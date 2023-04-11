26 new bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening soon in Dubai

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

Baoli Beach

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli, renowned for its haute modern Japanese cuisine and A-list guest. In Dubai, it will be managed by Neat Food, and will become the first extension into the Middle East for the brand when it opens as part of the new J1 Beach at La Mer. “Bâoli is a retreat-styled space inspired by the beautiful stepwell baolis in India and which will offer a unique experience for visitors to J1 Beach,” says Sanjeev Nanda, Founder of Neat Food. It’s slated to open in December.

BCH: CLB

Adding to the action-packed array of culinary and leisure offerings at W Dubai – The Palm sometime in the second quarter of 2023 is BCH: CLB, which will be the hotel’s brand new beach club. Details remain scarce, but what we do know is that BCH: CLB will incorporate a decorated restaurant for long, lazy lunches, a sandy bar for sundowners as well as a cabana-lined pool and even a retail area for snapping up your next beach club look.

BCH: CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q2 2023. @bchclbdxb

Eleven Green

After accruing a small legion of fans across the city with their award-winning Bull Burger, paella pop-ups, and sell-out supper clubs, the team behind Tano’s at 8 is set to open an all-new homegrown burger bistro concept in Dubai called Eleven Green. The brainchild of Sultan and Kinda Chatila, the duo is set to take the local foodie scene by storm, once again, with a permanent spot offering fresh, quality, handcrafted burgers. In this laidback bistro-inspired restaurant, expect a selection of mouthwatering dishes including the angry chicken burger with hot honey and signature bull sauce; a classic cheeseburger; and of course the famous bull burger. There will also be a selection of delicious desserts and shakes.

Eleven Green, Meyan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening April. @elevengreen.uae

Evie’s

One of six new openings from Fundamental Hospitality, the creators of Gaia, Shanghai Me and La Maison on Ani, Evie’s is a new restaurant opening in DIFC. While we don’t know much more than that for the moment, we do know it’s set to offer imaginative dining and entertainment.

