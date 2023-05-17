With design touches inspired by the charismatic wilderness of Africa…

As we know from the popular Al Bateen location, the chain of ‘Gram-candy tashas cafes feature a double act of catwalk-ready plates and hypnotically-gorgeous interiors. They’re a South African import, conceived and executed by founder Natasha Sideris.

Committed to finding new ways to give us cause for awe, the Tashas group now also includes the equally beautiful Galaxy Bar and Flamingo Room by Tashas in Dubai.

And six years after Flamingo Room by tashas landed in Dubai, the brand is opening in Abu Dhabi. Set to debut in the third quarter of the year, Abu Dhabi’s Flamingo Room by tashas will open its doors in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island.

Inside, we can expect the same dazzling interiors that are found in Dubai, split between four unique spaces: Flamingo Room by tashas, African Lounge, Collective Africa and an exclusive bar exclusive to the Abu Dhabi location, Perlage.

Perlage, the newest bar in the portfolio, is derived from the word ‘perlage’, which are the floating bubbles that occur in a glass filled with Champagne. As such, prepare to sit in the ‘Gram-worthy surrounds of Perlage while sipping on some seriously wow-worthy bubbly tipples.

The menu promises an array of beloved signatures found at the Dubai location, including calamari Mozambique, lobster pasta, and the decadent Baked Alaska dessert.

The striking interiors have given sophisticated finishes to inspiration drawn directly from Africa’s enchanting wildernesses. Playful features such as meerkats and monkeys cast in bronze blend effortlessly with flamingo-pink and gold art-deco styling, and the elegance of the food and drinks menu. It’s peak safari chic.

Images: Provided