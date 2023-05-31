At twice the size of the Palm Jumeirah, it will be home to no less tha 80 hotels…

It’s official: the Palm Jebel Ali megaproject is happening again. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai approved the masterplan of the Palm Jebel Ali, which will see the destination transformed with hotels, beaches, residential and leisure attractions.

The Palm Jebel Ali is twice the size of the Palm Jumeirah, and according to the newly unveiled masterplan, it will add roughly 110 kilometres of coastline to the city. One of the key figures already released confirmed that no less than 80 new hotels and resorts will open on Palm Jebel Ali. That’s a lot of new staycation spots.

Alongside the announcement, Sheikh Mohammed shared on Instagram, “We announced our goal to double Dubai’s economy by 2033. Every day we add a new brick in building the most beautiful city in the world.”

Although we don’t know much more than that at the minute, the original plans featured six marinas, a water theme park, and even a ‘Sea Village’, where homes would be built over the water. So, we can’t wait to see what else comes to Palm Jebel Ali.

The Palm Jebel Ali development initially came to a halt in 2009 after the global financial crash, but reports earlier this year suggested that master developer Nakheel, was revisiting the project. After Dubai’s real estate market made a strong recovery in recent years, the project is now starting again.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a new Dubai beaches masterplan, set to see the public beaches across the city increase by 400 per cent. The length of the emirate’s public beaches will increase from 21km to 105km by 2040.

As per the master plan, the new beaches are to be developed at four key areas, which includes Palm Jebel Ali.

Images: Dubai Media Office