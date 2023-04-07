Attractions, movies, desserts and more. These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Checking in for a paradisiacal escape to… Movenpick Al Marjan Island

I think I was the last person in my team (maybe even in the UAE) to book a staycation to Movenpick Al Marjan Island, but boy was it worth the wait. The beachfront chalets are the perfect example of affordable luxury, with private temperature controlled pools, a sandy garden that takes you out to the beach and a terrace with sun loungers for soaking up the sun. The room itself is super spacious, with chic furniture in the huge living and dining area. The best part? While everyone in Dubai was complaining about dust storms, we had clear blue skies in Ras Al Khaimah! – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@movenpickalmarjan

Floating up to the skies on… The Dubai Balloon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Every now and then, an attraction opens in Dubai that gets us really excited. The Dubai Balloon was one such attraction, and after months of patiently waiting, the sky high experience is finally taking flight. What’s On was one of the first to check it out, and we already can’t wait to return. There really is no better way to see the city, than from up to 300 metres in the air at the top of Palm Jumeirah. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@thedubaiballoon

Getting excited for… The John Wick 4 premiere

There are some incredible cinematic snaccs coming up in the next few months. I recently watched Renfield and The Super Mario Bros. movies — both, by the way, were excellent in completely unique was — but one of the upcoming releases I’m perhaps most excited for is… John Wick Chapter 4 (April 18). The fact that early reactions have touted it as being one of the best action movies ever committed to screen, have not doused the raging fires of impatience in my gut. Though that could be the industrial volumes of hot sauce I add to literally every meal. By way of recap for those that care — The third chapter ended (spoiler) with a wounded John Wick (Keanu Reeves) striking an accord with The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to join forces in an effort to take down the shadowy High Table — puppet masters of international organised crime and purse holders for the global assassin network. And if your name is on the list, you better hope that by the time John gets to you, he hasn’t run out of bullets. And probably best hide the HB pencils. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

@johnwickmovie

Keeping up with… The Mandalorians

The first six episodes of the third season of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+ (available through apps on your smart device for just Dhs29.99 per month). A show that introduced us to Pedro Pascal as a space daddy to The Child AKA Baby Yoda AKA Grogu who launched a thousand chiccy nuggie-based memes. It’s a Ronin-esque space Western set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, and weaves the yarn of a warrior creed on the brink of extinction, thick with themes of companionship and the price of honour. The third series promises to drop us yet deeper down the snarling sarlacc pit, with a significant increase to the Mandalorian G-Unit; more darksaber shish kebabing and Grogu-smuggling skullduggery; the appearance of famous Jedi masters; and a jolly old field trip to the fabled land of Mandalore. This, dear friends, is the way… – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Disney+

Shopping till I drop at… The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

I said it before, and I’ll say it again – I am not too fond of shopping. But just say the words ‘book sale’ and I’ll be one of the first in line. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale opened its doors in Dubai today and will run for 10 days until April 16. I’ve already visited and looking forward to a second, and possibly even a third visit. You should probably make multiple visits too as suggested by the Big Bad Wolf himself. Oh, and more importantly wear comfy shoes, explore all the sections, and enjoy! Can’t wait to add on even more books to my pile! – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@bigbadwolfbooks_uae

Enjoying a delicious Spanish latte from… Costa

It’s been a long week and my energy levels have been significantly low, which just puts me in one of those ‘leave me alone’ type of moods. Yesterday was significantly bad as I just couldn’t concentrate. Luckily, I was delivered a delicious cup of coffee from Costa which perked me right up. I’ve never tried the Spanish latte from Costa before and I must say that it’s close to being my favourite coffee drink (still love you, Caribou). Over Ramadan, Costa has a new limited-edition coffee cup created in collaboration with illustrator and storyteller, Nourie Flayhan featuring traditional Arabic artwork design. It is based on the idea of finding everyday happiness during Ramadan through the power of coffee and real connections. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@costacoffeeuae

Experiencing the wholesome farm-to-table iftar at…Emirates Bio Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Is there anything you can’t do in Dubai? Around an hour’s drive from the city, the UAE’s largest organic farm can be found set up in the middle of the desert. While it’s always open to visitors for tours, this month is particularly special as you can enjoy an authentic farm-to-table iftar experience every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The wholesome experience starts at 5.30pm with a tractor ride and tour of the farm, we learned all about organic farming and harvested our own veggies before heading to the outdoor dining area where a vegetarian feast and Bedouin-style lamb awaited. An unmissable Ramadan experience. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@emiratesbiofarm

Checking out the new… Pickl x Publique pop-up

“I can’t believe we’ve never been here before” I said, burger in-hand and watching the sunset behind the Burj Al Arab. Souk Madinat’s popular Alpine-themed bar and restaurant is famed for its raclette and fondue nights and, from now until April 23, guests can also tuck into Pickl’s delicious burgers including an exclusive boozy burger. The rich meat is balanced out with smokey JD-infused BBQ sauce, boozy caramelised onions, melted cheese, and garlic mayo (you’ll want to ask for extra napkins). Just as we thought: Pickl’s latest creation is magnificently messy and mood-boosting. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@publiquedubai

Trying out the TikTok Cronut trend at… Risen Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Risen DXB (@risendubai)

My best friend is visiting Dubai again, and our TikTok DMs are essentially an archive of food we like to try, amongst Matt Rife stand-up clips (if you know, you know.) So this week I knew that we needed to try out Risen because I had seen that they offer those intricately rolled and stuffed doughnut croissant masterpieces of pastry. We also had to try a croffle (croissant waffle) and suffice to say we were in pastry heaven. They were flaky, had the right amount of flavour running through and the croffle came with a truffle mayo, avocado and bacon which was in my opinion, the new breakfast of champions. We also cannot recommend the pistachio supreme enough, unless of course you have a nut allergy… – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@risendubai

Getting my fill of burrata from the comfort of my home thanks to… Spinney’s

It is a quintessential ingredient across most of Dubai’s fine dining establishments and more often than not it comes as a salad, which yes, always delicious. However, I love a bit of burrata in a wrap, on a pizza, or even just on its own with some balsamic vinegar. So I have been on a search to find the best burrata available to me in the supermarket, luckily Spinney’s has recently been releasing its own brand products. From milks, to cheeses and now even pantry goods and their own dips. Fior di latte and now this week I finally found a burrata that is perfectly creamy, reasonably priced and absolutely delish. Side note, the chocolate hot cross buns are back and they are my kryptonite. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@spinneysuae

Supper clubbing with the queen of supper clubs… Moreish by K

Kunwal Safdar, a true girl boss in every way, has made a name for herself in the Dubai foodie scene since her humble beginnings with just a passion project to share love and good food during the pandemic. On Wednesday evening Kunal opened her home to us, where we happily perched on her kitchen island ready for a culinary adventure. Kunwal’s dishes pay homage to her Persian and Punjabi roots, with symphonies of elegant flavours and textures that transport you to the stalls of bustling street-side vendors, with tactful essences of her upbringing in the UK and the UAE. From her cult following samosas, to heart-warming soup which started it all, rose infused rice pudding and much more, Kunwals seamless elegance and warmth radiates to all that are in her presence. If you don’t already know of this powerhouse, get to know by ordering her goods on Deliveroo, join a supper club or experience one of her iconic collaborations soon. – Romy Hunt, Junior Online Reporter

@moreish.by.k

Enjoying a midday pick me up with…The Kakao Guy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KakaoGuy (@thekakaoguy)

Even during Ramadan hours, we all need a midday pick me up, and luckily the Kakao Guy was here to save the day. With our midday coffee we all happily indulged in the Kakao Guy’s newest summer creation, their mango burnt cheesecake. A light and airy fruity masterpiece, this cake was incredibly moreish, and could have been eaten for hours. Coming in multiple flavours, such as matcha and coconut to name a few – there is sure to be a flavour that tickles your fancy. – Romy Hunt, Junior Online Reporter

@thekakaoguy