Ramadan in the UAE often means deals to take advantage of. Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best staycation deals for Ramadan in the UAE right now.

Dubai

Legoland

UAE Residents can enjoy special rates as well as an early check-in and late check-out at Legoland Hotel. Perfect for little travellers, there’s an in-room treasure hunt included, and the whole family can enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling theme park visit, and you can pick between complimentary access to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Dhs850 based on two adults and one child. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Enjoy a luxury escape to haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs1,250 until April 30 and include a whole array of benefits for UAE residents. As part of the exclusive offer, guests can indulge in a buffet breakfast at Giardino, and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort, excluding Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages. There’s also a Dhs150 voucher to spend on pampering treatments at the spa. Guests can also choose from a selection of non-motorised water sports such as paddling or kayaking.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, from Dhs1,250. Tel:(04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Experience a luxurious stay in the heart of DIFC at The Ritz-Carlton with exclusive UAE resident offers that are designed to experience with you and your family. UEA residents can take 30 per cent off on the best available rate, with half-board dining also included, with breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner available.

Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 30 per cent off on best rate available. Tel: (0)4 372 2222 ritzcarlton.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates

Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate as well as 20 per cent off on the total bill while dining at one of the hotel restaurants. Guests will also be given access to the Executive Lounge.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, offer valid until December 25 2023. kempinski.com

Five Palm Jumeirah

Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay three and stay four, Pay six and stay eight with the newest deal at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, pay 3 stay 4, pay 6 stay 8 deal. Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off One&Only Spa treatments, as well as complimentary use of the fitness, tennis and padel court facilities, perfect for an active stay. Make a long weekend of it and with a two-night stay, you’ll also receive complimentary access on one of the day’s to Aquaventure Waterpark.

One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 9999 oneandonlyresorts.com