Another great indoor activity to add to your list…

Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, The Green Planet in City Walk is opening its doors once again for a memorable overnight camping trip.

At Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet will be pitching up the tents where guests can enjoy a night stay under the tropical bio-dome which is home to 3,000 plants and animals.

All about the experience…

The camping adventure begins at 7pm but you won’t just be lulled to sleep by the sounds of the rainforest, you will enjoy a number of activities.

As part of The Green Planet’s commitment to raising awareness of the importance of nature conservation, there will be plenty of educational activities for guests to enjoy. Guests will enjoy a hearty feast, watch wildlife documentaries, listen to stories and toast marshmallows around a campfire. There will be games and family-friendly activities and even night tours.

When you awake, you will enjoy a nourishing breakfast at The Green Planet Cafe with interactive animal feeding sessions and an immersive behind-the-scenes tour of the incredible biodome.

How much will this all cost?

The camping package is priced at Dhs750 for a regular tent for two guests while large tents are Dhs1,450 for a group of four.

You’ll have access to a locker, restrooms and shower facilities so you won’t be totally roughing it out.

So, if you love The Green Planet during the day, take this opportunity to experience it at night when the nocturnal happenings of the rainforest are at their liveliest.

Camping in the Rainforest takes place on Friday and Saturday nights from June 2 onwards. Bookings can be made here.

Remember, the experience is limited to only the weekends, and only 25 guests will be hosted per night – which means you’ll need to plan ahead and book your spot. It runs until September 29.

Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, available every Fri and Sat from June 2 to September 27, 7pm onwards, Dhs700 for two and Dhs1,200 for four. Tel: (800) 7699. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Images: Supplied by The Green Planet