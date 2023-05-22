Get your shopping list prepped…

Shoppers take note. Dubai’s biggest shopping weekend is here. The three-day super sale runs from Friday, May 26 to 28 where you will be able to snap up deals up to 90 per cent off.

So if you’ve been meaning to get that new washing machine, looking to have a wardrobe makeover, or need to purchase a gift for a loved one, this is the time to shop.

The sale is available across a number of global and local brands across outlets and malls across Dubai. The shopping destinations include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Outlet Village and more.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), you can shop to your heart’s content across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, furniture, electronics and much more. Top brands include Kiko Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, Rivoli, Homes R Us, Ikea, Jashanmal, Marks and Spencer, Lacoste, Sharaf DG, Aldo and much more.

If you are a Share rewards member, if you spend more than Dhs300 in a single or cumulative purchase, you stand a chance to win one million Share points. All you. have to do is scan your receipts in the Share application to enter the draw. The winner will be revealed on June 5.

Additionally, you can earn bonus points with Tickit partners. A spend of Dhs200 or more at participating retail outlets will enter you in a grand prize and if you’re the lucky winner, you will walk away with 50,000 Tickit points equivalent to Dhs50,000.

Stay up to date with the three-day super sale on @styledbyDubai or visit 3daysupersale.com.

Featured image: Supplied by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Article images: Getty Images