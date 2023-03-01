There’s a four-day weekend to look forward to next month…

If you’re already wondering when the next long weekend is, you have come to the right place. Here, we take a look at the upcoming public holidays – and precious long weekends – to look forward to.

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

Under the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Cabinet announced the public holidays for 2023 at the end of last year.

The next official holiday of 2023 will be after the Holy Month of Ramadan, when the UAE celebrates Eid Al Fitr from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. On the Gregorian calendar, these dates are likely to correspond to Friday April 21 to Monday April 24, although this is dependent on the sighting of the moon.

Work would then resume on Tuesday April 25, which again remains to be confirmed by UAE Government.

So, while it’s likely we’ll enjoy a four-day weekend for the next public holiday. It won’t be until April.

Then when is the next public holiday?

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

The next holiday after that will be Arafat Day, which falls on Dhul Hijjah 9. This is expected to be on Tuesday June 27, depending on the lunar calendar. The following day after Arafat Day marks the start of Eid al Adha. It is the second and the larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which corresponds to Wednesday, June 28 to 30. Paired with Arafat Day, we will have a long six-day weekend (for those of us who usually have a two-day weekend).

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcements which are usually released a week or so before the holiday.

Image: Getty