5 luxe hotels in Ras Al Khaimah with private pools

From the desert to the beachfront, upgrade your next staycation to one of these hotels with private pools in Ras Al Khaimah…

Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect destination for a getaway when you’re looking to truly switch off. The rugged mountains, the beautiful beaches, the rolling desert – whatever you’re looking for this adventure emirate has a hotel to tick your boxes. But for an elevated and secluded stay, you’ll want to book one of Ras Al Khaimah’s hotels with private pools, and luckily you’re spoiled for choice.

Here are 5 hotels in Ras Al Khaimah with private pools.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Mövenpick’s new Ras Al Khaimah beach resort might be just what you’re looking for if you’re dreaming of a fun-filled family getaway that’s close to home. Featuring no less than three pool and six bars and restaurants, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is now welcoming guests and is sure to be a hit with staycationers. The 418 guestrooms range from entry level deluxe rooms with sea or beach views to family rooms and suites with terraces. Then there’s a collection of beachfront suites that come with private pools, with one- and two-bedroom options, plus big groups can combine four beachfront suites into one huge Al Marjan Beachfront Chalet, with four double bedrooms and two private pools.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, pool rooms start from Dhs2,700. Tel: (0)7 246 0000, movenpick.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is set among the beauty of a 1,235-acre protected desert reserve. Experience tranquility, picturesque scenery and rich culture in the Bedouin-styled villas, which come with private pools and decks, lounge areas and breathtaking desert views. For the adventurous traveller, book a desert camel trek, a private archery lesson or bird-watching session, or just head out on a nature walk and soak in the surroundings. The desert resort boasts five dining venues including the dreamy desert Sonara Camp, farm-to-table Farmhouse, all-day dining at Kaheela, the open-sky Moon Bar and the relaxed Moorish lounge.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Wadi Khadija, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs2,133. Tel: (07) 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Few places in the UAE really offer supreme privacy quite like The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Made up of 32 exclusive private villas with private pools, the boutique hotel is the kind of spot where you can just hideaway in the comforts of your villa all weekend long. The villas are inspired by bedouin tents – if bedouins had impeccable taste and were partial to chic monochrome furniture. The outdoor space is seriously wow, with a private pool, outdoor shower and bath tub, as well as a long path leading towards the beach, and a sundeck at the end to watch the sunset. There’s just one on-site restaurant, Shore House, a nautical themed all-day diner, but it serves a wealth of tasty international dishes. You can always order room service too, which can arrive on a floating tray to enjoy in the comforts of your pool.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Vienna Street, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs2,133. Tel: (0)7 204 8888. ritzcarlton.com

The Cove Rotana Resort

The most affordable hotel with private pool in Ras Al Khaimah is the Cove Rotana, set within its own peaceful inlet on a hillside that leads down to the white sandy beach. The 349 stylish rooms are all arranged to look like an Arabian village, and among them you’ll find a collection of 43 private villas with one-, two-, or three-bedrooms, ideally for big group getaways. Each comes with all the modern amenities you’d expect, separate living spaces, and some even offer their own private pools. For dining, there’s a choice of seven culinary experiences from the chilled-out pool bar and sunset cafe, to the all-day dining restaurant, Cinnamon; and signature Mediterranean restaurant, Basilico. While you may be content splashing around in your private pool, you’ll also have access to two infinity pools, a private beach and a spa with four treatment rooms.

The Cove Rotana, Al Dhaith South, Ras Al Khaimah, villas from Dhs1,317. Tel: (0)7 206 6000, rotana.com

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

This InterContinental resort is an idyllic island escape perched right on the beachfront of Hayat Island. For the ultimate luxe staycation, you can book one of the private villas spread over 150 square metres of space complete with separate living and dining quarters, and a private pool that opens directly up onto the white sandy beach. Elsewhere, you’ll find a collection of six new restaurants, each drawing inspiration from the surrounding mountains, desert and sea; a five-star spa equipped with a spacious Turkish Hammam; and a duo of kids’ clubs, Planet Trekkers and Teens Club.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah, villas from Dhs2,144. icrasalkhaimah.com