Missed the Pink Floyd Experience the last time it came to Dubai? Well, count your stars because here’s your chance to see it when it returns for one day only on May 6. The show celebrates all things Pink Floyd, this time celebrating 50 years since the release of their iconic album The Dark Side of The Moon . Fans will not want to miss this two-hour show as everything from the legendary concert is recreated – the sights, the sounds, the works!

Disney fans, this one’s for you. Princess Jasmine, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana and other Disney princesses are heading to the Coca-Cola Arena stage in May. Disney Princess – The Concert will be performed live by Broadway and West End Stars and will be a fun musical night out for the whole family. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be purchased here .

This show was supposed to be on at the Theatre of Digital Art for a limited time only, but due to its popularity, it is now running until the end of April. Street art aficionados will be able to soak in the works by one of the most important figures in the world of Art: Banksy. The street artist is known for being famously unknown. He is the mystery man behind some of the most renowned graffiti in the world including Girl with a Balloon, Flower Thrower and Mobile Lovers. If you haven’t seen his works in real life, you will be able to experience Banksy in Dubai at ToDA in its 360° art exhibition titled Banksy 360. Art of the Rebel. Tickets cost Dhs95 per adult and Dhs65 per child. There are even family packages available which you can check out here .

After her first three dates at the QE2 completely sold out, another has been added to the Dubai calendar. Joanne McNally, an Irish comedienne will be hosting another evening in Media City. She is known for her appearances on shows such as The Late Late Show, The Jonathan Ross Show, and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

West Side Story is one of the most popular American musicals of all time and it will be showcased at the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, April 25 to 30. The musical explores the rivalry between The Jets and the Sharks – two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds with a (tragic) love story thrown in the mix. Tickets are already on sale on the Dubai Opera website with prices starting from Dhs250.

The brilliant Jack Whitehall is returning to Dubai to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, April 15. Jack will bring his well-loved stand-up set to the stage and if you don’t want to miss it, go get your tickets now . It will cost Dhs245 per person.

Does this duo look or sound familiar? Well, you may have seen them on America’s Got Talent but did you know the duo are homegrown heroes? And they are returning to Dubai to debut their brand new show. It will feature their captivating and unique form of mind-reading but will also enable the audience to learn about ‘connection’ and uncover their own mental ability. Some selected members of the audience will be given the ability to hear each other’s thoughts. Oooo…

Jay Shetty World Tour

When: May 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

You may have seen Jay Shetty and his viral videos on social media and if you’re a fan, take note as the life coach is coming to Dubai in May 2023. Jay Shetty is an award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk who shares videos on wellness and mental health. He is also the author of Think Like A Monk, a New York Times bestseller. His new book 8 Rules of Love – How To Find It, Keep It and Let It Go releases January 31, 2023. And on May 11, he will be bringing this same wisdom to Dubai Opera. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Jay Shetty World Tour, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Dubai Comedy Festival

When: May 12 to 21, 2023

Where: Several locations around Dubai

We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival. The event returns to Dubai for its third edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, May 12 to 21, 2023 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. Over 90 funny men and women will perform as part of the comedy festival in Dubai guaranteeing stomach stitches and Muttley laughter. At the moment the line-up hasn’t been revealed, but it will be announced soon so you can get to booking your tickets which will be available in March.

Dubai Comedy Festival, various venues throughout Dubai, May 12 to 21, ticket prices to be announced soon. dubaicomedyfest.ae Björn Again View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera) When: May 23, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera Love ABBA? You’ll want to check out this internationally acclaimed show Björn Again. It’s a satiric light-hearted ABBA spoof show featuring the supergroup’s most popular songs. The show has been performed all over the world in around 72 countries a whopping 5,000 times over the past 31 years. The group has performed at Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh, and the group has also performed with the likes of Cher and Shania Twain. Book here. 440 8888. dubaiopera.com Björn Again, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 Celebrating the amazing music of Motown View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by QE2 (@theatrebyqe2) When: May 26 and 27

Where: Theatre by QE2 Hop aboard the QE2 and take a trip back to the 60s Detroit, Michigan with the Tops & Temps and sing along to the timeless songs from the Motown era. The harmonies from the singers are authentic and you can expect timeless classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, The Marvelettes and more. Ticket prices start from Dhs99. Book here. Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

June

Sleeping Beauty

The Moscow Ballet “La Classique” will be performing Tchaikovsky’s fantastically popular score Sleeping Beauty for two nights only at Dubai Opera. Expect ballet mastery, lavish costumes, and magnificent stage sets. Prices start from Dhs250. Book your seats here.

440 8888. dubaiopera.com Sleeping Beauty, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, prices start from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4

Tom Odell

When: June 7, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

If you didn’t know, singer-songwriter Tom Odell is now performing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Tom Odell is travelling across the world for this tour performing in Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Austria and more. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more. Read more here and for more information, visit dubaiopera.com

Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

A tribute to Adele

When: June 9 and 10, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2

Love Adele? She’s yet to perform here in Dubai (someone make this happen, please) but in the meantime, you can catch this tribute show to the talented singer. Hailed at the UK’s No. 1 Adele Tribute Show, Helen Ward-Jackson creates a truly authentic show you can sing along to. She will be with her live band performing all of Adele’s biggest hits including Hello, Set Fire to the Rain, Chasing Pavements, Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You, Rumour Has It, Skyfall and, her latest hit, Easy On Me.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

The Story of Princess Aurora

Catch an adaptation of the well-loved fairy tale “The Story of Princess Aurora” at Dubai Opera this June. It is presented by Turning Pointe Youth Ballet. The tale follows the story of a princess Aurora who, thanks to a spell cast by the evil Maleficent. A fairy uses her powers to ensure that Aurora will sleep until a True Love’s kiss awakens her. Go watch the drama and magic unfold on June 10 as Maleficent realises that Aurora is still alive. Book here.

The Story of Princess Aurora, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera