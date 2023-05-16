21 upcoming shows, sports events, concerts and festivals in Abu Dhabi

It’s showtime…

Jason Manford One of British stand-up comedy’s most treasured alumni, Jason Manford is returning to the UAE — with former collaborators, The Laughter Factory — as part of their ongoing Selfdrive tour. The date and venue have been set, he’ll be jetting into Abu Dhabi for a gig at the grand, Emirates Palace on May 12, 2023. Speaking of sets, you can expect Manford to be firing off wicked one-liners during his, of the sort “I’m getting my wife a wooden leg for Christmas. It’s not her main present, just a stocking filler”. In addition to the back catalogue of sold-out arena stand-up shows, he’s won a huge following from his TV work. Appearing as team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats; he was a presenter on BBC’s The One Show; Show Me the Funny; A Question of Sport: Super Saturday; Bigheads; Ripper Street; Ordinary Lies; The Masked Singer; Royal Variety shows; and is a current judge on Starstruck, a British talent show that “tonight Matthew” is a reboot of ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ with contestants impersonating their favourite stars. Emirates Palace, May 12, 2023, tickets from Dhs195 via thelaughterfactory.com website.

Monster Jam

One of motorsport’s most exhilarating, preposterously-sized, gargantuanly visceral, petrol driven extravaganzas is locked in and scheduled to spin rubber in Abu Dhabi in 2023. The stunning-stunts and fantastical automobile mayhem of Monster Jam will be heading to Yas Island’s Etihad Arena for a May 13 and 14 double date tour next year as part of the event’s global 30th anniversary victory lap. Fans of all ages will be able to catch the gravity-defying, 110kph, six-ton, big-wheel escapades of legendary circuit veterans — Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Max-D (though the full and fina line-up is still TBC). Tickets are available via the etihadarena.ae and prices start at just Dhs135, with pit party access available for an additional Dhs50 and VIP packages from Dhs645.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, May 13 and 14, 2023. Ticket prices from Dhs135, etihadarena.ae

IIFA

The cream of Bollywood will be arriving in Abu Dhabi for two nights of Green Carpet glamour, energetic performances, and the presentation of the industry’s most coveted awards. The celebrations of the 23rd Edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be taking place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, and there are a range of ticket types available from etihadarena.ae.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, May 26 and 27, 2023. Tickets priced from Dhs110. etihadarena.ae

Guns N’ Roses

Get ready to rock: Guns N’ Roses are heading to Abu Dhabi. The rock & roll icons will headline Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on Thursday June 1. It’s been five years since the powerhouse band, who’ve been rocking all over the world since the group formed in 1985. They were last in Abu Dhabi in 2018 as part of a stellar F1 after-race concert line-up. As they head to Abu Dhabi as part of the Middle Eastern leg of their world tour, Guns N’ Roses will perform some of their best-loved rock anthems from the last four decades. This includes Sweet Child O’ Mine, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door and Welcome To The Jungle.

Live Nation presents Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Thursday June 1. livenation.me

Paw Patrol

If you’re looking for some exciting news to share with the kids, this will perk up a bunch of ears – Paw Patrol Live is returning to Abu Dhabi this summer. Taking place across four days from Thursday, June 8 to June 11, the interactive live show is bringing all of your favourite animals to life. Kids and adults alike will teleport to the world of Paw Patrol including Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island and other destinations with the use of classic theatrical scenery and a high-tech video wall. The adventure-fueled stage show includes plenty of audience interaction so little ones are encouraged to engage. Since its debut in the autumn of 2016, Paw Patrol Live has been seen by over four million people, with fans from over 40 countries. The unforgettable broadway experience and the exciting storyline have captured the hearts of parents and kids alike.

