Wonder and whimsy but make it wet…

Roll up, roll up Abu Dhabi — the acrobatic, aquatic, circus spectacular, Fontana is rolling into town with shows starting this Eid al-Fitr and tickets starting at just Dhs90.

The big top

Following a hugely successful run in Dubai, Fontana — the Middle East’s first travelling water circus, has now embarked on the Abu Dhabi leg of its UAE tour with performances taking place in a ‘Circus Tent’ at Marina Mall. The viewing venue will include a grandstand, offering tiered seating to ensure nobody misses out on the jaw-dropping action.

The exquisitely choreographed experience was produced by Cirque du Liban, is brought to you by HAT Entertainment, and combines a thrilling blend of mind-bending illusion, astounding acrobatics, and feats courting visceral visual awe.

The show must go on

Between April 18 and 20, there’ll be one show daily from 9 pm to 11pm. From April 21 to April 23, there will be three shows each day at 4pm, 7pm, and 9.30pm. Fontana will then take an intermission from Abu Dhabi performances, before the grand curtain raise on the second phase which begins on July 2, 2023. Weekly schedules will include one show on Wednesdays from 7 pm to 9 pm and two shows each on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Talking about the collaboration, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi General Manager Simon El Khoury said: “We are delighted to partner with Hat Entertainment, a global leader in entertainment and event management”

Hat Entertainment’s Managing Partner, Thierry Antonios, said, “We are thrilled to continue our first UAE launch tour and head to such a beautiful place as Abu Dhabi.”

Ticket will be available online shortly with prices starting at Dhs90 for the Green seating and go up to Dhs300 for Gold which will net you ringside seats.

Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, shows starting this Eid. @fontanashow

Images: Provided