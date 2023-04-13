Scroll and dream…

A Dhs280,000,000 10-bedroom mansion on Palm Jumeirah is the most expensive property sale to have been recorded in Dubai just last year. While it may be a reality for some, the rest of us can live the life of a millionaire, if only in our imaginations…

From penthouses on the Palm to seven-bedroom sanctuaries in Emirates Hills, no dream (or property) is too big. Which one would you choose?

Orla Penthouse on the Palm Crescent: Dhs365,000,000

Wondering if there is such a thing as heaven on Earth? Well, this penthouse comes close to it. With six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, this 52,488 sq. ft penthouse is located in the 14-storey residential building run by the Dorchester. This three-storey sky view spot homes a private office, gym, jacuzzi, sunset firepit, two private pools and both a guest and private elevator. Residents will be able to lounge on the private resident-only beach club, with 150 meters of serene beachfront shores. What more could you want?

Emirates Hills villa: Dhs349,000,000

A luxurious modern mansion in the heart of Emirates Hills with stunning views of the Marina skyline. This luxury property’s four floors house seven bedrooms plus three staff rooms, a private pool, gym, and jacuzzi, as well as an expansive garden. This jazzy spot is ideal for entertaining, with a cinema, library, music room, al fresco kitchen, and outdoor dining space. With a spa, sauna, and steam room, this villa functions more as a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the city, meaning that residents will never have to leave the comfort of their home.

Marsa Al Arab Villa: Dhs250,000,000

This ultra-luxury waterfront property is perched in one of the most iconic locations, overlooking the Burj Al Arab and the new Marsa Al Arab. This 15,400 sq. ft three-story villa, is complete with eight bedrooms and bathrooms, a private pool, a gym, office space, an elevator as well as a private yacht dock. Residents will have beach access to the Jumeirah beach hotel, as well as 360-degree views of the Arabain Gulf. Bliss.

Penthouse on the Palm Jumeirah: Dhs234,000,000

We can’t think of a much more dreamy location than this one. Imagine waking up to views of the whole city and Arabian Gulf, with the sweet sea breeze in your hair. Situated on the tip of West Beach, this mega penthouse sits proudly at the top of the AVA, with 270-degree unobstructed views of Dubai. This 33,383sq. ft venue has five bedrooms, seven baths a private swimming pool and terrace, a fully equipped gym and yoga studio. AVA is managed by the Dorchester Collection, with a 24-hour concierge service to cater to all your needs.

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs210,000,000

The breathtaking beachfront villa boasts five en-suite bedrooms, a private pool, an outdoor barbecue area and firepit, a walk-in wardrobe, and private beach access. On a plot of 29,000 square feet, the Californian-inspired villa is also one of the biggest properties available on the Palm right now.

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs150,000,000

The Greek Palace on Palm Jumeirah took four years to build with hand-crafted Egyptian chandeliers, bespoke wooden engravings throughout, and marble finishing. There are six bedrooms, a swimming pool, two roof terraces, a home cinema, a gym and sauna, six parking spaces, and incredible Atlantis views.

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs140,000,000

Luxury enthusiasts, this one’s for you… This dream home on Palm Jumeirah is fit for a royal with designer furniture from the likes of Hermes, Fendi, Bentley, and Versace. Inside, there’s a nine-seater cinema, walk-in wardrobes, elevator, gym, conference room, and seven en-suite bedrooms. Outside there’s a swimming pool, a rooftop deck entertainment area with a jacuzzi, a pergola on the private beach, and incredible views of Atlantis The Royal.

Dubai Hills villa: Dhs105,000,000

With a plot size of over 40,000 square feet, this elaborate nine-bedroom mansion boasts a triple-height ceiling entrance, marble flooring, walk-in wardrobes, a private pool, a balcony with a jacuzzi, and a naturally lit basement that hosts its own open-air hall, a dedicated yoga area, gym, games room, and home cinema. Oh and did we mention the incredible lake views over the golf course?

Emirates Hills villa: Dhs95,000,000

This Arabesque-style mansion is located in the wealthy neighbourhood of Emirates Hills. Live the Arabian dream with a plot size of 40,000 square feet, eight bedrooms, a huge living space, an infinity pool, a fire pit, a rooftop terrace, and three garage spaces, surrounded by beautiful gardens and scenery.

Atlantis The Royal penthouse: Dhs52,000,000

Well, if it’s good enough for Beyoncé…It’s the most talked about hotel in the world right now and, if you have a spare Dhs52 million lying around, you could live inside the penthouse of dreams. With four bedrooms, a rooftop pool, and an open-plan living and dining area, why would you ever need to leave?

Images: PropertyFinder/Bayut