Make hump day a high…

When you need a midweek boost, there are ladies’ nights in Dubai that are ready to welcome you. Whether you want unlimited food or drink, there’s always somewhere with a cracking deal. Here are the best Wednesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: New boho-chic venue, Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters for Dhs220. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed from 8pm. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Brass Monkey

What’s the deal: As a hump-day treat, all señoritas can go bananas at this adult-only playground. Bring your girls to check out Brass Monkey’s new ladies’ night deal, which includes any two food items and four beverages for only Dhs120. Dive into fresh guac, Korean corn dogs, pizzas or cheesecakes whilst listening to the tunes of their live band.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 7pm 60 1am, Dhs120 for two dishes and four drinks, Tel: (0)4 582 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

Distillery

What’s the deal: Distillery is a great addition to Downtown Dubai’s bar scene, with a cool speakeasy-style vibe. You’ll find it in Souk Manzil,Downtown and on Wednesdays from 8pm, girls can enjoy five drinks for Dhs99. The drinks include Gordons Pink, Magners Rose, Pink as Flamingos Pinot Grigio Rose and Valdo Floral Rose.

Souk Manzil, Manzil Downtown, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 329 8899. distillerydubai.com

El Chapo’s Tacos

What’s the deal: El Chapo’s Tacos can be found in Studio One Hotel in Studio City where it delivers some top notch Mexican bites. Wednesdays are for the ‘mamasitas’, who can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks and tapas for Dhs179.

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Wed 6pm. Tel: (04) 514 5411. elchapostacos.xyz

Esco-bar

What’s the deal: If you haven’t already wandered down to Palm’s West Beach, then this is your cue. Esco-bar hosts a new night for the señoritas from 8pm to 12am, which includes unlimited house wines and spirits for Dhs145. You and your girls can perch on their indoor-outdoor dining terrace, with the backdrop of the glittering JBR skyline, while catching up over your favourite drinks.

Esco-Bar, Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs145 for unlimited house beverages, escobar-ae.com

Garden of Dreams

What’s the deal: Garden of Dreams is a green luscious hidden gem, sitting on the JBR shoreline with gorgeous views of Ain Dubai and Bluewaters Island. Treat yourself on your next humpday with a choice of five fruity cocktails and a starter from 9pm onwards for Dhs150. This deal is redeemable until 1am, so it’s perfect for a pre-night out party

Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Wed 9pm to 1am, five cocktails and one starter Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 220 0224, @gardenofdreams

Indochine

What’s the deal: All queens can come down to Indochine’s #PourLesFemmes every Wednesday for free flowing house red, white or rosé and four small plates from 8pm to 12am. Whilst you sip on gorgeous grape, you can bop to the funky beats of DJ Crown Prince. This chic restaurant in the heart of DIFC is the ideal place for a hump day treat, costing you and your besties Dhs265 for the evening.

Indochine, Level 2, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs265 for house wines and four small plates, Tel: (0)4 208 9333, indochinedxb.com

Flair 5

What’s the deal: Pretty botanical bar Flair 5 is back outside, and its ladies’ night takes place every Wednesday. For Dhs100, you’ll get an appetizer and two house drinks between 8pm and midnight.

Flair 5, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, 8pm to midnight, Wednesday, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Factory by Mcgettigan’s

Head down to The Factory for some much-needed girl time with your squad whilst you enjoy three selected drinks and a starter of choice. This hump day celebration is hosted from 8pm till midnight for Dhs149, so make sure to assemble your besties for a hump day treat.

Factory by Mcgettigan’s, Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 8pm till midnight, Dhs149 three selected drinks, one starter. Tel: (0)4 230 0062, factorythepalm.com

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing wine for Dhs199, or upgrade to the premium package for Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

Ginger Moon

What’s the deal: One of the coolest hotels to open in Dubai in the last twelve months is now offering a gorgeous ladies’ night deal. While you and your squad revel in the views of the Arabian Gulf and Bluewaters, you can drink free-flowing selected beverages and claim 50 per cent off the food menu. It doesn’t get better than this.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm, free-flowing selected beverages and 50 per cent off food. Tel: (0)4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Hudson Tavern

What’s the deal: Speakeasy bar Hudson Tavern’s Coyote Ugly-themed ladies night invites the gents too. It includes a three-course sharing-style menu with dishes such as baby gem bites with quinoa avocado salad and the Hudson sliders. Ladies can enjoy three courses and four drinks for Dhs139, and gents can tuck into two courses and two drinks for Dhs149.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)487 1111. @hudsontaverndubai

KOYO

What’s the deal: Capturing the sights and sounds of the Japanese highlife, Tokyo Vogue is the sultry ladies’ night at KOYO. For Dhs250, ladies can enjoy a two-course set menu and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 10pm, while taking in the incredible show. Guys can get in on the action with the same package for Dhs300.

