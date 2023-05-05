From fun kids’ clubs to adrenaline-pumping waterparks…

Temperatures in Dubai are slowly beginning to creep up which means one thing: it’s the perfect time to take a dip.

Gather the tribe and get ready for a fun-filled day at one of Dubai’s top family pool days, from waterparks to free kids’ club access.

Here are fun family pool days in Dubai that the little ones will love:

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Gather your whole tribe and head to Centata Mirage Beach Resort for a fun-filled pool day exploring the hotel’s water attractions, including a 225-metre-long lazy river, kids’ fun water play area, cliff jumping platforms, waterslides, and more.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Deira Islands, Dubai. Dhs350 for two adults and two children. Tel: (0)4 522 9999. centarahotelsresorts.com

Grand Hyatt

With one of the largest pools in the city, a day pass at the iconic Grand Hyatt will give you access to a total of three outdoor pools, a children’s pool with fun games and slides, and a shaded toddler pool.

Grand Hyatt, Oud Metha Road, Dubai. Dhs200 per person, Dhs100 for children. Tel:(0)4 317 1234. hyatt.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

For a luxe pool day on the Palm, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray has a stunning 59-metre infinity pool, private beach, and children’s club where the little ones will want to be immediately dropped off at, complete with a mini waterpark, soft play area, climbing walls, and a gaming station.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 6pm. Dhs350 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 453 0000. jumeirah.com

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

For a relaxing yet adventure-filled pool day Le Royal Meridien Resort and Waterpark does not disappoint. As well as the dreamy private beach and six pools, there’s the Jungle Bay Waterpark which features a range of rides and slides, a wave pool, and for the parents a selection of chic cabanas available to relax throughout the day.

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai. Weekdays Dhs250 for adults and Dhs75 for children fully redeemable. Weekends Dhs300 for adults and Dhs75 for children. Tel: (0)4 399 3333. marriott.com

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Around an hour away from Dubai, Movenpick Al Marjan Island is a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. As well as an infinity pool, private beach, spa, and a wild collection of watersports, little ones can take full advantage of the floating waterpark, children’s pool, outdoor play zone, and the Starfish Adventure kid’s club.

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras al Khaimah. Weekdays Dhs150 (Dhs100 redeemable). Weekends Dhs200 (Dhs100 redeemable). Children over three years old Dhs100 (Dhs75 redeemable). movenpick.accor.com

Ritz Carlton Dubai

For a luxurious day soaking up the sun, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai in JBR offers weekday and weekend pool passes for adults and children. With three swimming pools, a water slide, and kids’ club, the little ones have plenty to keep busy.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Weekdays Dhs250 (Dhs150 redeemable). Weekends Dhs350 (Dhs200 redeemable). Children Dhs75 weekdays and Dhs100 weekends). Tel: (04) 3994000. ritzcarlton.com

Rixos The Palm

Rixos The Palm’s all-inclusive daycation deal includes breakfast and lunch at the all-day buffet, unlimited access to the kids’ club and pool, gym access (if you can pull yourself up from the sunlounger), and unlimited soft and house beverages for Dhs399 on weekdays and Dhs499 on weekends.

Rixos The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Weekdays Dhs399, weekends Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 457 5555. rixos.com

Waldorf Astoria

The serene spot on the Palm features 200-metres of private white sand beach, two swimming pools, an outdoor play area, and a supervised kids’ club. Plus, day pass guests will get one complimentary hour at Coco Kid’s Club, which is priced at Dhs55 per hour thereafter.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Weekdays Dhs275 (Dhs150 redeemable), children Dhs100 (Dhs50 redeemable). Weekends Dhs275 (Dhs150 redeemable), children Dhs150 (Dhs100 redeemable). Tel: (0)4 818 2222.hilton.com

Images: Social/Provided