Etihad Arena, June 8 to June 11, tickets start from Dhs105 pawpatrollive.com / abu-duabi.platinumlist.net International Basketball The UAE’s basketball fans were gifted with a court-length nothing-but-net scorcher in October of 2022. Two top tier NBA teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (who also happen to be 2021 league champions) and the Atlanta Hawks, met in Abu Dhabi for a pair of pre-season warm up matches. And, as announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) at the ITB Berlin (the world’s largest tourism trade fair), the sport will make a triumphant return to the capital this summer. Abu Dhabi will host three games in August, with the the national squads of USA, Germany and Greece competing for regional glory. Venue TBC (athough likely Etihad Arena), August, ticket price TBC NBA preseason warm-up matches The UAE’s basketball fans were gifted with a court-length nothing-but-net scorcher in October of 2022. Two top-tier NBA teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (who also happen to be 2021 league champions) and the Atlanta Hawks, met in Abu Dhabi for a pair of pre-season friendlies. And we now know that the two teams taking part in the NBA pre season friendly this October will be the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. These games will once again take place at Etihad Arena, on Yas Island on October 5 and 7, 2023. The tickets aren’t on sale yet but you can register your interest on the NBA-events wesbite (there may even be presale options for those that have signed up). Disney on Ice We all have our go-to Disney belters that we sing shamelessly in the shower or in the car. Now, we have the opportunity to actually give it our all as the talented Disney on Ice crew glide past singing A whole new world… That’s right, while Disney on Ice is geared towards the little ones of Abu Dhabi – we all know that it’s the grown-ups celebrating 100 years of only the best that Disney has brought us. The annual extravaganza is back again this year. Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Wonder will be bringing Abu Dhabi all the magic and wonder we hold dear. The best part is, tickets start from as little as Dhs84 and will be here from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 15. And early bird tickets are already available. Jo Koy After his knockout success in Dubai last year, it only makes sense that comedian Jo Koy graces Abu Dhabi with his presence as part of his 2023 World Tour. The funny man will be heading to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in October for an evening that promises to be packed with belly-aching fun. He will be performing at the arena on Saturday, October 28. Ticket prices start from Dhs180 and are already on sale and are available for purchase here. Remember, Jo Koy is quite popular, so you better get them before they’re all gone. UFC 294 MMA’s biggest spectacle, the UFC Fight Island series is returning to Abu Dhabi again this year. Taking place on October 21, this fight night will represent the 18th UFC event in Abu Dhabi, the first being UFC 112: INVINCIBLE all the way back in April 2010, back in the pre-PCR era. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, and the inked names of fighters are far from being stamped on the card but fistycuff fans are encouraged to register their interest on the visitabudhabi website, for early access. Abu Dhabi Art The annual art fair in Abu Dhabi is more than a traditional trade fair, it presents many events and initiatives to engage the general public. This year, during its 15th iteration, Abu Dhabi Art is displaying work from over leading and emerging galleries as well as featuring a curatorially driven programme, including art installations, talks and performances taking place in different locations, making this its most comprehensive and diverse to date. It’s scheduled in for November 20 to November 26. Formula 1 Etihad Abu Dhabi Grand Prix It’s one of the highlights of Abu Dhabi’s global sporting event line up, the thrilling final race in the F1 calendar — and now with confirmed dates already locked in, tickets to see the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 have gone on sale. And, rather excitingly, those booking in now, getting themselves in pole-position, will be rewarded with early bird prices crossing the finish line with up to 20 percent off the full price. The thunderous roar of elite engineering will be hitting the tracks of Yas Marina Circuit this year over the weekend of November 26 to 29. As always, ticket holders will be granted access to whichever artist or artists (currently all acts are still to be announced) are performing at the Yasalam after race concerts on that day, in addition to all the fun and gastronomic extravagance of the race village, the roving entertainment, and aerobatic displays. But, as a welcome little twist this year, you’ll also get entrance to one of the Yas Island theme parks too — Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, or Yas Waterworld. General admission tickets start at Dhs450 for Sat-Sun access. Grandstand tickets start at Dhs1,200 and there are hospitality packages available from Dhs1,450. Tickets can be purchased through the yasmarinacircuit.com website.

T10 Abu Dhabi

A tournament featuring cricket’s fastest and most exhilarating format, the T10s will likely be returning to Abu Dhabi for a fifth time later this year. The Abu Dhabi T10 is known for its quickfire wicket-shattering, big swinging, six-smashing, lightning-bowled, electric paced matches, typically concluded within a couple of hours. The UAE was literally the epicentre of the cricketing world two years ago, hosting the T20 World Cup, the IPL and the 2021 edition of T10 Abu Dhabi which took place in late January/early February. The tournament pulled in some A-List cricketing legends too, with impressive performances from the likes Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, and Faf du Plessis. Dates for this years tournament have now been confirmed as taking place between Tuesday November 28 and Saturday December 9, 2023.

