Hot on the heels of Al Baik’s opening its first branch in Abu Dhabi at the end of December 2022 and a drive-thru in Dubai last month in April, Al Baik recently shared that it was opening yet another branch in the UAE to appease fans.

Taking to Instagram, the beloved Saudi fried chicken brand shared that a new branch will be opening in Sharjah.

Usually, Al Baik left us guessing where its new branch would be located, but this time, the caption announced the new location to be Al Nahda. No opening date was announced, but the post did say ‘ ‘very soon’.

A quick search on Google tells us the branch will be located in Union Coop Hypermarket on Amman Street.

This will be Al Baik’s third branch in Sharjah. The other two branches are located in City Centre Sharjah and Majaz Waterfront.

About Al Baik

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

Fans in the northern emirates are still waiting for the announcement of an opening, but given the speed of the fast food restaurant’s rapid expansion in the UAE, it could be possible that they will soon get their requests answered soon.

