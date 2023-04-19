One of the coolest runs in Dubai…

The UAE is still enjoying cooler-than-usual temperatures, but the conversations around humidity will (sadly) return next month. If running is a huge part of your exercise regime, you can still enjoy a run in cooler temperatures in May at DXB Snow Run in Ski Dubai.

The popular indoor ski venue has teamed up with Dubai Sports Council to host the fourth edition of the super cool run. Think -4⁰C. Brr…

The run takes place on Sunday, May 21 and as with previous editions, will see you navigating the slopes of Ski Dubai. Anyone between the ages of 15 and 70 can sign up, so it’s great for families.

You can pick from two distances 3km – which is three loops around Ski Dubai, or 5km which is five loops. It includes running up an elevated ski slope, and believe it or not, it could get sweaty, so carry a spare change of clothes.

Last year saw a record-breaking 500 athletes taking part. Registration closes on Wednesday, May 17 at 11.59pm (or sooner if places sell out). Prices start from Dhs126. You can check out the categories and book here.

Want to go at it with a team? A new teams category added for this edition allows groups of five people to participate in the race. You will compete against other teams, and the winners will receive a commemorative medal.

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, said, “DXB Snow Run is just one of many events we host throughout the year as part of our commitment to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.”

If you’re looking for some non-adrenaline-pumping fun at Ski Dubai, you can check out Snow Cinema for a unique movie-watching experience in Dubai.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, prices start from Dhs126. Tel: 800-FUN (800-386), skidxb.com

Images: Supplied