National Day

Air shows, theatrical performances, fireworks, promotions, sales, festivals, carnival vibes and nationwide jubilations — these are just some of the reasons the country LOVES celebrating the UAE’s official birthday. This year we’re 52, fighting fit and full of vigour — and as always the nation’s capital, Abu Dhabi will serve as the central hub of festivities. But we’ll have to hang on a little longer to hear exactly what will be this year’s fiesta-USPs.

The Illusionists

The Illusionists graced us with their magical appearance back in 2015 and they are returning to Abu Dhabi this year in December with a whole new brunch of tricks up their sleeves. The world-renowned magic group will be performing at Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for three days from Friday, December 8 to 10. Ticket prices start from Dhs95 and are available here.

Spartan World Championship

Abu Dhabi is home to some physically challenging landscapes, which makes it ideal for hosting the sorts of gruelling trials demanded by the Spartan World Championship. Last year the obstacle-littered courses took the Spartan tribe through the stunning Martian-esque dunescape of Al Wathba. This year it’s set to return to that same region, booked in for December 9 to 10.

ADNOC Marathon

Taking place this year on Saturday December 16, this year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will invite the world’s elite distance runners to compete on one of the quickest 42.2 kilometres on the circuit. Not quite up for the full slog? You can also take part in the relay, 10k, 5k and 2.5k races too. Registration is open now and full Marathon participation, with 30 per cent early bird discount, will cost you Dhs245 (plus tax).

Mubadala World Tennis Championship (Dates TBC)

It’s official, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) one of tennis’ most eagerly anticipated invite-only racket rocket battles, will return to the capital in December this year. The 2022 session saw packed stadiums, audacious upsets and dazzling tournament debuts. Every smash, ace, rally and lightning cross-court volley was watched by an international-drawn audience. Off the court, the entertainment options at the Tennis Village reached new heights. On the courts, Ons Jabeur and Stefanos Tsitsipas took home the women’s and men’s titles respectively. The tournament normally kicks off mid December (with 2023 dates TBA), and takes place at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City.

Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN)

Confirmed during an Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) calander announcement at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), we now know the dates for The Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) 2023 edition. At the moment we don’t know a huge amount about the specific best of this year’s Fest, but we can extrapolate based on what’s gone before. This time around it’s set to take place between December 24 to January 1, 2024. It’s usually staged around the Corniche, with accessibly priced ticketing (last year entry was just Dhs30), normally available via ticketmaster. It’s an event that, in part, is a celebration of the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. And the festivities are expansive, with the grounds occupying a huge swathe of seafront leisure space.

Liwa Festival

Tucked away in a corner of Abu Dhabi’s desert, LIWA Village has emerged from shifting sands to stage a festival showcasing an alluring range of unique entertainment experiences and cleverly curated attractions. And the dates for Liwa Festival for 2023 have now been released, we’e looking at Decmber 16 to December 31 run, and we’re expecting huge things. The 2022 session was a wild success with visitors enjoying access to concerts, family activities, shows, rides, arcade gaming, spectacular immersive dining opportunities, engaging demonstrations of Emirati heritage and crafts, eGaming tournaments, souk shopping from top-tier local fashion brands and more. One of the highlights was Fuel Fest Arabia (will it return) where attendees were able to meet the stars of Hollywood blockbusting franchise, Fast and Furious (including some on four wheels) — Ludacris, Cody Walker, and Tyrese Gibson with a closing concert from Ludacris himself.

Hamilton

Even if you’re not ‘a muscial type of person’, you’ve probably heard of Hamilton. It’s a grand, board-treading spectacular that’s cut from a very different sort of theatrical cloth. Using a song sheet that builds narratives through the musical genres of hip-hop, pop, jazz, R&B, soul and *jazz hands* Broadway — Hamilton is a Lin-Manuel Miranda conceived extravaganza, based on a Ron Chernow biography and in Miranda’s own words tells “the story of America then told by America now”. Hamilton is headed for Yas Island’s Etihad Arena for a tenure of office that will stretch from January 17 to February 4, 2024. Early bird pre-sale tickets are set to drop on Friday May 19 with general sale tickets available from Monday May 22. They’ll be priced from Dhs180 and will be available from both Etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist.net.

