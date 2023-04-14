It’s the capital’s turn to get a dose of Koy…

After his knockout success in Dubai last year, it only makes sense that comedian Jo Koy graces Abu Dhabi with his presence as part of his 2023 World Tour. The funny man will be heading to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in October for an evening that promises to be packed with belly-aching fun.

He will be performing at the arena on Saturday, October 28. Ticket prices start from Dhs180 and are already on sale and are available for purchase here. Remember, Jo Koy is quite popular, so you better get them before they’re all gone.

About the not-so-coy, Koy…

If you don’t know who Jo Koy is – he has a unique brand of humour that he draws from his Filipino heritage and experiences growing up. And his performances always leaves his audiences in stitches.

The US comedian’s career came from humble beginnings in a Las Vegas coffee house, flourishing into one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians.

As well as selling out theatres and arenas around the world with his stand-up shows, you can also catch Koy on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy as well as on one of his many successful stand-up shows on Netflix, including Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot.

In 2018, he was awarded the prestigious Stand-Up Comedian of the Year award at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, and in 2019, he reached number one on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

In urgent need of some laughs…

The Dubai Comedy Fest will be taking place this May and will feature some of the world’s best-known comedians including Dara O Brian, Jimmy Carr and many more.

And if May still feels too far off, you can catch Jack Whitehall who will be taking on the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, April, 15 for an evening that’s all about his ecstatic personality.

Jo Koy at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat Oct 28. Prices start from Dhs180 per ticket. Tickets available now through abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied