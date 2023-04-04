A daycation for the brave…

Since its opening, Terra Solis Dubai by Tomorrowland has taken the city by storm. And now, the ultimate desert escape has announced that it will be staying open throughout summer.

We know that heading to the desert for the day peak Dubai summer, when temperatures are reaching the high 30s and mid-40s, may sound a bit wild. But picture this: you and your gang clamber into the car, your favourite tunes blaring (ours would be a mix of afrobeats and Harry Styles) as you cruise down the highway for a cheeky summer escape.

Driving up to Terra Solis, you see camels to your left, and the expansive and neverending dunes of the desert all around.

Welcomed by the sign on the dunes, you and your mates hop on a buggy and scuttle down to the pool, where you’re welcomed with a fresh fruit platter and a drink. What’s more? There’s 10 per cent discount on the pool menu.

Daycation of our dreams

There’s plenty of day packages to choose from and create a little hub to retreat to throughout the day. For Dhs500, day guests can enjoy the Polaris Tent or the Perseid Lodge for Dhs1,100. Both packages come with a welcome drink, fruit platter, and 10 per cent off on the pool menu.

Ultimate luxury means checking into the Orion Lodge for the day, accommodating up to 10 people. Weekdays in the Orion Lodge will cost Dhs4,000 fully redeemable on food and drink, and Dhs6,000 on weekends which is also fully redeemable.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, offer valid from March 27 to September 15. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Images: Provided