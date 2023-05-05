Tickets start from Dhs295…

For one night only, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, on Tuesday, October 3.

And tickets are now on sale via livenation.me. Tickets are priced at Dhs295 (lower tier bronze), Dhs350 (lower tier silver), Dhs395 (lower tier gold), Dhs350 (floor bronze), Dhs395 (floor silver), Dhs495 (floor gold).

The Emmy award-winning comedian, author, and TV presenter brings his sharp wit to Dubai with his Off The Record tour later this year.

Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The South African funnyman is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows.

Dubai Comedy Festival…

For those who can’t wait until October to get their giggles, fear not as Dubai Comedy Festival is returning to Dubai for its third edition from Friday, May 12 to 21, 2023 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. Tickets start from Dhs200 and you can get your tickets here.

The main gigs will take place across a number of popular venues in Dubai including Dubai Opera, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, the Coca-Cola Arena, and more.

Comedians including Jimmy Carr, Dara Ó Briain, Sooshi Mango, Zakir Khan, and Atsuko Okatsuka, Beth Stelling, and Rachel Feinstein, are just some of the top funny stars coming to town.

Images: Provided