KOYO, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 8pm to 10pm, Weds, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 566 4088, koyodubai.com

La Mezcaleria Downtown

What’s the deal: This party spot is one of our favourite rooftops for lively vibes and epic tunes. On Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy sharing platters and unlimited drinks from 9pm to 1am. It’s Dhs95 for soft drinks, Dhs125 with house drinks and Dhs145 with prosecco and cocktails.

La Mezcaleria Downtown, Anantara Downtown Hotel, 9pm to 1am, Weds, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)50 423 4044, lamezcaleriadxb.com

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

What’s the deal: If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm unlimited drinks for Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

St. Regis Bar

What’s the deal: Calling all sparkling wine lovers, the Business Bay St.Regis Bar is offering three glasses of sparkling alongside a bar bite for Dhs150. Between 8pm and 11pm every Wednesday and Thursday, you and your bestie can shake off your midweek blues with a crisp after-work drink.

St.Regis Bar, St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed & Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 one bar bite and three glasses of sparkling, Tel: (0)4 512 5522, thestregisbardubai.com

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine for Dhs160. Bag a seat out on the terrace for lovely alfresco dining.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Le Petit Belge

What’s the deal: Modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers a great deal for ladies on Wednesdays. Girls can opt for unlimited drinks for Dhs100 and enjoy special prices on selected dishes. Plus, you can receive three complimentary drinks when you spend Dhs100 on food.

Pullman JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 4pm. Tel: (04) 569 3329. lepetitbelge.com

Leonardo

What’s the deal: If you fancy some Italian cuisine, Leonardo has a Wednesday ladies night that ticks the boxes. From 5pm to 11pm its Dhs99 for a main course and five drinks.

Leonardo, Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla’ee Street, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 563 5555. leonardodubai.com

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Girls receive five complimentary selected drinks, 50 per cent off dining between 5pm to 10pm, and a complimentary karaoke session. This bar is the home of all things karaoke so do your thing.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Luna Sky Bar

What’s the deal: Step out onto the rooftop lounge, Luna Sky Bar, every Wednesday and enjoy free sparkling drinks and sushi.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4506 0300. lunadubai.com

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks when you purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 9pm, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to Mezzanine on a Wednesday between 6pm and 12am to enjoy three drinks with a main course for Dhs99. There’s also live music and a DJ spinning 80s and 90s tunes to get you in the mood.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to midnight, Dhs99. @mezzaninedubai

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has reopened and has a ladies’ night happening on Wednesdays from 5pm. It’s Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks and dim sum for ladies in the restaurant. Guys can get in on the action with the same deal.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Dubai, Wed 5pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Myrra

What’s the deal: Agora by Myrra is the venue’s new ladies’ night that aims to bring like-minded women together, and encourage insightful discussion, to share ideas and inspire each other. Ladies can enjoy a discounted rate on the Agora food menu, as well as a welcome drink on arrival. Additional beverages are available on a special deal, priced at Dhs199 for three.

Agora by Myrra, Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Oeno

What’s the deal: For Dhs90, ladies will receive unlimited wines and sparkling from 8pm to 11pm, plus a cheese and charcuterie platter. Oeno is based at The Westin in Dubai Marina which is a great meet-in-the-middle spot for all the girls to get to.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. westinminaseyahi.com

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at the gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs150. Ladies also get 30 per cent off of food.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Publique

What’s the deal: Every Wednesday all queen’s can enjoy five complementary drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs100. With their diverse sharing platters, your crew can enjoy a delicious charcuterie board alongside their drinks.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, spend Dhs50 and receive 3 free drinks, Tel: (0)4 430 8550, publique.ae/

Pure Sky Lounge

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most stylish rooftop bars offers a great deal for ladies every Wednesday. Ladies will enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and 35 per cent off food for Dhs99 per gal.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, Wed 7pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 374 7888. hilton.com

Sayf

What’s the deal: For Dhs150 all ladies can enjoy an open bar and two appetizers in this scenic and vibrant outdoor paradise from 10pm to 4am. To add a shisha, the package will cost you Dhs200.

Sayf, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, 10pm to 4am, Dhs150 for open bar and two appetizers. Tel: (0)54 744 7007, @sayfdxb

Qwerty

What’s the deal: Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays where all ladies can enjoy two hours of free-flowing drinks with the purchase of one main course. From 7pm onwards, ladies can feast on a fillet of seabass, smokey duck or short ribs alongside their beverages of choice.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Wed 7pm, two hours of free drinks with the purchase of a main dish, Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

Sho Cho

What’s the deal: Join Sho Cho for both a ladies’ day and night Their daytime offers invited senoritas from 11am to 5pm with lunch and Dhs185 with soft, Dhs250 with house, Dhs275 sparkling. Ladies’ night Dhs155 for unlimited drinks including sparkling and cocktails, and a set menu from 7pm to 11pm.

Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 11 to 5 ladies’ day from Dhs185, and ladies’ night 7pm to 11pm Dhs155. Tel: (04) 346 1111. sho-cho.com

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers four selected beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360 degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight . Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soul Street

What’s the deal: Chica Chica Ladies Night is the mid-week ladies’ night taking Jumeirah Village Circle by storm. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers five drinks and three tapas dishes for Dhs150.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Trader Vics

A Dubai staple, Trader Vic’s is the place to be on Wednesday with an evening dedicated to both the ladies and the gents. From 7pm to 11.30pm, all guests can feast and fiesta, with drinks and nibbles. Ladies can enjoy two beverages and one starter for Dhs99, with men choosing two starters and three beverages for Dhs149. Indulge in crispy prawns, dumplings, and chilli wings whilst washing it down with the iconic Trader Vics Mai Thai.

Trader Vics, Hilton the Palm West Beach, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11.30pm, ladies Dhs99 two drinks and one starter, men Dhs149 two starters and three drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0050, tradervicspalm.com

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and appetisers for Dhs100 between 7pm and 11pm.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (054) 5811 758. the44dubai.com

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has ladies’ night on Wednesdays or ‘hump day’ as The Cheeky Camel refers to it. From 7pm to 10pm ladies will get two tasty dishes and a choice of three cocktails, wine or spirits for just Dhs100.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

What’s the deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis. The ladies’ night is exclusively at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 457 6719. themaine.ae

Thia Skylounge

Take yourselves to the pretty Thia Skylounge every Wednesday from 7pm to midnight, where ladies can sip on four cocktails and graze on a food platter for Dhs199. For guys, it’s Dhs249 for a food platter and two cocktails.

Thia Skylounge, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 12am, Wednesdays, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel: (04) 602 3388,@thiaskyloungedubai

Wet Deck

What’s the deal: One of the most iconic poolside destinations is back with a midweek pick-me-up. Kicking off at 12pm to 4pm every Wednesday, all beach babes are invited to soak up the sun whilst hydrating on unlimited beverages and refuelling on a main dish of choice. Wet Deck is locally renowned for its pool parties – so this ladies’ day is not one to miss.

Wet Deck, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 12pm to 4pm, Dhs199 unlimited drinks and a main course, Tel: (0)4 245 5800, wetdeckdubai.com

Weslodge Saloon

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack to get you in the weekend mood, ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday at Weslodge. Ladies receive two drinks when you purchase food with 50 per cent off, plus another two drinks after ordering mains.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed, 5.30pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 350 9288. weslodge.ae

VIBE Café

What’s the deal: Jazz up your Wednesday at this pink paradise, which is hosting a Mean Girls-inspired ladies’ night, that is ensured to make you feel so fetch! Ladies will receive free-flowing drinks, nachos and dessert as well as 30 per cent off the entire menu for Dhs120. Ladies can join anytime between 8pm to 11pm. Because the cardinal rule is to always wear pink on Wednesdays, all that do will be rewarded with one free Queen Bee shot. Gents can also redeem this for Dh150 each.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm for unlimited drinks, nachos, dessert and 30 per cent off the menu. Dhs159 for gents, free shot if wearing an item of pink clothing. Tel: (8)00 8423, vibeuae.com

Virgin Izakaya

What’s the deal: The party is always popping at this unmissable and wallet-friendly ladies’ night. For Dhs150 you and your bestie will receive five tokens to redeem on food and drinks of your choice, including classic Japanese specialities from the Robata grill. This chic outlet will have you bopping all night long to the vibey music of their resident DJ.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs150 redeemable for drinks or food, Tel: (0)4 589 8689, virginizakaya.com.ua/dubai

Yingsu

What’s the deal: Powered by renowned party people, Candypants, there’s two ladies’ night sittings at Chi-Town ladies’ night: 8pm to 10pm and 10pm to midnight, where there’s a food platter and two hours of unlimited drinks on offer. For ladies it’s priced at Dhs175, while guys pay Dhs250 for the same deal (there’s also a special rate for teachers and crew of Dhs150). The beverage offering includes, wine, prosecco, spirits and selected cocktails for ladies, while guys get all of that plus beer, all paired with an R&B and hip hop soundtrack.

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, 6pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs175 ladies, Dhs250 guys. Tel: (058) 177 9831, @yingsudxb

Images: Instagram/Provided