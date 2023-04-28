Get ready for a weekend of sushi-rolling, menu-tasting, kombucha-fermenting, cake-decorating, mocktail-making, butter-churning, and more…

Foodies in Dubai have even more reason to get excited! What The Food returns to Alserkal Avenue on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, coinciding with the closing weekend of Dubai Food Festival.

The two-day festival, taking place from 10am to 10pm, will be packed with foodie pop-ups, workshops, art, photography, demonstrations, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue)

Across the weekend, visitors can take part in food photography workshops, tasting menus, cake decorating, mocktail making, panel talks with homegrown restauranteurs, tablescaping, tea ceremonies, kombucha-fermenting, and more.

Find the full two-day programme here: alserkal.online

Don’t miss these other Dubai Food Festival experiences…

Dubai Restaurant Week returns from Friday, April 28 until Sunday, May 7. From two-course lunches to three-course dinners, diners can eat out at their favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price. This year, there are 50 restaurants taking part so get ready to fill your foodie calendars up with two-course lunch menus from just Dhs95.

The popular Etisalat Beach Canteen is back and full of homegrown food pop-ups, live entertainment, children’s rides, and more. It is open daily from 4pm to midnight until Sunday, May 7, you’ll find it behind Sunset Mall.

For the first time, foodies can dine around some of Dubai’s top restaurants for as little as Dhs10 a dish. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savoury, fine dining or tasty street food, there are plenty of restaurants taking part including Pierchic, The Noodle House, Streetery, Hell’s Kitchen, Demon Duck, and more. See the full list here

What The Food, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. 10am to 10pm. Free entry. alserkal.online

Images: Social