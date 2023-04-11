Consider this our gift to you…

If you got a birthday coming up, visit these spots in Dubai for a free treat. Just remember to bring your Emirates ID or passport along.

AB’s Absolute Barbecues

Go to this popular grill restaurant on your birthday with at least two friends (adults) and the birthday boy or girl will receive a free birthday buffet on the house. Make a reservation well in advance to ensure you have a table.

Available at all three branches in Dubai: Dubai Media City, Deira and Sheikh Zayed Road. Tel: (600) 577 776. @abbqme

Wagamama

Celebrate your birthday at any Wagamama branch in UAE and you will get a free main course of your choice on your birthday. Just download the WagamamaUAE app, and fill in your details. On your big day, you will receive a gift voucher for the main course. Their ramen is oh-so-delicious.

Several locations across Dubai, @wagamamauae

Paul Bakery and Restaurant

Who can say no to a free birthday cake? This popular bakery gives you a cake for free on your birthday (you can even claim it seven days after your birthday) and all you have to do is download the Paul Arabia app.

Several locations across Dubai, @PaulArabia

Secret Parties

All Secret Parties brunches offer a free brunch to the birthday girl/boy but you’ll need to register here at least a couple of weeks before. The team will then drop you an email the month before your Birthday with details on how to claim your free brunch. Besides a meal, you will also get a free birthday cake on the big day.

@secretpartiesdxb

Aquaventure

Prefer to make a splash for your birthday bash? Celebrate your birthday at Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm to be used within a week of your birthday. All you have to do is register your date of birth on the Aquaventure website before the big day and you’ll get a free day pass to this epic waterpark. Two friends will also get 20 per cent off on their pass so you won’t be alone. Additionally, you and your friends can also get 20 per cent off on the Aquaventure Annual Pass.

Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, open daily 9.45am to 6.30pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantisthepalm.com

Wild Wadi

This popular waterpark is also offering free tickets to the birthday boy or girl during their birthday month when they bring along two of their loved ones. It’s only valid for UAE residents and you’ll need to show proof with your Emirates ID card. Blackout dates apply. Read more here. Do note though, Wild Wadi Waterpark is currently closed, but according to their social media, it will be opening its doors shortly.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 348 4444. jumeirah.com

