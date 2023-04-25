Six-day weekend incoming…

Following the long weekend, we know that all Dubai residents are looking forward to the next public holiday. And the good news is, there isn’t long to wait…

Taking place approximately 70 days after Eid Al Fitr, Arafat Day marks the second day of Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca). This year, Arafat Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, June 27; then the following day marks the start of Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha is the second and larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, this year, is likely to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30 as public holiday (but is again dependent on the sighting of the moon).

Depending on the moon sighting, we’re likely to get a six-day long weekend from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2, with work resuming on Monday, July 3.

With our next long weekend being six days long, if you plan ahead of time, taking Monday, June 26 off as holiday will give you a total of nine days of holiday.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors, however, as with any Islamic holidays, decisions are based on the phases of the moon, so we won’t know the exact dates until the moon has been officially sited.

When is the next public holiday?

Following Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday will be Hijri New Year, which is set to fall on Friday, July 21, which will grant a three-day weekend, for those that normally get Saturday and Sunday off.

Images: Unsplash