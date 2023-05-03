Splish and splash with your furry friends…

If you love your pets as much as we do, then we know you will love all these dog-friendly beaches in the UAE. From the chic shores of Palm West Beach to the untouched beaches of Umm Al Quwain, your pooches will love you ‘furry’ much after a visit to one of these beaches in the UAE.

Here are 6 must-visit dog-friendly beaches in the UAE

Dubai

Dubai Islands Beach

Looking for new grounds to explore with your pup? A new public beach has opened to families and their pups on Dubai Islands. Bragging pristine shoreline and crystal clear waters, the new, free-to-access, public beach is open from sunrise to sunset. You’ll find it on Dubai’s northern shoreline past Port Rashid, just a hop, skip, and jump from Centara Mirage Beach Resort and Hotel Riu Dubai. Best news? Your four-legged companion can splish and splash in the water to their hearts’ content. Not only is this another perfect place to score a few tan lines but there are also plenty of outdoor activities and facilities to make for the perfect day. Beachgoers can play beach volleyball or football, as well as get out into the water on a paddleboard or a kayak.

Dubai Islands Beach, Dubai Islands, near Deira past port Rashid, open daily all-day-long, free.

The Pointe

You and your furry friends are now able to take a romantic stroll on Pointe Beach. With stunning views of the Atlantis, The Palm, the crescent and palm fronds, this will be your next favourite dog walking spot. Just make sure to keep your dog on the leash at all times and not take a dip in the sea. After your walk, stop by one of the many dining outlets for a quick coffee or a wholesome meal.

Pointe Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 11pm daily. thepointe.ae

Palm West Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palm West Beach (@palmwestbeach)

Sundowners, sunbathing, and dining options are all available to you and your furbabies on Palm’s West Beach. Your pets are invited to join you at almost all dining outlets, and post your meal, head to the beach for a stroll on the beach – just make sure they are on a leash at all times and do not go for a dip in the sea.

Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. @palmwestbeach

Abu Dhabi

Golden Tulip Al Jazira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Husk9 (@husk9.team)

Over the last couple of years, Golden Tulip Al Jazira’s Bungalow beach has been in collaboration with Flopster and Husk9, who have opened the stretch of shoreline for you and your furry friends from 7am to 9pm. This beachside paradise runs many Flopster and Husk9 Beach events, which have come into being due to the increasing number of dog owners who want to take their furry friends into the great UAE outdoors. With an array of weekly activities weekly, expect dog-friendly surfboarding, breakfast clubs and other interactive activities where pet lovers can meet and share their love of their furry friends. This beach is approximately 30 minutes from Dubai and around an hour from Abu Dhabi and is an idyllic place to frolic about with your pup.

Make sure to keep an eye on their socials, for updates on opening hours and event timings. Make your bookings via Direct Messages.

Golden Tulip Al Jazira, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 9pm, weekly activities. @meetpetlovers and @husk9.team

Umm Al Quwain

Kite Beach Center

Guests will feel like they have been transported to Bali at this boho-chic beach club which offers an idyllic place to perch for the afternoon. Complete with rattan beach umbrellas, Bali-esque swings by the sea, wooden huts for overnight stays and an onsite restaurant, this location truly gives island paradise vibes. And best of all your pups are invited to join. There aren’t a lot of dog-friendly beaches in the UAE that actually allow the dogs to jump into the water, but Kite Beach Centre allows your pets to get involved in all the fun from going for dips in the ocean as well as a range of water sports activities. Entrance costs Dhs75 for each dog and Dhs45 for each owner.

Kite Beach Center, Umm Al Quwain, 6am to 10pm, Tel: (0)55 507 3060, kitebeachcenter.ae

Ollie Daze beach party

Ollie Daze is the ideal beach escape complete with a beach camp, stand-up paddle boarding, sunsets, beers, and fantastic music. And the best thing is that you can enjoy it all with your four-legged companions by your side.

The day pass for adults is Dhs200, with an additional Dhs50 price for each dog or Dhs100 for kids. This price allows you to bring your own alcohol and food into the vicinity, and you will gain access to amenities such as kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, their pool, beach and squeaky clean bathrooms. There is also a fully stocked beach bar and restaurant and ample wallet-friendly food trucks for those who want to grab a pizza or an acai bowl.

You and your pup will be able to splash about for the whole day in pristine waters. Chilled-out day vibes melt into party vibes when the sun goes down and the resident DJ starts to encourage guests and their four-legged friends to move to the sandy dance floor.

Book online and check their socials as the beach does close over the warmer months.

Ollie Daze, Beach Hotel, Al Raas, Umm Al Quwain, Saturday 10am to 11pm, Sunday 10am to 7pm. Dhs200 per person, Dhs50 per dog, Dhs100 for children under 11. Tel: (0)58 585 0713, olliedaze.com

Images: provided and social