, guests are welcome to take a dip in the super-sized swimming pool. Available from 1pm to 4pm, it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs300.

La Piscina by Palazzo Versace, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaff, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, , Dhs250. Tel: (0)85 226 6443. @lapiscinabypalazzoversace

Nikki Beach

Away from the bolder, brasher parties that take place at Nikki Beach Club, is the resort’s Saturday brunch at Cafe Nikki. A sharing-style brunch is served to the table, which is backed by perfectly curated cocktails and drinks. Once you’ve had your fill, pop on over to the pool and soak up the last of the evening’s sun.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs795 premium. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeachhotels.com/dubai

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

As far as outdoor brunches go in Dubai, nothing says nostalgia quite like Souk Madinat. Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen to enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225. Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash (beef or vegan), fish and chips, vegan cottage pie, shepherd’s pie, steak and ale pie, chicken and mushroom pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Seven Sisters

Taking place at the relaxed time of 3pm to 7pm every Saturday, guests can enjoy free-flowing beverages alongside commercial R&B and chart hits by DJs SkinnyLoop and Devin Kosoko as the sun sets on the Seven Sisters terrace.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Fridays 3pm to 7pm, from Dhs259. Tel: (056) 775 4777. 7sistersdubai.com

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

If you love live DJs, you need to check out the new Cafe Mambo Ibiza brunch at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah. Running on a cool outdoor terrace in the middle of the Palm on Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm, you can enjoy a wide selection of food from the buffet, including grilled meats, sushi, pasta, salads and more. House beverages include beers, spirits, and wine, and from 5pm to 8pm you can enjoy selected beverages half price.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 ladies, Dhs299 guys, Dhs399 prosecco. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

London Social at Ritz-Carlton Dubai

Sprawling out across the restaurant and lawns at Caravan at The Ritz-Cartlon JBR is the London Social brunch, which runs every Saturday. Bringing London’s unique food scene to Dubai feast your way through 12 live cooking stations, Britain’s favourite cocktails and beers and a live duo performing old and new British classics.

London Social, Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, 1pm to 4pm Friday, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs650 sparkling. ritzcarlton.com

Surf Club

Get ready for a relaxing and sophisticated Sunday, spend on the decks or at the beach. Sink your toes into the sand and enjoy free-flowing drinks, the creamiest of pastas and the freshest of sushi. The Surfs Up brunch will have you wishing you experienced the ultimate outdoor brunch in Dubai sooner. No Surf Club event is complete without electronic beats and an after-party that awaits your attendance.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs95 house, Dhs695 prosecco. Tel: (0)4 589 5444 @surfclubdubai

Tesoro & Treehouse

Party brunches in Dubai are quintessential to the experience and luckily this party brunch just happens to take place outdoors too. The Treehouse Rooftop at the Taj brunch is hosted by the popular events planners Secret Parties which almost guarantees a good time. With entertainment galore, flowing drinks and a set menu with a wonderland twist, mark your calendars and get ready for an incredible time.

Tesoro and Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs329 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs449 sparkling. secret-parties.com

CMP

Perch on CMP’s expansive terrace next weekend for a laid-back and casual brunch that runs from 11am to 3pm with idyllic views of the Atlantis hotel. Here you can indulge in a big American breakfast complete with cheddar biscuits and crispy potatoes, alongside a breakfast hash, short-rib benedict, crunchy creme brulee french toast, chicken and waffles and much more. Options to pair it with soft drinks for Dhs195, bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for Dhs265 and a full open bar for Dhs365 are all available.

CMP Bar & Grill, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, bottomless breakfast Dhs195, bottlomless mimosa and bloody mary’s Dhs265, open bar Dhs365.Tel: (0)4 580 7983, cmprestaurants.com

Koko Bay

Taking place on Sundays this outdoor brunch is one that is essential to your Dubai brunching experience. Koko Bay is known for its Bali escape feel and its food matches that level of bliss. Sushi and Siu mai to start, accompanied by freshly shucked Dibba Bay oysters and drinks that flow freely. Little ones and furry ones are both welcome to play in the sand to their heart’s content.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Sundays from 1pm to 5pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 prosecco kokobay.co

Torno Subito

This world-class awarded restaurant offers guests the opportunity to live la dolce vita every Saturday at the La Riviera brunch. The brunch offers a throwback to the 1960s when the soul of Italy is playful and inviting.

Torno Subito, W Hotel The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium. tornosubitodubai.com

Cove Beach

Start your weekends with Cove Beach’s Friday Brunch. Jam out to old school Hip Hop and RnB tunes provided by Sir-Taz, Mr. Levier and Lucasdirty while you tuck into a live barbecue station, sliders and more. There will of course be free-flow drinks to sip on too.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Fridays 3pm to 6pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399. Tel: (0)50 454 6920 covebeach.com

La Mezcaleria

A quintessential Dubai brunch experience, La Bruncheria offers guests lip-smacking good food and delectable cocktails. The menu includes a wide range of much-loved dishes, from California rolls to salmon tacos, quesadillas and beyond.

La Mezcaleria, Pavillion, The Beach, JBR, Saturdays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs330 house, Dhs490 premium. Tel: (0)50 423 4044 @lamezcaleriajbr

The Heart of Europe Island

Hop on a private boat and set sail to one of the most anticipated outdoor brunches in Dubai to date. Get ready for a spread of delectable French street food and free-flowing drinks that will transport you to the shores of Monaco.

Cote D’Azur Monaco Hotel, Heart of Europe Islands, Sundays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 Prosecco, inclusive of transport and beach access. thoe.ae