Franky in Florence The Park is a new concept brought to you by Tom Arnel, the man behind some of our favourite Aussie-inspired cafes and eateries. The EatX concept stretches over three floors, with each floor housing a different concept to create a new foodie hotspot in JLT. On the ground floor, Splendour Fields is a family-friendly restaurant that’s already open, serving freshly baked croissants, energizing smoothies and specialty coffee. Still to come is Franky in Florence, an open-sky Italian on the building’s rooftop, where guests can enjoy an aperitivo spritz and a plate of antipasti or wood fired pizza. Hawker Boi and Frankie in Florence, The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, opening April 2023. eatx.com Frantzén and Studio Frantzén Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4, 2023. Gigi Rigolatto Merex will team up with Paris Society International for one of three beach clubs at J1 Beach, bringing the legendary Gigi Rigolatto to the region for the first time. From the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area. Described by Brian Bendix, CEO of Paris Society International, as setting “a new standard for ultra-premium hospitality and lifestyle beach offering,” we’re promised ‘extraordinary experiences’ when it opens later this year. Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023. The Guild Another exciting new opening from EatX, The Guild, is a supersized new dining destination at ICD Brookfield in DIFC. Although we’re not sure of exactly what to expect, their Instagram page promises ‘epicurean feasts among the Nurseries, Rockpool, Salon, and Aviary.’ We’re intrigued. The Guild, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening mid 2023. @theguilddubai Hawker Boi The next addition to The Park in JLT will be the first permanent restaurant from the elusive Hawker Boi. Located on the first floor above family-friendly Aussie eatery Splendour Fields, Hawker Boi’s debut restaurant is expected to present a similar menu of Southeast Asian flavours as the sell-out supper clubs. Hawker Boi, The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, opening April 2023. eatx.com Krasota New immersive dining experience Krasota, opening April 15, will provide guests with a combination of fine dining, culinary art, sound and light effects, involving eight different artists. With just one seating per night, the multi-course dinner, headed by chef Vladimir Mukhin, starts at 9pm and is priced at Dhs2,185 per person. Ground floor, Address Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Opening April 15. Tel:(0)4 433 1258. @krasota.restaurant.dubai Kygo Another new opening in DIFC from Fundamental Hospitality is Kygo, a Japanese omakase restaurant. It will open in Four Seasons DIFC, adding to the hotel’s culinary array that already features Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar. La Vita La Vita is the name of a new Dubai beach club currently under construction at the southernmost point of Palm West Beach, just beyond FIVE Palm Jumeirah. This beach club not only sits in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, but the hoarding advertisers that La Vita is a concept by Mine & Yours Group. This Italian-born hospitality company is responsible for a duo of the chicest restaurant openings in the last 12 months: elegant DIFC restaurant Chic Nonna, and the upscale Italian seafood eatery, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare. La Vita, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach. Leña Top Andalusian chef Dani García is set to open his first restaurant in Dubai. The man behind some of Spain’s top restaurants, including BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Dani Brasserie, will bring his sleek steakhouse Leña to The Palm in 2023. If you’re not familiar with the brand, let us introduce you. Leña was born in Marbella in the summer of 2020, replacing chef Dani García’s eponymous fine dining restaurant, which the chef announced would close just 21 days after it was awarded its third Michelin star. A year after opening Leña Marbella, an opening in Madrid followed, the same year that the Marbella restaurant was recognised with the highest accolade of the restaurant category at the 2021 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. So, we can expect some pretty wow-worthy interiors when the brand opens in Dubai. Leña, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, East Side, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q2, 2023. groupodanigarcia.com Limonata Sister restaurant to vibrant Amalfi-inspired Italian Lucia’s in Downtown, Limonata promises the same interiors that demand to be Instagrammed and the kind of ambience that keeps you partying into the night. You’ll find it at Club Vista Mare. Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, opening February 2023. @limonatadubai Maison La Plage Set to open later this year on Palm Jumeirah is a beachfront restaurant from Dubai-born Fundamental Hospitality. The eatery is described as a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France. At the culinary helm is chef Izu Ani, so expect a delectable taste of the Med. McGettigan’s Bringing signature Irish craic to Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, will be McGettigan’s, when the beloved Irish pub chain opens in the hotel soon. Promising to cater to the local community and nearby residential areas, the hotel’s 3rd floor will be dedicated to the huge indoor and outdoor space, where visitors can expect traditional live music, entertainment, plentiful screens for live sports and authentic Irish food & beverage. McGettigan’s, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, opening Q2, 2023. mcgettigans.com Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar Beloved JLT restaurant Nola will introduce Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar to City Walk, which draws inspiration from 19th Century New Orleans, in the coming months. In keeping with Nola’s blend of notable modern vintage look and feel, the upcoming venue promises a fun attitude and jazzy vibes ,where people can just let the good times roll. Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar, The Square, City Walk, opening Q2, 2023. Okku For 10 years, upscale Japanese restaurant Okku was at the top of its game, consistently recognised among Dubai’s best homegrown restaurants. When it sadly closed down in The H Hotel in the summer of 2018, the team promised that Okku would return in a new location. And now we can confirm that it’s finally happening, with Okku set to reopen on the Palm Jumeirah. At the moment, we’re not sure where on The Palm Okku is planning to open, but we don’t have long to find out. The team behind the brand tell us that Okku 2.0 is set to open in the second quarter of the year Okku Dubai, Palm Jumeirah location TBC, opening Q2 2023. @okkudubai Osh Del Mar Uzbek restaurant Osh has spent a few years welcoming diners to its outpost at La Mer. And this year it’ll add a second branch to the Dubai dining scene in the form of Osh Del Mar. Set to open in the coming months at Address Beach Resort, the restaurant will add to the impressive culinary array at Address Beach Resort, joining the likes of Italian restaurant Via Toledo; Chinese hotspot Mott 32; and dinner and a show experience, Dream. Reef and Beef With restaurants in Dusseldorf and Cologne, the German restaurant Reef and Beef is set to open its doors in Downtown Dubai very soon. Overlooking the Burj Khalifa, the steak and seafood restaurant has both indoor and alfresco seating as well as live music and an extensive selection of grape and cocktails. On the menu? Meat lovers should try the Nebraska beef, and for seafood lovers, the Patagonian black cod is a must-try. Reef and Beef, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. @reefandbeef.de Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and TERO by Reif Beloved chef Reif Othman is opening not one, but two licensed restaurants in the new district of Dubai Hills Estate Business Park. The first is another opening of his signature Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant, which already exists in Dar Wasl Mall, with 80 seats across an indoor restaurant and alfresco terrace. While tucking into Reif’s experimental Japanese dishes, diners will be able to sip from a selection of wines and spirits. Alongside Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills will become home to TERO (which stands for The Experience by Reif Othman). TERO Chef’s Table will seat just 12 guests, with chairs perfectly positioned to watch the culinary masters at work. An inviting, apartment-style interior will make TERO feel just like dining in Reif’s home. Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and TERO Chef’s Table, Dubai Hills Estate Business Park, opening Q2 2023. reifkushiyaki.com

Signor Sassi

Iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi, is set to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall – now called St Regis Gardens – in 2023. Signor Sassi Dubai will be the third Signor Sassi in the Middle East, with the brand already operational in Riyadh and Doha. The one in Kuwait, which was the first in the region, has since closed its doors. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. Stars including Rihanna, Lionel Richie, Jackie Chan and Tom Jones have all been spotted enjoying a meal at the celebrated Italian restaurant, which has welcomed diners since 1984. So, we can’t wait to see who walks through the doors when the restaurant opens in Dubai. On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, or beautifully presented seafood, but the must-try dish is the spaghetti lobster.

Signor Sassi, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q2 2023.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia. A new opening from Fundamental Hospitality at La Mer’s new J1 Beach development, chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We’re promised a contemporary aesthetic and an unrivalled entertainment schedule befitting of Sirene Beach by Gaia elegant setting.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening late 2023.

Smoki Moto

While Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach is already welcoming guests, it won’t be until later this year that its culinary array of 10 restaurants and bars is fully open. Among the last to open will be Smoki Moto, a high-end, Korean steakhouse that will serve as the hotel’s signature restaurant. Stealing the show is the tabletop barbecue, where trailblazing design meets uncompromisingly fresh ingredients.

Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, opening Q3, 2023. marriott.com

Tatel

Another culinary venture from Roger Federer is Tatel, which injects a little fun into Spanish fine dining. Tatel was first established in 2014, and now can be found in locations across the globe including Beverly Hills, Ibiza, Madrid, Doha and most recently Riyadh. Hot on the heels of the opening in Saudi Arabia, it was confirmed that the brand is being brought to Dubai, with the location and opening date still unknown.

Toto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The brainchild of Saudi-based football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Tennis Ace Roger Federer, Italian restaurant Toto is set to open in Dubai this year. Well-known for its classic Italian cuisine and live music, the location of the restaurant, which hails from Madrid, has not yet been confirmed.

Images: Social