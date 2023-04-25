All the top performances in Dubai taking place this year

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.

West Side Story

When: April 25 to 30, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

West Side Story is one of the most popular American musicals of all time and it will be showcased at the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, April 25 to 30. The musical explores the rivalry between The Jets and the Sharks – two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds with a (tragic) love story thrown in the mix. Tickets are already on sale on the Dubai Opera website with prices starting from Dhs250.

West Side Story musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 25 to 30, timings vary, prices start from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Joanne McNally

When: April 29, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Media City

After her first three dates at the QE2 completely sold out, another has been added to the Dubai calendar. Joanne McNally, an Irish comedienne will be hosting another evening in Media City. She is known for her appearances on shows such as The Late Late Show, The Jonathan Ross Show, and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, Sat April 29 from 7pm. Tickets start from Dhs295, dubai.platinumlist.net

Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel.

When: Until April 31

Where: Theatre of Digital Art This show was supposed to be on at the Theatre of Digital Art for a limited time only, but due to its popularity, it is now running until the end of April. Street art aficionados will be able to soak in the works by one of the most important figures in the world of Art: Banksy. The street artist is known for being famously unknown. He is the mystery man behind some of the most renowned graffiti in the world including Girl with a Balloon, Flower Thrower and Mobile Lovers. If you haven’t seen his works in real life, you will be able to experience Banksy in Dubai at ToDA in its 360° art exhibition titled Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel. Tickets cost Dhs95 per adult and Dhs65 per child. There are even family packages available which you can check out here. Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, 10am to 10pm (30 minute shows), Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae May Connected by Mind2Mind When: May 19, 2023 and June 16, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2 The duo returns this May to blow you away. The couple, who you most likely have seen on America’s Got Talent are homegrown heroes and perform regularly at Theatre by QE2. Expect their captivating and unique form of mind-reading and yes, there will be audience participation where you will be given the ability to hear each other’s thoughts. Oooo… Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com Disney Princess – The Concert When: May 5 to 7, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Disney fans, this one’s for you. Princess Jasmine, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana and other Disney princesses are heading to the Coca-Cola Arena stage in May. Disney Princess – The Concert will be performed live by Broadway and West End Stars and will be a fun musical night out for the whole family. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be purchased here. Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, May 5 to 7, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com UK Pink Floyd Experience View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera) When: May 6, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Missed the Pink Floyd Experience the last time it came to Dubai? Well, count your stars because here’s your chance to see it when it returns for one day only on May 6. The show celebrates all things Pink Floyd, this time celebrating 50 years since the release of their iconic album The Dark Side of The Moon. Fans will not want to miss this two-hour show as everything from the legendary concert is recreated – the sights, the sounds, the works!

UK Pink Floyd , Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Jay Shetty World Tour

When: May 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May 2023. Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller. His new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go releases January 31, 2023. And on May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Jay Shetty World Tour, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Dubai Comedy Festival

When: May 12 to 21, 2023

Where: Several locations around Dubai

We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival. The event returns to Dubai for its third edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, May 12 to 21, 2023 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. Over 90 funny men and women will perform as part of the comedy festival in Dubai guaranteeing stomach stitches and Muttley laughter. At the moment the line-up hasn’t been revealed, but it will be announced soon so you can get to booking your tickets which will be available in March.

Dubai Comedy Festival, various venues throughout Dubai, May 12 to 21, ticket prices to be announced soon. dubaicomedyfest.ae

Björn Again

When: May 23, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Love ABBA? You’ll want to check out this internationally acclaimed show Björn Again. It’s a satiric light-hearted ABBA spoof show featuring the supergroup’s most popular songs. The show has been performed all over the world in around 72 countries a whopping 5,000 times over the past 31 years. The group has performed at Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh, and the group has also performed with the likes of Cher and Shania Twain. Book here.

