Escape with these staycation deals in the UAE before the end of Ramadan
Because you deserve a break…
Ramadan in the UAE often means deals to take advantage of. Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best staycation deals for Ramadan in the UAE right now.
Dubai
Legoland
UAE Residents can enjoy special rates as well as an early check-in and late check-out at Legoland Hotel. Perfect for little travellers, there’s an in-room treasure hunt included, and the whole family can enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling theme park visit, and you can pick between complimentary access to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park.
Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Dhs850 based on two adults and one child. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.com
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Enjoy a luxury escape to haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs1,250 until April 30 and include a whole array of benefits for UAE residents. As part of the exclusive offer, guests can indulge in a buffet breakfast at Giardino, and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort, excluding Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages. There’s also a Dhs150 voucher to spend on pampering treatments at the spa. Guests can also choose from a selection of non-motorised water sports such as paddling or kayaking.
Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, from Dhs1,250. Tel:(04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae
The Ritz-Carlton DIFC
Experience a luxurious stay in the heart of DIFC at The Ritz-Carlton with exclusive UAE resident offers that are designed to experience with you and your family. UEA residents can take 30 per cent off on the best available rate, with half-board dining also included, with breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner available.
Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 30 per cent off on best rate available. Tel: (0)4 372 2222 ritzcarlton.com
Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates
Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate as well as 20 per cent off on the total bill while dining at one of the hotel restaurants. Guests will also be given access to the Executive Lounge.
Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, offer valid until December 25 2023. kempinski.com
Five Palm Jumeirah
Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay three and stay four, Pay six and stay eight with the newest deal at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you.
Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, pay 3 stay 4, pay 6 stay 8 deal. Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com
One&Only Royal Mirage
Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off One&Only Spa treatments, as well as complimentary use of the fitness, tennis and padel court facilities, perfect for an active stay. Make a long weekend of it and with a two-night stay, you’ll also receive complimentary access on one of the day’s to Aquaventure Waterpark.
One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 9999 oneandonlyresorts.com
Abu Dhabi
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
This Ramadan, get ready to escape the city and enjoy up to 20 per cent off on rooms, pools, suites and villas which are inclusive of daily suhoor as well as a complimentary upgrade to the next room category. That’s not all, guests can enjoy Dhs200 resort credit per stay that can be used in the spa, on activities or across the F&B outlets.
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi, anantara.com
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche
This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the brilliant West Bay leisure complex. Here guests will be able to choose between chill and thrill with complimentary wild rides on the zip line, gratis access to Adventure Park, free passes for the wave pool, and an open invitation to do laps of the lazy river. Dining adventures include West Bay Lounge, Hemingway’s, Escape, Vertigo Lounge and Bar, La Terrazza and Vienna Plaza.
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche all-inclusive from Dhs599. Tel: (0)2 681 1900, RadissonBluCornicheAllInclusive
Bab Al Najoum Hotels
A luxurious abode under the stars awaits during the holy month of Ramadan. Bab Al Najoum hotels will be providing guests with special packages across the three resorts, where friends family and nature become one with the selection of offers.
Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah offers guests a special deal of Dhs645 per night for an Airstream trailer for two people. Activities galore include kayaking, mangrove exploration and more.
For a real steal, head to Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, prices start from as little as Dhs149 per night for an Al Najm Tent for two people. Catch a few flicks under the stars or some arts and crafts.
The newest venue, Bateen Liwa Resort offers private villas that feature private plunge pools, a fire pit and unobstructed views of the dunes. Fun activities and the comfort of a private one-bedroom villa start at Dhs842 per night.
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-serving staycation destinations, the five-star Le Méridien Abu Dhabi has recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants (including Mykonos, and a rejigged, revamped and refreshed look Captain’s Arms, Latest Recipe, Al Finjan, Oasis Poolside Bar). You’ll find Le Méridien in the “Tourist Club” area, with its own picturesque stretch of beach, and in convenient shopping distance of the Abu Dhabi Mall. With its all-inclusive staycation deal, you’ll enjoy rates from Dhs559 per night.
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, all-inclusive from Dhs559 per night. LeMeridienAllInclusive
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort
Another much loved grand dame of the Abu Dhabi leisure scene, the Sheraton has emerged from a glamourous glow-up, phoenix-like with brand new luxurious interiors and a commitment to dazzling its guests. You’ll still be able to find all the five-star resort’s hugely popular clutch of entertainment and dining hot spots including B-Lounge, The Tavern, the (swim-up) Pool Bar, Le Bistrot, Cloud Nine and Flavours Restaurant. Here, all-inclusive stays start from Dhs579.
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road. Tel: (0)2 677 3333, AllInclusiveSheratonAbuDabiCorniche
Ras Al Khaimah
DoubleTree by Hilton Al Marjan Island
Starting at AED 699, guests are in for a treat with a scrumptious breakfast, a free room upgrade and complimentary stays with F&B for children under the age of 12. With 13 restaurants to choose from and countless activities for the kids, it’s the perfect getaway for families.
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa, Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, valid until 30 April, starting from Dhs699. Tel: (0)7 203 0000
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort
For a family-friendly getaway with plenty of space and seclusion, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort invites guests to check into their own private paradise with its collection of beachfront villas that are perfect for group getaways. Starting from Dhs750 per night in the week, and Dhs950 per night on the weekends for guests this Ramadan.
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, from Dhs750. Tel: (0)7 228 8844, hilton.com
Images: Supplied